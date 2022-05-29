EMMA – Westview senior Alexys Antal has been the glue for a young Warriors team this season that has featured multiple freshmen in the starting lineup.
Antal helped lead Westview to a 14-4 record coming into Saturday, and she’d need not one, but two sparkling performances to put the Warriors in position to win their first sectional championship in school history.
The veteran southpaw was pushed to the limit – throwing 274 pitches in 20 innings pitched during two extra-inning games – and yet somehow, someway, she delivered.
Westview took down Northeast Corner Conference foe Fairfield earlier in the day, winning 3-2 in 10 innings to advance to Saturday night’s Class 2A Sectional 35 championship against Bremen. It then outlasted the Lions during what was a gem of a pitcher’s duel between Bremen senior Naomi Flores and Antal, winning 1-0 in 10 innings to secure the sectional title.
“My end goal was to make history by the time I graduated from here, and here we are,” Antal said. “I can’t even put this into words right now. I’m beyond proud of this team. I never thought we would be here at the beginning of the year. Just having a young team, it’s hard. But I kind of took them under my wing. … I tried to stay positive (Saturday), because I knew it was going to be a long day if we were going to pull it out, and we did.”
“It’s been my goal since day one to get that first championship for this school,” Westview head coach Jeremy Williams added. “It took too long, but we are here and to be honest, I’m speechless. Alexys, I mean, holy cow. What a performance. … I’m just happy and ecstatic. All that hard work is finally paying off for these girls.”
Bremen (17-8) came into the game on fire at the plate having scored 20 runs during a 15-run victory over Prairie Heights in the other semifinal game Saturday afternoon to advance to the sectional championship contest.
Earlier in the season, the Lions took down the Warriors (17-4), 12-2, without Antal in the circle.
This time though, Westview’s most valuable player was pitching, and she simply wasn’t going to be denied.
Antal struck out four of the first eight batters she faced, retiring nine Bremen hitters before surrendering the only hit she’d allow outside of extra innings during the bottom of the third to Bremen sophomore Mikayla Shively.
Due to a couple of Westview errors, Bremen saw just two runners reach scoring position during the first seven innings of the contest. However, Antal got out of both jams during the bottom of the first and second innings.
Between the fourth and seventh innings, Antal struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced to help keep the game scoreless.
Flores didn’t rack up the same strikeout numbers as Antal, but she was just as potent against Westview’s bats. The Bremen senior threw six innings of no-hit softball, striking out five and allowing just one walk during that span.
Her first real bit of trouble came during the top of the seventh when Westview sophomore Hope Bortner managed an infield single to give the Warriors their first hit of the game.
Flores then walked freshman Ella Williams to put runners on first and second with one out.
A sacrifice bunt by junior Sara Lapp placed both Bortner and Ella Williams on second and third with two outs, bringing up freshman Karlie Schrock.
Flores got out of trouble, forcing Schrock into a groundout to Bremen freshman Delainey Neher at third base to keep the game knotted at zero heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Antal would then strikeout the side during the frame to send the game into extras.
During bonus softball, neither team manufactured a hit in the eighth inning, but that changed during the ninth.
Westview put a runner on in the top of the ninth after junior Bri Caldwell hit a single to center with one out. Bremen quickly extinguished the threat though, forcing two straight groundouts to end the half inning.
During the bottom of the ninth, it looked as if Westview’s season was about to come to a close.
The first pitch Antal threw was lined sharply toward the corner in right field by Shively. The sophomore then raced all the way to third to put the Lions seemingly in the driver’s seat.
“At first, I thought ‘oh, crap’,” said Antal of her reaction following the leadoff triple. “But then (Westview assistant coach Mike Antal) called a timeout, and we talked about how we were going to attack. I knew I had to get strikeouts, because if they hit it in the outfield, we were done.”
In spite of all the pressure, and in spite of both her team’s season and her high school career hanging in the balance, Antal calmly stepped in the circle and went to work.
The first strikeout came against Bremen senior Jaylin Swint, who was retired swinging following three straight foul balls.
The next batter in senior Ellia Foster was intentionally walked after she had rattled off a 12-pitch at-bat the last time she was at the plate.
With runners on first and third with one out, Antal struck out both freshman Christina Grabowski and Flores on a combined seven pitches to extend her team’s season.
“That was a tough spot, and I honestly believed they were going to squeeze (bunt) there,” Jeremy Williams said. “I was waiting for the squeeze, but I told Mike to go out and talk to (Alexys) and to get the defense together. Let’s get everybody in the right mindset there. But I think (Antal) was just thinking that she was going to go do it on her own, and she just went right at them. I mean, can you get in anymore pressure than that?”
In the top of the 10th, the Warriors didn’t waste their newfound opportunity.
After Lapp reached base on an error in the infield, Schrock hit a perfectly executed bunt to get Lapp in scoring position at second base.
During the next at-bat, freshman Ava Williams ended up connecting on what would be the game-deciding hit. She’d line a 2-0 offering from Flores just inside the third-base line in shallow left field, allowing Lapp to sprint around from second to score.
It was a proud moment for her father, who was frantically jumping and down on the third-base side of the infield as Lapp slid into home.
Jeremy Williams’ emotions were visible following the game because of all the events that had transpired for his children Saturday.
“My twins (Ella and Ava) won each game with game-winning hits, so I can brag a little bit there as a dad,” he said. “I think I’ve cried more on this day then I have the last three years combined. My son went up and got his diploma this morning and I had tears from that, then all of a sudden, I was told Ella hit the game-winner (against Fairfield) like 10 minutes later. Then (Saturday night) with Ava, I think I’m all dried out from all the crying and sweat.”
To close the game out, fittingly, it was Antal sitting down Bremen with three strikeouts in a row to cement the sectional victory for the Warriors.
In total, Antal accumulated 40 total strikeouts between both games, while allowing just one earned run and two walks.
“This is very satisfying,” Antal said. “This whole year, we’ve said it’s our year, and that’s it’s time to show them what we have. We faced (Bremen and Fairfield) during the season, and we struggled with errors and things like that, but we pulled it out (Saturday), and that’s all that matters.”
The Warriors (16-4) will now get set to face either Eastside (24-1) or Woodlan (15-5) in the regional round. Eastside and Woodlan play at 10 a.m. Monday at Eastside High School, with the winner then hosting Westview in the regional game Tuesday night.