The IHSAA released new sectional alignments for its multi-class fall and winter sports Tuesday, with plenty of changes happening to area teams. These changes will be in place for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.
Here is a look at the notable movement for The Goshen News coverage area schools.
FAIRFIELD’S MOVE TO 3A
Fairfield coaches and athletes already knew they’d be moving up to Class 3A after three years in 2A, but didn’t know which sectionals they’d be put in. That question was answered Tuesday, as they were put in five-team sectionals with Lakeland, Wawasee, West Noble and NorthWood in volleyball, boys basketball and girls basketball.
In football, however, the Falcons were put in an eight-team sectional with John Glenn, Jimtown, Knox, Lakeland, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Clay and West Noble.
FOOTBALL
Football saw some big changes, as Class 5A has officially become just 32 schools, meaning that all teams will have the first weekend of the playoffs off. The area 6A sectional now features Elkhart, Penn, Warsaw and Fort Wayne Carroll, while the 5A one keeps Concord, Goshen, Mishawaka and South Bend Adams. Previously, LaPorte had been in the 5A one with those schools.
Class 4A football saw its fair share of shakeups as well. Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee — who had all previously been in Sectional 19 — are now members in Sectional 18. They are joined by Logansport, Plymouth, South Bend Riley, South Bend Joseph and South Bend Washington as part of the eight-team field. This should cut down on some travel time for the Raiders, Panthers and Warriors compared to their last sectional draw, with the exception of a potential drive to Logansport.
BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Class 4A area sectional kept the same teams, as Concord, Goshen, Northridge, Elkhart, Warsaw and Penn are in both the boys and girls’ fields.
As stated earlier, the grouping of Fairfield, NorthWood, Wawasee, Lakeland and West Noble remains the same for both boys and girls basketball in 3A, with the biggest change in the 2A sectional being Fremont moving up.
Bethany Christian will stay in the same sectional for both boys and girls basketball.
BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER
The area Class 3A soccer sectionals got a big shakeup, as Penn was moved out of both of them. Other changes were made, too, leaving a seven-team boys sectional of Concord, East Noble, Elkhart, Goshen, Mishawaka, Northridge and Plymouth. On the girls’ side, it remains a five-team sectional, with Concord, Elkhart, Goshen, Northridge and Plymouth in that field.
In 2A boys soccer, the sectional draw remined the same: Angola, Garrett, Lakeland, Northwood, Wawasee and West Noble. There’s a slight difference in the girls’ alignment, as East Noble takes the place of Garrett there. The other five schools remained the same.
A surprising change happened in the 1A boys soccer sectionals, as Bethany Christian and Westview were split up. Bethany Christian is now playing in Sectional 36, with Westview in Sectional 37. The Warriors won the Sectional 36 crown on their way to a state championship last fall. The Bruins are part of a six-team sectional field now, while Westview is in a seven-team one.
VOLLEYBALL
The most stable of the area sports’ sectional draws Tuesday was volleyball. There were no changes in Class 4A, as the same six schools in the girls and boys basketball sectionals will also compete in volleyball. Fairfield’s move to 3A jumbled up the sectionals a little bit in the class, as it sent Tippecanoe Valley south for sectionals.
Fremont takes the place of Fairfield in that 2A sectional that features Westview. Bethany Christian remained paired with the same teams in its 1A sectional draw.
To see the new sectional alignments for these six sports in their entirety, you can view them on the IHSAA’s website, ihsaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.