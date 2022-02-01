Tim Shortt Wawasee Mishawaka wrestling 1 12 2022 (copy)

Below are the 2021-22 all-Northern Lakes Conference teams for wrestling, boys swimming and diving and girls swimming and diving.

WRESTLING

Concord (1): Armen Koltookian (195).

Goshen (1): Juan Collazo (120).

Mishawaka (5): Beau Brabender (126), Zar Walker (132), Keagen Mabie (152), Isaac Valdez (170), Christian Chavez (195).

Northridge (3): Jasper Graber (132), Garrett VonGunten (145), Cael Arroyo (152).

NorthWood (4): Calix Truex (112), Kaden Lone (160), Trey Tobias (182), Isaac Benjamin (220).

Plymouth (1): Anthony Popi (285).

Warsaw (1): Andrew Ross (152).

Wawasee (4): Kaleb Salazar (106), Dylan Tom (126), Hunter Miller (138), Tim Shortt (182).

2021-22 NLC Wrestling Coach of the Year: Steven Sandefer, Mishawaka.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Concord (6): Derek Angel, Brayden Sollars, Cole Stevenson, Ethan Davies, Tommy Brunner, Ethan Smith.

Goshen (3): Nick Zehr, Levi Moser, Jeremy Stutzman.

Northridge (3): Reid Haney, Sawyer Lehman, Tristin Bratt.

NorthWood (4): Joe Hahn, Skee Mishler, Ty Stankovich, Karson Kirby.

Warsaw (1): Jayce Sawyer

Wawasee (3): Nathan Harper, Nathan Kryder, Zeke Keim.

2021-22 NLC Boys Swimming Coach of the Year: Sheryl Hawkins, NorthWood.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Concord (7): Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman, Audrey Lantz, Grace Brenneman, Bella Sponseller, Kiran Stauffer.

Goshen (1): Samantha Hunter.

Northridge (8): Sydney Nethercutt, Jiselle Miller, Kaitlin Simons, Alaina Yeater, Tavia Bratt, Makena Mount, Reagen Hartzell, Clare Ritchie.

Wawasee (4): Addison Beasley, Julie Mishler, Alexis Mishler, Hayden Neer.

2021-22 NLC Girls Swimming Coach of the Year: Haley Church, Plymouth.

