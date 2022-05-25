SYRACUSE – The stormy weather that ravaged much of the area’s high school sports schedule Wednesday eventually made its way to Wawasee High School, which was the site of the Class 3A, Sectional 21 softball semifinal between Wawasee and NorthWood.
The game was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Warriors, who are the away team in the contest, leading the Panthers 6-4. NorthWood had one runner on with no outs in the bottom of the fifth when the storms began to roll in.
The game will be resumed on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Wawasee High School.
The hosting Warriors opened up the scoring early with two runs coming across home plate in the top of the first.
With the bases juiced and one away, sophomore Jaci Worrell smacked an offering to short right field that was corralled by sophomore Audrea Schwartz and tossed to first base for an out. The groundout allowed sophomore Haylee Allen to score from third to give Wawasee its first run of the evening.
One at-bat later, freshman Ava Couture found the hole through the right side of the infield to bring in senior Elizabeth Miller courtesy of the RBI single.
During the bottom half of the inning, NorthWood cut the lead in half behind a bunt from junior Carly Mast that brought in senior Morgan Jenkins to make the score 2-1 after an inning of play.
After a brief weather delay, the Warriors added on to their lead in the top of the second behind some timely hitting by Miller.
With two outs and runners on second and third, the senior laced a line drive over the head of Schwartz in right to plate both sophomore Brooke Catron and Allen, upping Wawasee’s advantage to 4-1.
After a scoreless bottom of the second from the Panthers, Wawasee increased its lead once again in the top of the third with an RBI single by Catron to right that allowed Worrell to score from second base.
That four-run cushion wouldn’t last past a half inning though, with NorthWood rallying for three runs during the bottom of the third.
Aided by some sloppy defensive play from Wawasee, the Panthers scored their second run of the contest following a single by Jenkins. She’d advanced to third on a throwing error by Wawasee’s Couture, while junior Kailey Martin would score all the way from first base.
Later in the frame, a sac bunt by sophomore Ashlyn Brooke would bring in Jenkins to make the score, 5-3, before another Wawasee error on a ground ball hit by junior Reagan Austrup allowed junior Paige Jacobs to score after she singled earlier in the half inning to push the contest to 5-4 after three innings.
During the top of the fourth inning, the Warriors scored their sixth run of the game after a single by senior Laney Gross. A bad throw from the Panthers on the same play would score Allen from second.
Neither team scored in the bottom of the fourth or the top of the fifth inning.
Whoever wins Thursday’s continued game between the Panthers and Warriors will matchup with Jimtown in the sectional championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. after the Jimmies defeated Lakeland, 10-3, Tuesday night.
Jimtown led 10-0 after three and-a-half innings over the Lakers, in large part due to a five-run effort during the top of the third.
Sophomore Abby Brown led Jimtown with three RBIs, sophomore Kaylynn Fletcher added two and sophomore Hannah Zellers led the team with four hits overall.
Jimtown was aided by Lakeland’s suspect play in the field, where the Lakers committed seven errors during the contest.
On the mound for the Jimmies, sophomore Emily Gletty pitched a complete game. She allowed three unearned runs on five hits while striking out eight in the win.