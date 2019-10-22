The Northern Lakes Conference announced it's 2019 all-conference teams for boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball Tuesday, as well as the coaches of the year in each sport. Here's a list of who was selected.
BOYS SOCCER:
- Ariel DeLaPaz 12 Concord
- Eric Reyes 12 Concord
- Mario Perez 12 Elkhart Memorial
- Damian Vargas 12 Elkhart Memorial
- Byan Guerrero 10 Elkhart Memorial
- Chris Lozano 12 Goshen
- Kevin Cruz 12 Goshen
- Cesar Valdez 11 Goshen
- Jacopo Verdolini 12 Northridge
- Brody Gust 12 Northridge
- Tanner Sallee 12 Northridge
- Carter Stoltzfus 11 Northridge
- Cam Chappell 11 Northridge
- Skyler Duerksen 12 NorthWood
- Jerson Sanchez 12 NorthWood
- Sebastian Guillen 11 NorthWood
- Andre De freitas 11 NorthWood
- Selvin Pagoada 10 Plymouth
- Tedros Berelsman 12 Warsaw
- Blake Burns 12 Warsaw
- Jose Lara 12 Warsaw
- Harrison Mevis 12 Warsaw
- Jorge Rico 12 Warsaw
- Niles Hodges 11 Wawasee
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Tyler Binkley 12 Concord, Trent Edwards 12 Northwood, Jared Garcia 9 Elkhart Memorial Cade Newcomer 11 Northwood, Cruz Garcia 12 Goshen, Brian Licona 12 Plymouth, Cameron Graber 12 Northridge, Dayne Koontz 12 Warsaw, Drew Collins 11 Northridge, Ethan Grill 11 Warsaw, Jamon Christner 11 Northridge, Kenyan Cotton 12 Wawasee
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Brad Duerksen, Northwood AND Frank Courtois, Warsaw
GIRLS SOCCER:
- Lauren Pollock 12 Concord
- Kendal Swartout 11 Concord
- Jada Swanson 10 Concord
- Kelsey Knowlton 11 Elkhart Memorial
- Regan Mast 12 Goshen
- Maddie Swallow 11 Goshen
- Alessandra Lozano 10 Goshen
- Hope Stacker 12 Northridge
- Leah Stacker 12 Northridge
- Betsy Wertman 12 Northridge
- Lauren Kollat 12 Northridge
- Madison Wienert 11 Northridge
- Emma Martz 10 NorthWood
- Lizzie Hildebrant 10 NorthWood
- Claudia Marohn 11 Plymouth
- Lindsay Janus 11 Plymouth
- Amber Schrameyer 11 Plymouth
- Aubrey Vervynckt 10 Plymouth
- Abby Steffensmeier 12 Warsaw
- Audrey Grimm 11 Warsaw
- Corissa Koontz 10 Warsaw
- Tes Berlesman 10 Warsaw
- Jordan Love 9 Warsaw
- Courtney Cox 10 Wawasee
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Nicole Guzman 11 Northridge, Delaney Hoag 11 Northridge, Zoe Bergan 9 Warsaw, Kiersten Parker 10 Warsaw, Abigale Lee 12 Plymouth, Jenna Abberger 11 Plymouth, Allie Haberman 11 Wawasee, McKenna DeFreese 11 Concord, Jocelyn Valderrama 12 Goshen, Caroline Jenkins 12 NorthWood, Arianna Topping 9 NorthWood, Andrea Puga 12 Elkhart Memorial, Jahlea Douglas 12 Elkhart Memorial
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Malott, Northridge
VOLLEYBALL:
- Maddie Boomershine, Elkhart Memorial
- Emily Anderson, Elkhart Memorial
- Jackie Fernandez, Elkhart Memorial
- Olivia Gonsoski, Elkhart Memorial
- Brynn Shoup Hill, Goshen
- Molly Brown, Northridge
- Caroline Mullet, NorthWood
- Kendal Miller, NorthWood
- Maddy Payne, NorthWood
- Kate Rulli, NorthWood
- Avery Christy, Plymouth
- Avery Hales, Warsaw
- Kennedy Lauck, Warsaw
- Kylie Smith, Warsaw
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Sophia Trout, Concord; Alaina Clady, Plymouth; Kathryn Detweiler, Goshen; Kenzie Snyder, Plymouth; Makena Knepp, Northridge; Kaylee Weeks, Warsaw; Alea Minnich, NorthWood; Madison Simmons, Wawasee
COACH OF THE YEAR: Hilary Laidig, NorthWood
