TOPEKA — Westview (17-5) and Fairfield (23-4) will square off again in high school softball.
The Northeast Corner Conference rivals both beat NECC foes Thursday in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 2A Westview Sectional girls softball tournament.
The Warriors edged Prairie Heights 2-1 and the Falcons bested Central Noble 4-2 for the right to meet at noon Saturday in the Sectional 35 title game.
During the regular season, Westview beat Fairfield 1-0 in the NECC tournament as Warriors left-hander Alexys Antal struck out 13, while the Falcons beat Westview 20-7 a few weeks later to win the regular season NECC crown (Antal did not pitch).
Westview 2, Prairie Heights 1
The Warriors and Panthers split a pair of regular-season meetings (8-2 Westview and 5-2 Prairie Heights).
Westview won in the third meeting — a game in which all the runs were scored in the first inning.
“I’ve said this all year, but old Westview teams would not have won games like this,” Warriors coach Jeremy Williams said. “We’re showing a toughness we haven’t seen. I was proud of the fight.”
The Warriors tallied two runs credited to starter Kiana Allshouse in the bottom of the first inning for a 2-1 lead.
Savana Strater (hit by pitch) and Antal (bunt single) were driven in when Addison Bender was struck by a pitch and Kelsey Rich walked — both with the bases loaded.
Prairie Heights reliever Trinity Pratt fanned three straight batters to end the frame.
The Panthers produced a two-out run in the top of the first inning. Breanna Walter drew a lead-off walk and later scored on Kalli Aaron’s first-pitch single to left field.
Westview left a runner at third base in a scoreless fifth inning. The Warrior offense got the ball out of the infield for the first time on on a lead-off single to right by Strater. She moved to second base on a wild pitch and third base on a groundout before Pratt fanned two batters to end the threat.
In tossing a two-hitter, Antal struck out 15 batters, raising her season strikeout total to 266. She walked four Panthers and hit a pair.
“She found her groove,” said Williams, who saw Antal fan nine in the last four innings.
Besides Aaron’s first-inning single, Walter slapped a one-out single to left field and moved to third on a passed ball and stolen base. She was stranded when Antal recorded a strikeout and induced a fly-out.
Left-hander Pratt was in the circle for Prairie Heights (16-9) for all 18 outs. She struck out 10 and walked two.
The Warriors left six runners on base (four in scoring position), while the Panthers stranded five (three at either second or third base).
“We’re going to see better pitching Saturday,” Williams said. “We can’t bat like (we did Thursday) and expect to win.”
Fairfield 4, Central Noble 2
The Cougars made some noise in a scoreless bottom of the sixth inning.
With two outs, Kyle Bingham (left field) and Elizabeth Goldey (right field) hit singles before Fairfield pitcher Kayla Miller coaxed a come-backer to end the rally.
Central Noble (16-8) went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, with the first out a running catch in foul territory by Falcon right fielder Jaidyn Rhodes.
Fairfield beat Central Noble 8-4 and 4-2 during the regular season.
“They are a team that puts the ball in play,” said Falcons coach John Skibbe of the Cougars. “What they do when they get two strikes on them is that they really cut their swings back. We had our (fielders) take two steps up and that helped us defensively.”
Fairfield tallied two runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 4-2 lead.
Makenna Steele opened the frame with a triple to the fence in right field and scored when Carsin Stutzman lined the ball off pitcher Jenica Berkes. The ball ricocheted to second baseman Bingham, who threw to first baseman Breanna Waikel to retire the Stutzman.
Kenlee Gall walked with one out, stole second base and came in to score on an overthrow on a bunt single by Mackayla Stutsman.
“We put little bit of pressure on their defense,” Skibbe said. “Those two runs (in the sixth) were obviously huge.”
Central Noble tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. A two-base error put Ashleigh Gray on second base to open the stanza. Two wild pitches allowed her to got to third base and to score the tying run.
Goldey lashed a two-out double to right field in the Cougar fourth inning before a groundout squelch the scoring chance.
Central Noble pulled within 2-1 with one run in the bottom of the second inning. Bingham led off with a hustle double to left field, went to third base on Goldey’s groundout and trotted home on Abigail Hile’s one-out single to right field.
The Cougars left a runner at third base during a score-free bottom of the first inning.
Berkes drew a one-out walk moved around to third on Emma Marker’s sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch before a groundout ended Central Noble’s at-bat.
The Falcons scored a pair of two-out runs in the top of the second inning for a 2-0 advantage. Gall reached on an infield hit and moved to second base on a throwing error on the play.
Mackenna Stutsman followed and made it to second base on a two-base error as Gall scored. Laney Faldoe’s single to right field plated Stutsman for the second run.
After two quick outs, Fairfield loaded the loaded bases in the top of the first inning before Cougars right-hander Berkes got out of the inning unscathed with a deep fly to left field for the third out.
Miller (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Berkes (7 innings, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks) went the distance for Central Noble.
Besides her key hit, third baseman Steele finished with four assists and one putout.
Skibbe looked ahead to the championship game.
“We’re going to see one of the best pitchers in the area (in Antal),” said Skibbe. “We look forward to the challenge of facing a good, quality pitcher. We want to beat the best.”
