GOSHEN — The 45th annual IHSAA girls state basketball tournament gets underway tonight with first round sectional contests, the girls state swimming sectionals and wrestling regionals are also scheduled for this week.
Girls basketball sectional involving area teams at are Warsaw (Class 4A), Lakeland (3A), Fairfield (2A) and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (1A).
Tonight at Warsaw, the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers (14-7) and the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers (6-16) meet at 6 p.m.. The event continues Wednesday night with the Concord Minutemen (15-7) facing the Goshen RedHawks (17-5) at 6 p.m. followed by the Penn Kingsmen (22-2) and the Northridge Raiders (10-14) around 7:30.
Semifinals are Friday night with the host Warsaw Tigers (15-7) taking on the Central-Memorial winner at 6 p.m. while Wednesday’s winner clash around 7:30.
The championship is Saturday at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the LaPorte Regional Saturday, Feb. 15.
There are two games on the slate tonight at Lakeland. The 6 p.m. opener matches the Wawasee Warriors (8-14) and the Central Noble Cougars (13-8) followed by the NorthWood Black Swish (21-3) and the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings (16-6) around 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, the host Lakeland Lakers (14-8) face off with the Wawasee-Central Noble winner at 6 p.m. while the West Noble Chargers (10-12) square off with the NorthWood-Tippy Valley winner around 7:30.
The championship is Saturday at 7 p.m. The winner moves on to the Jimtown Regional Saturday, Feb. 15.
Only one game is on the agenda for tonight at Fairfield. The Prairie Heights Panthers (9-13) take on the host Fairfield Falcons (14-9) at 7 p.m. Friday evening, The LaVille Lancers (2-20) face the Westview Warriors (4-18) at 6 p.m. followed by the Bremen Lions (16-7) and the Prairie Heights-Fairfield winner around 7:30 p.m.
The championship is Saturday at 7 p.m. The winner moves on to the Winamac Regional Saturday, Feb. 15.
There is one game on the schedule for tonight at FW Blackhawk as the host Braves (15-7) clash with the Bethany Christian Bruins (5-16) at 6 p.m. Friday night, the Elkhart Christian Eagles (12-10) meet the Lakewood Park Panthers (10-11) at 6 p.m. while the Fremont Eagles (12-10) take on the Blackhawk-Bethany winner are 7:30.
The championship is Saturday at 7 p.m. The winner qualifies for the Caston Regional Saturday, Feb. 15.
GIRLS SWIMMING
The newly constructed Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center is site for the local girls swimming and diving sectional. Swimming preliminaries are Thursday at 6 p.m. while diving prelims at Saturday at 9 a.m. and finals in all events begin at 1 p.m.
Elkhart Central is the host.
Other teams in the field are Angola, Concord, DeKalb, East Noble, Elkhart Memorial, Goshen, Jimtown, Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee.
Admission, as set by the IHSAA, is $6 per session or $10 for both.
Sectional winners in swimming events qualify for the state meet along with any individual contestant or relay that equals or betters the state time standard in their respective event in the consolation finals or championship finals of the sectional. The state standard may not be achieved by a swimmer who is competing as the first leg of a relay.
The next fastest number of contestants in the state that would bring the total number of state meet entrants to thirty-two (32) in each event. In the event that a tie exists for the 32nd position, the tie shall stand and both swimmers shall advance to the state championships.
Sectional diving qualifiers move on to the regional at a site yet to be determined location Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The state preliminaries are Friday, Feb. 14 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Indiana University Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis.
WRESTLING
The local regional is at Goshen. Action begins at 9:30 a.m. with sectional qualifiers from Elkhart Memorial and Westview.
Admission, as set by the state, is $8.
Rasheeek Bonds of Goshen was the 132-pound Memorial sectional champion. Other Goshen regional qualifiers were Armon Hairopoulos (120), Brayden Hinkel (126), Zander Moles (138) and Kaleb Kilmer (220).
Other sectional champions from Memorial were Jalen Chappell (106), Justin Puckett (120), Logan Hooley (138) and Oliver Eveler (152) of Northridge; Rod Lone (182) and Jaden Miller (195) of NorthWood, Noah Eberhart (113), Landon Buchanan (145) and Jacob Werts (160) of Jimtown; Eric Garcia (126), Sea Davis (220) and Jacob Sommer (285) of Elkhart Central and Clayton Lundy (170) of Memorial.
The top four finishers in each weight class move on to the New Haven semistate at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Saturday, Feb. 15.
