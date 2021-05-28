ELKHART — Wawasee held off a last-inning charge by NorthWood for a 12-11 victory Friday and the program’s first softball sectional championship since 2017.
After seeing the Panthers score six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Warriors earned an IHSAA Class 3A Jimtown Sectional title and the right to host Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in a one-game regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 in Syracuse.
Wawasee (6-21-1) took its seventh overall sectional crown since and bested NorthWood (9-16), who was in its first appearance in a sectional final.
Even during the valleys of the 2021 regular season, Warriors coach Chloe McRobbie had her sights and the eyes of her players focused on peaking in the postseason.
“I knew my team was ready to turn competitive button on,” said McRobbie. “That’s what keeps me going. That’s what keeps me excited everyday. That’s what keeps me believing in my team.
“The whole second round of the (Northern Lakes Conference) we were preparing for the sectional.”
The Panthers’ final at-bat included six of the team’s 11 hits on the night.
“That was very scary,” said McRobbie. “I told our girls that NorthWood is going to want it just as much as we do. They have got to give it their all every single at-bat. They’re not going to lay down and give it to us.
“They’re going to start hitting the ball. Hayley (Allen) did a really good job in the circle. But this was the third game they’ve seen her pitch and they’re going to get used to her.”
In two regular-season NLC meetings, NorthWood beat the Warriors twice (3-2 in Syracuse April 23 and 5-3 in Nappanee May 10).
“I was glad we were able to get a few more runs at the end and find a way to get those outs before they tied up the game,” said McRobbie.
Panthers coach Mandy DeMien knew of her team’s comeback spirit.
“When we were down that big a margin, I said ‘why not us?,’” said DeMien. “Every other team has fought back in the seventh inning (during Sectional 21 play) and they did it. They fought.”
With one out in the NorthWood seventh, Halle DeMien doubled to right field and scored on Sydney King’s single to right. Lilly Shannon pinch-ran for King.
Ashlyn Brooke singled to left field and Paige Jacobs got on with a bunt single.
Pinch-hitter Reagan Austrup smacked the first pitch she saw for a three-run double to right field, chasing home Shannon, Brooke and Jacobs.
“Reagan does a good job of coming off (the bench) and getting a good hit for us,” said DeMien. “That’s her role and she knows it and she does it well.”
Austrup and Macy Lengacher (walk) scored on Morgan Jenkins’ two-run single to center field before Wawasee secured the final out and the sectional triumph.
Wawasee added two runs in the seventh inning for a 12-5 lead.
Molly McDonald walked and was spelled by pinch-runner Madelyn Moudy. Allen singled to left field.
Moudy and Allen were drive in by Arisai Garcia’s two-out double to right field.
The Panthers scored four runs in the fifth inning to cut the gap to 10-5. Nine Panthers came to the dish.
Kailey Martin (lead-off single to right) and Carly Mast (one-out walk) scored on Liliana Lomeli’s two-out single to center field.
DeMien’s double to the center field drove in Lomeli. King then smacked a single to left field to sent DeMien across the plate.
Wawasee pushed its lead to 10-1 with one run in the fifth inning.
Olivia Stuck drew a lead-off walk and later scored on Allen’s two-out single to center field.
The Warriors sent 10 batters to the plate tallied six runs in the fourth inning for a 9-1 advantage.
Casey Drake (hit by pitch) and Kathryn Flannery (walk) reached against starter Autumn Miller.
Stuck (walk) got on to load the bases against reliever Brooke.
With one out, Jaclynn Worrell was hit by a pitch to drive in Drake. Allen singled to center field to plate Flannery. Garcia singled to left field to knock in Stuck. Worrell scored on a wild pitch.
Allen scored on a single to center field by Laney Gross. Garcia scored the sixth run of the inning on a single to left field by Drake.
With three runs in the top of the third inning, Wawasee took a 3-1 lead.
Stuck led off the frame with an infield single and McDonald followed with a walk.
Stuck scored on Allen’s one-out single to right field. McDonald and Allen crossed the plate on a two-out double to left field by Kiaundra Olson.
Gross opened the scoreless Warrior second inning with a single to right field and was then caught stealing — catcher Jacobs to shortstop Brooke.
After a walk, the Panthers turned an inning-ending double play — second baseman Mast on a tag and throw to first baseman Lengacher.
NorthWood took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning.
Lead-off hitter Jenkins reached on a two-base error, moved to third base on Lomeli’s groundout and scored on DeMien’s squeeze bunt. DeMien moved to second base on an error on the play, advanced to third base on a King’s fly-out and was stranded when Allen recorded a strikeout for the third out.
In the circle, Allen went the distance and struck out 10 and walked two for Wawasee. She retired nine straight hitters at one stretch and yielded her first hit in fourth inning.
Miller pitched into the third inning for the Panthers and had three walks and surrendered three hits and seven runs. Brooke tossed four innings, giving up seven hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
