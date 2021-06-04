The Northeast Corner Conference released its all-conference baseball and softball teams for the 2021 season. Eastside baseball and Fairfield softball were the regular season conference champions, with Eastside also winning the baseball tournament and Westview the softball tournament.

Below are the players who made each respective team.

ALL-NECC BASEBALL TEAM

Eastside (4 players): Dylan Hertig, Wade Miller, Caleb Vanover and Owen Willard

Fremont (4): Ethan Bock, Kameron Colclasure, Nick Miller and Gabel Pentecost

Fairfield (3): Alec Hershberger, Owen Miller and Michael Slabaugh

Central Noble (3): Jaxon Copas, Dylan Eggl and Will Hoover

Churubusco (3): Seth Abel, Brayten Gordon and Evan Snyder

Garrett (3): Graham Kelham, Trey Richards and Gage Smith

Lakeland (2): Brayden Bontrager and Colton Isaacs

Westview (2): Ben Byrkett and Braden Kauffman

Angola (2): Tucker Hasselman and Zak Hill

Prairie Heights (2): Hunter Allen and Seth Troyer

Honorable mentions: Jack Buchanan and Hayden Gardner, Eastside; Kali Baughman and Luke Holcomb, Garrett; Cam Hall and Sam Levitz, Prairie Heights; Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble; Nick Mortrud, Westview; Chastin Lang, West Noble

ALL-NECC SOFTBALL TEAM

Fairfield (4 players): Kayla Miller, Mackayla Stutsman, Brooke Sanchez and Sydney Stutsman

West Noble (3): Kacee Click, Tori Franklin and Taytlynn Forrer

Westview (3): Alexys Antal, Addie Bender and Bri Caldwell

Central Noble (3): Bridgette Gray, Jenica Berkes and Casey Hunter

Eastside (3): Grace McClain, Jayci Kitchen and Skyelar Kessler

Prairie Heights (3): Bre Walter, Kalli Aaron and Lillie Booher

Angola (2): Harper Henney and Adi Campagna

Lakeland (1): Keirstin Roose

Churubusco (1): Mariah Hosted

Fremont (1): Eva Foulk

Garrett (1): Hallie McCoy

Honorable mentions: Hailey Weisenauer and Alyssa Kyle, Angola; Bree Waikel and Emma Marker, Central Noble; Ashlyn Erwin and Kasey Snyder, Churubusco; Ryleigh Howe, Eastside; Makenna Steele, Fairfield; Kate Gannon and Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont; Sheri Boucher and Kaitlyn Bergman, Garrett; Kaitlyn Keck, Lakeland; Kiana Allshouse, Prairie Heights; Jacelynn McDonald, West Noble; Savana Strater, Westview

