Fairfield girls tennis player Addison Mast saw her season end in the state tournament quarterfinals Friday. The sophomore lost 7-5, 0-6, 7-5 to Terre Haute South Vigo freshman Sarah Rowe in what proved to be a competitive match played at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis.
Mast’s season comes to an end with a 26-2 individual record.
TEE TIMES SET FOR STATE BOYS GOLF MEET
The IHSAA announced the tee times for the first round of the boys golf state meet this Tuesday, and the two Elkhart County players have been paired together. Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller and Northridge junior Brock Reschly will play alongside Bishop Chatard junior William Pruitt in a grouping that will start on hole No. 10 at 8:09 a.m. Miller shot a 71 and Reschly a 73 in the Plymouth regional to advance to the state meet.
The state meet is held at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. A full listing of the first round tee times can be found online at ihsaa.org. The final round schedule for Wednesday won’t be set until completion of the first round Tuesday.
2022 ALL-NLC BASEBALL TEAM ANNOUNCED
The Northern Lakes Conference released its all-conference team Friday. Co-champion Northridge led the way with five first-team selections, while fellow co-conference champ, Goshen, had four honorees.
The five Northridge players picked were senior Carter Gilbert, juniors Gavin Collins, Qade Carrington and Harrison Kauffman and sophomore Max Horner. Goshen’s four selections were seniors Mitch Daniels and Roman Schrock and juniors Thomas Castillo and Nathan Pinarski.
Mishawaka also had four selections: juniors Kaden Rose and Maddox Yohe and sophomores Tommy Harringer and Cooper Pritchett. Plymouth had three picks: seniors Skyler Aker and Tanner Feece and junior Matt Manzuk. Warsaw also added three players in senior Lukas Maier and juniors Kyle Showley and Josh Shapiro.
The brotherly duo of senior Grant Brooks and sophomore Ty Brooks were all-conference selections from Wawasee. NorthWood and Concord had one player each in seniors Gage Gongwer and Zach Pedzinski, respectively.
Honorable mentions were: Kade Sainz and Trevor Yoder, Northridge; Noah Alford and Yabi Kurtz, Goshen; Jette Woodward and Austin Polk, Warsaw; Matt Pelletier, Mishawaka; Karson Kirby, NorthWood; Cam Shively, Plymouth; Kaleb Salazar, Wawasee; and Braeden Messenger, Concord.
Goshen coach JJ DuBois was named the coach of the year after leading the RedHawks to their first share of the NLC title since 1998.
2022 ALL-NLC SOFTBALL TEAM
The NLC all-conference softball team was released on June 1.
Conference champion Northridge led with six selections: four seniors in Abby Hostetler, Jenna Bible, Grace Lueking and Jalyn Weatherholt, and two juniors in Tavia Bratt and junior Grace Urbanski.
Mishawaka had four players make the team: juniors Leah Dawson, Gianna Camacho and Machaela Banks and freshman Lilly St. Clair. Concord snagged three spots in seniors Lynnsey Delio and Jazmin Flores and junior Allie Moss. Goshen also had three selections in seniors Liz Ramirez and Emily Bradshaw and junior Tyra Marcum.
NorthWood had two players make the team: senior Morgan Jenkins and junior Paige Jacobs. Warsaw also had two: senior Abery Sleeth and junior Lauren Eastwood. Wawasee sophomore Haylee Allen and Plymouth sophomore Elsaya Bohm rounded out the team.
All-conference honorable mentions were: Ava Gilbert and Madyson Gorball, Northridge; Sophie Hoover and Jadyn Handley, Mishawaka; Elizabeth Miller and Laney Gross, Wawasee; Kareena Ulfig, Concord; Jenna Roll, Goshen; Sophia Grueser, NorthWood; Taya Wagner, Plymouth; and Makayla Holder, Warsaw.
Northridge coach Ray Caples was selected as the coach of the year for the conference.
2022 ALL-NECC BASEBALL TEAM
The Northeast Corner Conference released its all-conference team last week.
From The Goshen News coverage area, Westview had four selections: Max Engle, Braden Kauffman, Alec Titus and Mason Wire. Fairfield picked up three in Alec Hershberger, Michael Slabaugh and Dylan Weaver. Lakeland had one in Carson Mickem.
Other all-conference selections were: Kyle Brandt and Kenton Konrad, Angola; Will Hoover and Tyler Shisler, Central Noble; Cal Ostrowski, Churubusco; Jack Buchanan, Ryder Reed, Nick Snyder and Owen Willard, Eastside; Ethan Bock, Remy Crabill, Nick Miller and Gabel Pentecost, Fremont; Luke Byers, Luke Holcomb, Graham Kelham and Trey Richards, Garrett; and Hunter Allen, Prairie Heights.
Honorable mention all-conference picks were: Jaxon Copas, Chase Spencer and Cade Weber, Central Noble; Croix Haberstock, Churubusco; Laithyn Cook, Eastside; Owen Garrison, Fairfield; Kali Baughman, Aaden Lytle and Peyton Simmons, Garrett; Cole Schiffli, Lakeland; Luke Severe, Prairie Heights; Noah Fulford, West Noble; and Jaxon Engle, Micah Miller and Matty Mortrud, Westview.
2022 ALL-NECC SOFTBALL TEAM
Along with releasing the all-conference baseball team last week, the NECC announced its all-conference softball selections.
From The Goshen News coverage area, Westview had three make the first team in seniors Alexys Antal and Savana Strater and junior Bri Caldwell. Fairfield also had three players make it in senior Sydney Stutsman and juniors Makayla Culp and Ava Bontrager. Lakeland, too, had three selections: seniors Breanna Lovelace and Kasey Priestley and sophomore Kaitlyn Keck. West Noble nabbed one spot in sophomore Julia Vargas.
Others making the all-conference team were: Alyssa Kyle and Harper Henney, Angola; Libby Goldey and Ashleigh Gray, Central Noble; Ashlyn Erwin, Churubusco; Faith McClain, Natalie Lower, Jayci Kitchen, Skye Kessler and Grace McClain, Eastside; Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont; Kaitlyn Bergman and Halle Hathaway, Garrett; and Kalli Aaron and Lillie Booher, Prairie Heights.
Honorable mention all-conference picks were: Eleanor Knaur, Angola; Avery Deter, Central Noble; Grace Lawson, Churubusco; Mataya Bireley and Grace Kreischer, Eastside; Makenna Steele, Fairfield; Kate Gannon and Sydney Hinchliffe, Fremont; Cassidi Parham, Lakeland; Emily McCrea, Prairie Heights; and Hope Bortner, Westview.