The Northeast Corner Conference released its all-conference baseball and softball teams for the 2021 season. Eastside baseball and Fairfield softball were the regular season conference champions, with Eastside also winning the baseball tournament and Westview the softball tournament.
Below are the players who made each respective team.
ALL-NECC BASEBALL TEAM
Eastside (4 players): Dylan Hertig, Wade Miller, Caleb Vanover and Owen Willard
Fremont (4): Ethan Bock, Kameron Colclasure, Nick Miller and Gabel Pentecost
Fairfield (3): Alec Hershberger, Owen Miller and Michael Slabaugh
Central Noble (3): Jaxon Copas, Dylan Eggl and Will Hoover
Churubusco (3): Seth Abel, Brayten Gordon and Evan Snyder
Garrett (3): Graham Kelham, Trey Richards and Gage Smith
Lakeland (2): Brayden Bontrager and Colton Isaacs
Westview (2): Ben Byrkett and Braden Kauffman
Angola (2): Tucker Hasselman and Zak Hill
Prairie Heights (2): Hunter Allen and Seth Troyer
Honorable mentions: Jack Buchanan and Hayden Gardner, Eastside; Kali Baughman and Luke Holcomb, Garrett; Cam Hall and Sam Levitz, Prairie Heights; Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble; Nick Mortrud, Westview; Chastin Lang, West Noble
ALL-NECC SOFTBALL TEAM
Fairfield (4 players): Kayla Miller, Mackayla Stutsman, Brooke Sanchez and Sydney Stutsman
West Noble (3): Kacee Click, Tori Franklin and Taytlynn Forrer
Westview (3): Alexys Antal, Addie Bender and Bri Caldwell
Central Noble (3): Bridgette Gray, Jenica Berkes and Casey Hunter
Eastside (3): Grace McClain, Jayci Kitchen and Skyelar Kessler
Prairie Heights (3): Bre Walter, Kalli Aaron and Lillie Booher
Angola (2): Harper Henney and Adi Campagna
Lakeland (1): Keirstin Roose
Churubusco (1): Mariah Hosted
Fremont (1): Eva Foulk
Garrett (1): Hallie McCoy
Honorable mentions: Hailey Weisenauer and Alyssa Kyle, Angola; Bree Waikel and Emma Marker, Central Noble; Ashlyn Erwin and Kasey Snyder, Churubusco; Ryleigh Howe, Eastside; Makenna Steele, Fairfield; Kate Gannon and Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont; Sheri Boucher and Kaitlyn Bergman, Garrett; Kaitlyn Keck, Lakeland; Kiana Allshouse, Prairie Heights; Jacelynn McDonald, West Noble; Savana Strater, Westview
