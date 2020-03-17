In a normal world, all spring sport athletes and coaches would be officially underway with their seasons. Baseball, boys golf and girls tennis teams were allowed to start officially practicing Monday, softball and unified track on March 9 and boys and girls track and field on February 17. Indoor track contests were supposed to be off and running, with outdoor meets starting in the weeks to come.
Instead, none of that is happening as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the sports world. This has left many coaches and athletes left to prepare for seasons that may or may not happen on their own.
While the IHSAA has not officially canceled spring sports season yet, numerous schools across the area have canceled classes through at least April 13. This means that coaches cannot have in-person contact with their athletes at this time. They’re limited to communication electronically and that’s it.
“Goshen High School’s facilities are off limits,” Goshen softball coach Brent Kulp said. “They can’t do anything. If they do something, they can do it with other teammates on their own, but we can’t tell kids what to do. We have to stay away.”
For a coach that wasn’t able to start her season, like NorthWood girls tennis coach Tif Schwartz, the canceling forces her to learn her new players in a different way.
“I’m trying to get everyone’s emails,” Schwartz said. “And my fear is missing someone; that’s what makes it hard, as a coach, because we didn’t get to have our first practice. We didn’t get to know who’s exactly going to be there. I didn’t get to meet with each person face-to-face and say, ‘Can I have your phone number or email?”
Schwartz hopes to start sending out emails to her full team starting today. Along with basic bios of players, she also hopes to learn some interesting facts or stories about the players while she can’t meet them at this time.
“I’m hoping that way I’ll get to know people,” Schwartz said. “So, maybe I won’t see a face, but I might see a name … we’re going to try to do some things that are fun.”
Westview senior Aleka Ernsberger is going through the opposite with her track and field season. The Warriors were supposed to have an indoor meet at Trine University Tuesday, but it was canceled. The team was able to hold an organized practice, though, and expects to Wednesday as well since the school hasn’t officially closed yet due to the virus.
After Wednesday, though, it’ll be back to training by herself for Ernsberger.
“I know we’re allowed to workout individually, so I will be trying to train to the best of my ability without actually training with the team,” Ernsberger said. “I think that my teammates are going to be doing the same; we know what we’re supposed to be doing, so we’re going to try and implement those as best as we can on our own. It will be different not working together.”
The senior does it all for the Westview program. She competes in the 100, 200 and 400-meter races and has started training to run the 800-meter as well. Ernsberger also competes in the long jump event, which she said she can’t practice properly during this time of cancellation.
Ernsberger qualified for the state meet last year in the 400, placing 16th. She was hoping to make it back to state again in her senior season, but that’s a big question mark right now.
“It’s really sad, honestly,” Ernsberger said. “This has been what I’ve been working for: this final year, this final moment I can have with my team and my school. It is scary thinking about that uncertainty. I’m just trying to not think about it too much or dwell on it and just keep doing what I’ve been doing. Hopefully everything will work out in the end.”
Another coach that’s hopeful is Goshen unified track coach Sean Smuts. He believes the season will come back eventually, even if that means a shortened season has to be played.
“At this point, I’m planning that we’ll continue on and have a season, just a little bit shorter,” Smuts said.
Smuts also knows how quickly coronavirus can spread. Having to coach kids with special needs is a factor in the back of Smuts’ mind when it came to postponing all practices before the cancellations rolled in.
“It was a really hard decision, but at the end of the day, being a Special Ed teacher, I had to think about the unique medical needs of my students that are going to be athletes,” Smuts said. “Was it a hard decision? Yes. Was it an easy decision? Tentatively yes.”
All the coaches and players agreed, though, that they all want to play this spring, even if it means a condensed schedule.
“We’ll do whatever the state says to do,” Kulp said. “It’s for the kids as well. I think our kids would be happy to play even a little.”
