The Northern Lakes Conference released its all-conference teams for all six spring sports Tuesday. Here is a look at who made the respective sport’s teams for the NLC.
BASEBALL
First team: Northridge (4 selections): Jack Urbanski, Qade Carrington, Jethro Hochstetler and Gavin Collins; Mishawaka (4): Maddux Yohe, Kaden Rose, Tommy Harringer and Matt Pelletier; Goshen (3): Thomas Castillo, Damian Castillo and Nathan Pinarski; Warsaw (3): Kellan Bailey, Kyle Showley and Josh Shapiro; NorthWood (2): Beau Patterson and Mason Bogan; Plymouth (2): Cam Shivley and Matt Manzuk; Concord (2): Nathan Schoenherr and Enmanuel Rosa; Wawasee (1): Daniel Wilson
Honorable mentions: Northridge (2): Max Horner and Kaden Plank; Goshen (2): Quinn Shreiner-Landes and Kyan Miller; Warsaw (2): Cohen Heady and Jette Woodward; Mishawaka (2): Lucas Nowacki and Shawn Nowacki; NorthWood (1): Cody Lambert; Concord (1): Braeden Messenger; Wawasee (1): Ty Brooks; Plymouth (1): Preston Wolfe
Coach of the Year: John Huemmer, Mishawaka
Final NLC standings: Mishawaka 13-1, Northridge 10-4, Goshen 9-5, Warsaw 9-5, Plymouth 7-7, NorthWood 6-8, Concord 2-12, Wawasee 0-14
SOFTBALL
First team: Mishawaka (5): Leah Dawson, Machaela Banks, Taylor Kinkade, Lilly St. Clair and Gianna Camacho; Goshen (4): Tyra Marcum, Mereidith Frey, Jenna Roll and Kaelyn Marcum; Concord (3): Allie Moss, Cassi Reames and Karenna Ulfig; Northridge (3): Rachel Humbarger, Tavia Bratt and Grace Urbanski; Plymouth (3): Haylee Busee, Kayla Johnson and Kasi Harner; Wawasee (2): Haylee Allen and Arisai Garcia; NorthWood (1): Adriana Beachy; Warsaw (1); Lauren Eastwood
Honorable mentions: Goshen (2): Ryen Yoder and Sara Stansbury; Northridge (2): Rielyn Goodwin and Addison Knisley; Mishawaka (2): Olivia Bultinck and Jadyn Handley; Concord (1): Esmeralda Perez; NorthWood (1): Paige Jacobs; Wawasee (1): Jaclynn Worrell; Plymouth (1): Lilly Runyan; Warsaw (1): Kalista Ousley
Coach of the Year: Brian Miller, Mishawaka
Final NLC standings: Mishawaka 14-0, Goshen 10-4, Northridge 8-6, Plymouth 6-8, Concord 6-8, Wawasee 5-9, NorthWood 5-9, Warsaw 2-12
BOYS TRACK
First team: Northridge (9): Jaxon Miller, Trevin Schlabach, Mathias Hazen, Jacob Wetzel, Jaden Fisher, David Gingerich, Will Knox, McClain Miller and Mikey Squires; Concord (5): Jaron Thomas, Armen Koltookian, Joseph Moon, Darian Decker and Juan Ross; Warsaw (3): Jordan Randall, James Leiter and Morgan Johnson; Mishawaka (3): Skyler VanSkyhawk, Aldan Zolman and Liam Bauschke; Goshen (2): Tommy Claxton and Luis Loera; Wawasee (1): Lucas Linder; Plymouth (1): Carter Druzbicki
Honorable mentions: Mishawaka (2): Xavier White and Trey Thomas; Concord (1): Colyn Chris; NorthWood (1): Montana Green; Northridge (1): Max Petersheim; Wawasee (1): Derek Bontrager; Plymouth (1) Blake Mackey; Warsaw (1): Tyler Mimnaugh
Coach of the Year: Scott Erba, Warsaw
Final NLC standings: Warsaw (1st at meet, 7-0 in duals), Mishawaka (2nd at meet, 5-1-1 in duals), Northridge (4th at meet, 5-1-1 in duals), Concord (3rd at meet, 4-2 in duals), Goshen (5th at meet, 1-6 in duals), NorthWood (6th at meet, 2-5 in duals), Wawasee (7th at meet, 3-4 in duals), Plymouth (8th at meet, 0-7 in duals)
GIRLS TRACK
First team: NorthWood (7): Elayna Yoder, Anna Roeder, Hannah Chupp, Megan Mikel, Claire Payne, Lisa Jackson and Hanna Clyde; Warsaw (7): Ali Barkey, Madison Smalley, Josefina Rastrelli, MiKayla Mimnaugh, Elliana Transparenti, Camryn Burner and Anna Bazzoni; Northridge (6): Hadley Troyer, Dakotah Moore, Haylee Hile, Tame Baylis, Alyssa Sloop and Syd Nethercutt; Wawasee (2): Emma Yoder and Brooklynn Gibson; Plymouth (2): Jersey Hunter and Alana Allen; Concord (1): Macie Swinehart; Goshen (1): Kristina Petkova
Honorable mentions: Mishawaka (3): Ana Devries, Lilly Deeds and Koryn Flick; Concord (1): Jaylah Leggett; Wawasee (1): Kaydence Shepherd; Warsaw (1): Annie Parker; Plymouth (1): Sophie Wray
Coach of the Year: Megan Davis, Warsaw
Final NLC standings: Warsaw (1st at meet, 7-0 in duals), Concord (2nd at meet, 6-1 in duals), NorthWood (3rd at meet, 4-3 in duals), Northridge (4th at meet, 4-3 in duals), Mishawaka (6th at meet, 3-4 in duals), Wawasee (5th at meet, 1-6 in duals), Plymouth (7th at meet, 3-4 in duals), Goshen (8th at meet, 0-7 in duals)
BOYS GOLF
First team: Northridge (3): Brock Reschly, Conner Hochstetler and Coby Hochstetler; Warsaw (3): Aidan Bowell, Austin Craig and Breckin Christner; Goshen (1): Todd Kauffman; NorthWood (1): Earl Williams; Wawasee (1): Vaughn Dyson; Plymouth (1): Dan Nguyen
Honorable mentions: Northridge (1): Isaiah Lehman; NorthWood (1): Caleb Vincent; Concord (1): Lucas Prough; Wawasee (1): Myles Everingham; Warsaw (1): Dylan Barkey
Coach of the Year: Ken Brewster, Northridge
Final NLC standings: Northridge (1st in meet, 7-0 in duals), Warsaw (2nd in meet, 6-1 in duals), NorthWood (3rd at meet, 4-3 in duals), Wawasee (4th at meet, 4-3 in duals), Goshen (6th at meet, 3-4 in duals), Concord (5th at meet, 2-5 in duals), Plymouth (7th at meet, 1-6 in duals), Mishawaka (8th at meet, 1-6 in duals)
GIRLS TENNIS
First team: NorthWood (4): Britton Jesse, Gabriella Umbower, Amy Adams and Emery Porter; Plymouth (4): Taylor Delp, Ellie Jones, Morgan Langfeldt and Cassidy Riddle; Warsaw (2): Addie Lind and EMMA Van Puffelen; Wawasee (1): Kiah Farrington
Honorable mentions: Goshen (3): Mara Schrock, Sarah Harmelink and Morgan Priebe; Concord (2): Maggie Burkert and Addi May; Northridge (1): Saige Wheatley; Plymouth (1): Bella Kain
Coach of the Year: Tif Schwartz, NorthWood
Final NLC standings: NorthWood (1st at meet, 7-0 in duals), Plymouth (2nd at meet, 6-1 in duals), Warsaw (3rd at meet, 5-2 in duals), Northridge (4th at meet, 4-3 in duals), Concord (5th at meet, 3-4 in duals), Goshen (6th at meet, 2-5 in duals), Wawasee (7th at meet, 1-6 in duals), Mishawaka (8th at meet, 0-7 in duals)