SYRACUSE — Wawasee hung tough with one of the top high school softball programs in Indiana.
The Warriors were tied 1-1 at the end of the first inning and were never overwhelmed in a 6-1 loss to No. 7 Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Tuesday IN A Class 3A regional game in Syracuse.
“They fought hard,” Wawasee coach Chloe McRobbie said. “They wanted it, but not enough to fight against a team that’s going to bring it every inning.”
A crowd estimated at 350 people saw the Warriors — making its first regional appearance since 2017 — end the 2021 season at 6-22-1, while the Saints improved to 28-4 and moved on to the four-team Twin Lakes aemistate on Saturday.
“I told (my players) that the competition gets harder and harder the longer you last in the postseason,” McRobbie said. “You can’t make errors. You’ve got to be aggressive at the plate. Backwards K’s — we didn’t have that in the (Jimtown) sectional tournament and we had that today.
“I feel like we lost a little bit mentally and that hurt us.”
Senior Avery Greider singled to left field and scored on the first of three Wawasee errors on the day to put Dwenger up 1-0 in the top of the first inning.
The Warriors responded in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, senior Kiaundra Olson pounced on the first pitch she saw from Saints senior right-hander Olivia Tellez and knocked it over the left field fence for a solo home run.
Dwenger broke the 1-all tie with a run in the third inning. Greider drew a one-out walk and scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single up the middle by junior Hannah Harnish.
The Saints bunched three of its 11 hits while scoring three runs in the fourth inning. With two outs, seniors Elly Doyle and Cecilia Garrett reached on back-to-back bunt singles, and Greider smacked a first-pitch three-run homer to left field for a 5-1 lead.
Dwenger added another run in the fifth inning. Junior Brennan Hensler led off with a single to left field and later crossed the plate on a single to center field by junior Alivia Perez.
The Saints had runners on base in all but the seventh inning and left nine runners on base, including six in scoring position (second or third base).
Both pitchers went the distance. Hard-throwing Tellez tossed a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks. Freshman righty Hayley Allen struck out six and walked one while allowing the Greider homer plus 10 singles.
“We tried to move (Dwenger hitters) extreme inside and extreme outside,” McRobbie said. “With (Greider), we missed our spot a little bit on her.”
Olson collected a fifth-inning infield single to go with her homer.
Singles also rang off the bats of sophomores Arisai Garcia (third inning) and Molly McDonald (seventh inning) for the Warriors.
Wawasee left seven runners — all at first base.
The bases were loaded for the Warriors with two outs in a scoreless fourth inning. Catcher Greider picked off a runner at third base. A Dwenger double play — second baseman Hensler to shortstop Garrett to first baseman Harnish — ended the Warrior third inning.
The Saints also got diving catches from junior center fielder Lexi Linder and sophomore third baseman Emma Tone to end two at-bats for senior Casey Drake.
Wawasee loses six from the tournament roster to graduation — Drake, Olson, Kathryn Flannery, Aaliyah Iden, Allie Slone and Olivia Stuck.
