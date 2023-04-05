Changes pertaining to the Indiana High School Athletic Association state baseball, cross country and wrestling tournaments were announced last week by the IHSAA.
The most immediate change comes to the baseball tournament, which will now be changing its regional/semi-state setups to match those of the basketball and softball tournaments. Baseball teams will now play in a one-game regional championship, which will then feed into a four-team, three-game semi-state championship round. Previously, the setup of those two rounds had been flipped.
Regional sites have yet to be determined, but each one will host two games, similar to that of basketball. The semi-state hosts will be LaPorte, Lafayette, Kokomo and Oak Hill in the northern half of the state, while Plainfield, Mooresville, Southridge and Jasper are the southern hosts. Which teams play at which semi-state location won’t be announced until after the regional champions are crowned.
Regional games will be Saturday, June 3, with the semi-states being on June 10 and the state finals on June 16 and 17 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
CROSS COUNTRY POSTSEASON SITES SET
In cross country, it had already been announced in January that the state tournament was eliminating the semi-state round, consolidating it to just sectionals and regionals to match that of the track and field state tournament. Now, teams know where they’ll be racing its postseason races.
Locally, sectionals will remain at Ox Bow Park and West Noble High School. The schools racing at Ox Bow are Bethany Christian, Bremen, Concord, Elkhart Christian Academy, Elkhart, Fairfield, Goshen, Jimtown, LaVille, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee and Westview. The most notable change is Westview being added after competing at the West Noble sectional for years.
Those competing at the West Noble sectional will be Angola, Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Fort Wayne Carroll, Fremont, Garrett, Hamilton, Lakeland, Lakewood Park Christian, Leo, Prairie Heights and the host Chargers.
The Ox Bow sectional now feeds into a regional at New Prairie, which also hosts teams coming from the Highland, Chesterton, New Prairie and Rensselaer Central sectionals. For the West Noble sectional, they will compete in a regional hosted at “The Plex” in Fort Wayne. Other feeder sectionals are Manchester, Delta, Woodlan and Marion.
Sectionals will be run on Saturday, Oct. 14 this year, with regionals on Oct. 21 and the state finals Oct. 28 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
WRESTLING STATE FINALS VENUE CHANGE
For one year only, the state wrestling finals will be contested at the Ford Center in Evansville.
The IHSAA announced the site change for the 2024 tournament, which will take place on Feb. 16 and 17 of next year.
The change was announced due to the Indiana Pacers hosting the NBA All-Star week festivities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse that weekend, making the venue unavailable for the IHSAA.
“We’re extremely pleased and grateful to the city of Evansville for their willingness to host the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals - one of our premier events every year,” said IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig in a statement. “Evansville has an impeccable reputation for hosting amateur athletic competitions and we are very confident this will be a great and memorable experience for everyone who attends. Evansville stands ready for this opportunity to host this event and share their hospitality with the rest of the state.”
Per the IndyStar, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne was also in consideration to host the finals. Although the IHSAA didn’t list any other alternative places they were seeking, it noted in its press release that they reached out to other venues across the state before deciding on Evansville as the host. The Ford Center hosts a semi-state every year, as does the Coliseum.
It will be the first time the state wrestling finals are contested outside of Indianapolis area since 1985 when New Castle High School hosted the finals. Market Square Arena was the host from 1986-1999, with the now-named Gainbridge Fieldhouse taking over in 2000. Team champions were crowned in a separate tournament from 1996-2012, with those tournaments taking place at either Southport or Center Grove high schools.