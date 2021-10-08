Saturday marks one of the busiest days of the year for the high school sports schedule. Here is a look at all the championships on the line for The Goshen News coverage area teams this weekend!
Note: all rankings listed are within their class.
BOYS TENNIS
No. 16 Westview (21-1) will play for a semistate championship when they take on No. 25 Mississinewa at 10:00 a.m. at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. The Warriors beat Central Noble and East Noble in the sectional last week and then Northridge and Goshen in this week's regional. It's the third-straight semistate appearance for the Westview program. The Warriors beat Marion, 3-2, in the 2019 semistate match to advance to the program's first-ever state tournament. They look to repeat that success on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
After a 3-3 start to the season, West Noble has won 11 of 12. They look to continue their winning ways in the Class 2A, Sectional 20 final against Lakeland (2-13) at 2:00 p.m. at Wawasee High School. It would be the third sectional title in four seasons for the Chargers.
Also happening at 2:00 p.m. is the Class 1A, Sectional 35 final between No. 16 Westview (12-5) and Bethany Christian (7-9) at Westview High School. These two teams met in last year's sectional final on the same field, with the Warriors winning a thriller, 2-1 (5-4 PKs), over their rival Bruins. The two teams met back on Sept. 25, with Westview winning 2-0 in Topeka.
GIRLS SOCCER
After two hard-fought wins over Northridge and Elkhart, the Goshen girls soccer team will play for a Class 3A, Sectional 4 title against No. 17 Penn at 7:00 p.m. at Northridge High School. The RedHawks enter with a 12-5-1 record, while the Kingsmen are 10-7-1. Penn has won 14-straight sectional championships, while Goshen is looking for its first since 2016.
The Class 2A, Sectional 20 final features NorthWood (11-3-1) taking on DeKalb (11-6-1) at 7:00 p.m. at West Noble High School. This is the fourth-straight year these two programs have faced off in the sectional final, with NorthWood winning in 2018 and 2020 and DeKalb in 2019.
Like the boys, the Westview girls soccer team will look to win a sectional title on its home field when the No. 8 Warriors (13-2-4) takes on No. 19 Lakewood Park Christian (9-1-1) in the Class 1A, Sectional 36 final in Topeka at 7:00 p.m. This is the first matchup of the season between the two teams.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys and girls cross country sectional action takes place at two places from our coverage area: Ox Bow Park in Goshen, and West Noble High School. Schools featured at Ox Bow are Goshen, Northridge, Concord and NorthWood, while West Noble and Westview will be competing in Ligonier. The boys races begin at 10:30 a.m. and the girls at 11:15 a.m. in both places.
VOLLEYBALL
While the IHSAA postseason tournaments begin next week around the area, the Northeast Corner Conference is hosting its conference tournament Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Westview High School. Here were the final regular season standings for volleyball in the NECC (overall record listed first).
- Angola, 18-7 (10-0 NECC)
- Fairfield, 16-8 (9-1)
- Prairie Heights, 20-6 (8-2)
- Garrett, 19-8 (7-3)
- Churubusco, 13-14 (6-5)
- Lakeland, 8-18 (6-5)
- Westview, 8-18 (4-6)
- Eastside, 9-15 (4-7)
- Fremont, 6-15 (3-7)
- West Noble, 5-20 (2-9)
- Central Noble, 2-22 (1-10)
- Hamilton, 0-14 (0-8)
FOOTBALL
There aren't any postseason football games this weekend, but we will find out which teams will be playing come playoff time when the sectional brackets come out Sunday at 5:00 p.m. The IHSAA bracket reveal show will begin then and typically lasts 90-120 minutes to reveal all six classes worth of brackets. Postseason football games begin Sept. 22 across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.