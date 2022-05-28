SYRACUSE – Wawasee did just enough to advance to the sectional championship over NorthWood in an extra-inning thriller Thursday night. However, that momentum didn’t carry over into Saturday’s title game against Jimtown.
A very capable Warriors lineup was held in check by Jimtown freshman pitcher Kiyla Eberhart, only managing one run on three hits during the contest.
At the plate, the Jimmies did more than enough to back up their pitcher, scoring six runs on nine hits to secure the 6-1 win over Wawasee, advancing to Tuesday’s regional round against Leo in the process.
“We were a bit surprised when we saw (Eberhart) take the circle,” Wawasee head coach Chloe McRobbie said. “We were expecting their left-handed pitcher. That’s kind of who we were preparing for during most of our practices. But we’ve seen pitchers that throw like (Eberhart) before. We played Northridge, Columbia City, Leo; we’ve played tough teams like that, so really it just came down to not making the adjustments quick enough or frequently enough.”
After a scoreless first inning, Jimtown (15-6) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second by scoring two runs during the frame.
On an 0-1 pitch from Wawasee sophomore Haylee Allen, Jimtown sophomore Alexa Alvey hit a liner to left that scored both sophomore Abbey Brown and senior Sophie Allen with two outs to put the Jimmies ahead 2-0 after an inning and-a-half.
During the bottom half of the inning, Wawasee (9-17) had a rare opportunity to cut into that lead after sophomore Jaci Worrell singled to lead off the inning, but three straight outs left her stranded at second to end the frame.
The Jimmies added to their lead in the top of the third after a single up the middle by senior Candra Yoder was mishandled in center by Worrell. Yoder would advance to second base, while sophomore Hannah Zellers would score all the way from second base to make it a 3-0 ballgame.
As Jimtown’s number on the scoreboard continued to rise, Wawasee’s chances of winning slimmed with how well Eberhart was dealing in the circle.
The freshman struck out seven of 11 Wawasee batters she faced during the third, fourth and fifth innings. She pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits to go along with 11 total strikeouts.
The only real mistake she surrendered came during the bottom of the fifth when Wawasee freshman Evelyn Duncan smashed a solo home run over the fence in center to trim Jimtown’s lead to 4-1 at the time.
On the other side, Haylee Allen pitched well enough at times to give her team a chance to win, going seven innings, allowing nine hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts. Four unearned runs due to three Wawasee errors during the contest, though, drastically hurt the Warriors’ chances of victory Saturday.
“I really think she pitched well enough (Saturday),” said McRobbie of Haylee Allen. “She’s only a sophomore, and she still has a lot to learn with making pitches more untouchable when she’s ahead in the count. She gave up some hits when the count was at 0-2. But she’s going to get stronger as her career goes on, and I definitely think she did her job well enough. We just didn’t get our job done at the plate.”
The Jimmies would go on to add a couple insurance runs during the final two innings to place some added breathing room between them and the Warriors.
Eberhart scored Sophie Allen from third with a bunt single in the top of the sixth before Sophie Allen brought in a run of her own in the top of the seventh with a two-out single.
Eberhart made quick work of Wawasee in the bottom of the seventh by sitting down Worrell, freshman Ava Couture and sophomore Brooke Catron in order to secure the sectional title for the Jimmies.
With the loss, Wawasee’s season came to a close at 9-17.
Though the loss will sting for a while, the Warriors only lose two seniors and are slated to return nine freshmen and sophomores from this year’s roster next season.
“I think the future looks pretty bright for us,” McRobbie said. “Two of our starters had never played softball before, and we have a lot of other girls that are bringing it and want to work hard in the offseason. We’re doing the first year of our feeder program, so there are a lot of eighth graders coming up that have played some competitive softball before they get to high school. … This loss hurts, but I think it’s going to be a motivator going into next year.”