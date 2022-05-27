The Northern Lakes Conference officially released it’s 2022 all-conference teams for girls tennis, boys golf, girls track and field and boys track and field this week. Here is who’s been selected to those teams for those respective sports (note: the baseball and softball all-conference teams traditionally come out once all NLC teams are done with postseason play).
GIRLS TENNIS
All-conference:
- NorthWood (3 players): Britton Jesse, No. 2 singles; Emery Porter and Amy Adams, No. 1 doubles.
- Warsaw (2 players): Addie Lind, No. 1 singles; Regan Brouwer, No. 3 singles.
- Concord (2 players): Maggie Burkert and Addi May, No. 2 doubles.
- Plymouth (1 player): Aubrey Vervynckt, No. 1 singles
- Northridge (1 player): Lilah Dean, No. 1 singles
- Wawasee (1 player): Kiah Farrington, No. 1 singles
Honorable mentions: Gabriella Umbower, NorthWood; Saige Wheatley, Morgan Mack and Whitley Judd, Northridge; Bella Cain, Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones, Plymouth.
Coach of the Year: Brad Haeck, Plymouth.
BOYS GOLF
All-conference:
- Warsaw (4 players): Cal Hoskins, Aidan Bowell, Ben Brander and Jaxson Gould
- Goshen (2 players): Chase Meyer, Jacob Moyer
- Northridge (2 players): Brock Reschly, Ty Miller
- NorthWood (1 player): Earl Williams
- Plymouth (1 player): Bennett Christy
Honorable mentions: Ben Pamachena, Mishawaka; Coby Hochstetler, Northridge; Cooper Wiens, NorthWood; Robbie Finlinson, Wawasee; Lewis Turley, Warsaw.
Coach of the Year: Jack Carpenter, Warsaw.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
All-conference:
- Warsaw (10 athletes): Rylee Burns, Marin Hart, Abby Sanner, Wini Barnett, Ava Knight, Josefina Rastrelli, Mikayla Mimnaugh, Amanda Lusinde, Jose Niebbia and Ella Laput
- NorthWood (5 athletes): Kaitlin Burden, Megan Mikel, Elayna Yoder, Claire Payne and Hannah Chupp
- Northridge (2 athletes): Olivia Adkins and Elaina Papandrea
- Wawasee (2 athletes): Emma Yoder and Dylan Konieczny
- Plymouth (1 athlete): Aumrie Heckaman
- Mishawaka (1 athlete): Sarah Beshara
Honorable mentions: Jaylah Leggett and Macie Swinehart, Concord; Koryn Flick and Carrie Fozkos, Mishawaka; Tame Baylis, Northridge; Alissa Gill, Wawasee; Anna Bazzoni, Warsaw.
Coach of the Year: Megan Davis, Warsaw.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
All-conference:
- Warsaw (7 athletes): Jeremy Johnson, Andrew Frush, Benjamin Brander, Noah Chew, Morgan Johnson, Colton Martin and Trace Stookey
- Concord (5 athletes): Jaton Thomas, Anthony Roberts, Jaron Thomas, Dae Sean Emerson and Jack D’Arcy
- Goshen (4 athletes): Cole Johnston, Luis Loera, Tommy Claxton and Drew Hogan
- Northridge (3 athletes): Mason Floria, Jaxon Miller and Jack Moore
- Mishawaka (3 athletes): Xavier White, Trey Woods and Trey Thomas
- NorthWood (1 athlete): Brevin Miller
Honorable mentions: Ryan Hoopingarner and Aldan Zolman, Mishawaka; Armen Koltookian, Concord; Eli Hochstetler, Goshen; Eduardo Garcia, Northridge; Brady Hunsberger, NorthWood; Aiden Woods, Warsaw.
Co-coaches of the Year: CJ Shafer, Concord and Scott Erba, Warsaw.