GOSHEN — Bethany Christian Schools has announced the completion of a $390,000 challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. The grant challenge was approved by the Foundation in April 2019 with one year given to Bethany to raise the matching funds.
Bethany’s Great Strides capital campaign is a $2.25 million project to build a track and upgrade the accessibility and safety of the athletic complex. The community foundation grant will also allow Bethany to accommodate an extension of the Winona Trail, a City of Goshen bicycle and pedestrian path. The new extension will unite Winchester Trails, Prairie View Elementary School, Waterford Crossing and area neighborhoods. Bethany Christian Schools will become a trailhead, offering parking for public access to the trail.
“Being able to raise this amount of money in a year shows the value the community places on athletics and how important of a part sports play in what we are trying to do here,” Principal Hank Willems said. “We had a lot of families really step up. This project shows how athletics fits in with our holistic approach to education.
“We were very fortunate to find a matching grace from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.”
Bethany Athletic Director Gary Chupp also feels raising the money within the time frame is extraordinary.
“Our alumni base is outstanding,” he said. “They are incredibly supportive and know how valuable sports are here at Bethany.”
Last April, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in a news release in regard to the grant, “By partnering with Bethany Christian Schools, with the support of the Community Foundation, on this project we are saving the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in finding an alternate route and creating a new crossing. This is truly a ‘Good of Goshen’ project.”
Bethany’s Head of School Tim Lehman said the school hopes to maintain its construction timeline as much as possible in spite of delays related to social distancing.
“We have been blessed with a community that cares deeply about the spiritual, emotional and physical well being of our students, and are excited about an outdoor athletic campus that is not only visually appealing but safe and accessible to all fans,” Lehman said in a school press release.
Willems, who is also the boys soccer coach at Bethany, is a graduate of the school.
“The project is more than just for Bethany, it’s for the community,” he said. “The move is for more than the athletics facilities. It is also to make it safer for older fans attending events as there will be sidewalks to each of the venues.
“We are getting a new soccer field with new lights and a press box. There will also be a state of the art running track. I was on the last Bethany track and field team that hosted a meet at the school.”
The project will definitely improve accessibility for fans.
“We have a great setting for our athletic facilities, but several of our fields are older and it is time to update them,” Chupp said. “One of the best aspects of this project will be the improved access the fans will have. The fields will be easier to access if someone is in a wheelchair.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.