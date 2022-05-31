BUTLER — Some magical runs inevitably come to an end, and unfortunately for Westview, its came to a close Tuesday night in the Class 2A regional final against powerhouse Eastside.
Just three days removed from winning their first-ever sectional championship, the Warriors went head-to-head with the Blazers for the third time this season and gave them all they wanted with a trip to semistate hanging in the balance.
Westview did enough in the circle and in the field to put itself in position to advance, but the bats were silenced at the plate by Eastside junior Natalie Lower, helping the Blazers win a narrow 1-0 decision over the Warriors.
“We came over here, and I told them that nobody expects us to win,” Westview head coach Jeremy Williams said. “We’re the underdogs here. I think that message was a big reason we hung with them. We really improved against them. We just needed one more hit in a couple of key spots. But I can’t complain about anything. I understand that we’re bummed right now, but we did things this season that have never been done at Westview.”
During the beginning stages of the game, Westview found itself in some trouble early.
Following a lead-off double from Eastside sophomore Jayci Kitchen and a walk by senior Faith McClain, the Blazers eventually had two runners in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the first.
In typical fashion though, Westview senior Alexys Antal used her strikeout ability to escape the jam by retiring both senior Mataya Bireley and junior Grace McClain in the batter’s box to end the inning.
During the top of the second, Westview put together a scoring opportunity of its own after a single by sophomore Hope Bortner. A bad throw to first allowed Bortner to advance to second, giving the Warriors a runner in scoring position.
Following a one-out walk by junior Sara Lapp and a wild pitch that allowed both runners to advance to second and third, the Warriors needed a timely hit to bring in a couple of runs.
Unfortunately, both freshmen Karlie Schrock and Ava Williams would fall victim to the strikeout courtesy of Lower.
Lower — seven innings pitched, three hits, no runs allowed and 10 strikeouts — would allow just one hit over the next three innings.
“This time I really thought we would do better against her,” said Jeremy Williams of Lower. “The first time we faced her, she got us, and last time we faced her, we got her early, but we let our defense affect our hitting after that. … We made some good contact at times, but kudos to her. She’s fantastic. I think she’s a junior, so we’ll have to see her again next year.”
Antal was just as effective for a majority of the game in the circle for Westview, allowing just three hits and no runs through the first four innings of play.
However, during the bottom of the fifth, Eastside would break the scoreless tie.
Freshman Lillian Cline opened the half inning with a single to center before advancing to second base behind a sacrifice bunt by Kitchen.
During the next at-bat, senior Skeylar Kessler would line an 0-1 offering from Antal to left center, scoring Cline and giving the Blazers a 1-0 advantage after five innings.
In the top of the sixth, the Warriors would get the potential game-tying run to second after Antal sent a double to the fence in left center, but junior Bri Caldwell would strikeout in three pitches to eliminate the opportunity.
The Warriors would have one more chance during the top of the seventh to extend their season after Lapp drew a two-out walk, but Schrock would strikeout to effectively end Westview’s historical campaign.
“I think we could’ve made a run to state if we just would’ve gotten past these guys,” Jeremy Williams said. “I said it at the beginning of the season, this was my second-most talented team I’ve ever had, and that other team didn’t get to play because of COVID. This team exceeded all of my expectations. Every single one of them. And it’s exciting because most of them are coming back next season.”