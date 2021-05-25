ELKHART — Wawasee and NorthWood both won in IHSAA Class 3A Jimtown Sectional softball semifinal games Tuesday. The way the two Northern Lakes Conference squads advanced to the Sectional 21 championship game at 6 p.m. Friday, however, was quite different.
A tidy 7-1 win for Wawasee (5-21-1) over Lakeland took the Warriors 1 hour, 34 minutes.
NorthWood (9-15) jumped ahead 6-0 on Jimtown and withstood a late charge from the Jimmies for an 13-11 triumph.
With a short rain delay, that contest took 2:58, with the final play at 10:24 p.m.
In two regular-season meetings, NorthWood beat Wawasee twice (3-2 in Syracuse on April 23 and 5-3 in Nappanee on May 10).
The Warriors have won six sectional titles — the last in 2017. The Panthers are seeking their first sectional championship.
Wawasee 7, Lakeland 1
There was plenty of traffic on the bases in the Warriors’ turns at-bat, and Wawasee finally broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and added five more in the sixth.
“We gave ourselves a chance every single inning,” Warriors coach Chloe McRobbie said. “Kathryn Flannery has really stepped it up at the end of the season, and she pulled through for us today. Having runners on second and third two times and getting the job done was huge for us.”
Flannery’s two-out single to right field plated Arasai Garcia and Kiaundra Olson in the Wawasee fifth.
In the Warriors’ five-run sixth, Flannery put the ball in play with a single to right and got an RBI. Two runners (Olson on with single to left and Laney Gross on by walk) scored on the play thanks to a Lakeland error.
Wawasee’s first three batters in the inning — Olivia Stuck (walk), Jaclynn Worrell (on by error) Haylee Allen (walk) — all got on base. Stuck scored on a wild pitch. Worrell crossed the plate on the front end of a double-steal with Allen. Olson’s single knocked in Allen.
Olson (3), Flannery (2), Garcia (2) led the Warriors’ nine-hit attack. Worrell stole two bases, with Allen and Olson swiped one apiece.
As the winning pitcher, Allen went to the distance and yielded two hits — a fourth-inning single right by Kasey Priestley and a seventh-inning double to center by Keirstin Roose (who later scored on an error).
Allen struck out seven, walked one and faced 24 batters.
“We went over their top threats at the plate and figured out what they were best at hitting said ‘don’t give it to them,’” McRobbie said. “Haley Allen is a force to be reckoned with (in the circle). I’m not surprised she did well today.”
Roose finished her senior year with 30 extra-base hits, including 18 home runs.
NorthWood 13, Jimtown 11
The Panthers enjoyed a six-run uprising in the top of the third inning, then added one in the sixth and six more in the top of the seventh.
NorthWood’s Morgan Jenkins, Lilliana Lomeli, Halle DeMien and Sydney King produced four straight singles to open the third. Jenkins was cut down at the plate on a throw by left fielder Rylee McPhee.
DeMien’s hit drove in Lomeli. DeMien scored on Paige Jacobs’ bases-loaded walk. Audrea Schwartz (running for King) and Ashlyn Brooke (walk) both scored on a single to center by Kailey Martin.
A two-out single by Carly Martin drove in Kailey Martin.
NorthWood took a 7-0 advantage in the fifth inning when Martin reached on a error and later trotted home on Mast’s single to right.
After a brief, hard rain, the Panthers tacked on six more runs in the seventh.
As it turned out, NorthWood needed those runs.
“Getting all those runs was huge, especially after (Monday) night letting West Noble tie it up in the seventh,” said Panthers coach Mandy DeMien, who saw her team produce baserunners in every inning but the sixth. “(Jimtown) had two outs for a long time.
“I’m thankful we don’t play until Friday.”
The Jimmies tallied one run in the fifth, three in the sixth and then seven in the bottom of the seventh before the Panthers were able to record the final out.
Autumn Miller pitched the first 6 2/3 innings for NorthWood and Brooke was in the circle for the last out.
“(Miller) has given me every ounce of effort she possibly has,” DeMien said. “Going nine (innings) (Monday) night and turning around. She’s really solid and does what she needs to do.”
