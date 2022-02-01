Below are the 2021-22 all-Northern Lakes Conference teams for wrestling, boys swimming and diving and girls swimming and diving.
WRESTLING
Concord (1): Armen Koltookian (195).
Goshen (1): Juan Collazo (120).
Mishawaka (5): Beau Brabender (126), Zar Walker (132), Keagen Mabie (152), Isaac Valdez (170), Christian Chavez (195).
Northridge (3): Jasper Graber (132), Garrett VonGunten (145), Cael Arroyo (152).
NorthWood (4): Calix Truex (112), Kaden Lone (160), Trey Tobias (182), Isaac Benjamin (220).
Plymouth (1): Anthony Popi (285).
Warsaw (1): Andrew Ross (152).
Wawasee (4): Kaleb Salazar (106), Dylan Tom (126), Hunter Miller (138), Tim Shortt (182).
2021-22 NLC Wrestling Coach of the Year: Steven Sandefer, Mishawaka.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Concord (6): Derek Angel, Brayden Sollars, Cole Stevenson, Ethan Davies, Tommy Brunner, Ethan Smith.
Goshen (3): Nick Zehr, Levi Moser, Jeremy Stutzman.
Northridge (3): Reid Haney, Sawyer Lehman, Tristin Bratt.
NorthWood (4): Joe Hahn, Skee Mishler, Ty Stankovich, Karson Kirby.
Warsaw (1): Jayce Sawyer
Wawasee (3): Nathan Harper, Nathan Kryder, Zeke Keim.
2021-22 NLC Boys Swimming Coach of the Year: Sheryl Hawkins, NorthWood.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Concord (7): Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman, Audrey Lantz, Grace Brenneman, Bella Sponseller, Kiran Stauffer.
Goshen (1): Samantha Hunter.
Northridge (8): Sydney Nethercutt, Jiselle Miller, Kaitlin Simons, Alaina Yeater, Tavia Bratt, Makena Mount, Reagen Hartzell, Clare Ritchie.
Wawasee (4): Addison Beasley, Julie Mishler, Alexis Mishler, Hayden Neer.
2021-22 NLC Girls Swimming Coach of the Year: Haley Church, Plymouth.
