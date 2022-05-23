SYRACUSE — Eight unanswered runs helped NorthWood turn a one-run deficit into a seven-run lead as the Panthers topped West Noble 10-4 Monday in the first game of Class 3A, Sectional 21 softball action at Wawasee High School.
The Panthers (10-13-1) trailed the Chargers (2-19) by a score of 3-2 before breaking through for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and got two of three sixth-inning runs with two outs.
On a night when NorthWood tallied eight two-out runs, the Panthers scored a pair of two-out runs in the third inning and plated four of five with two outs in the fourth.
“I feel like, as a whole team, we do better under pressure,” NorthWood senior lead-off hitter Morgan Jenkins said. “(Coach) Mandy (DeMien) challenged us. She wanted us to score and we ended up having a big inning.”
Said DeMien, “We were aggressive with two outs and that’s how we scored some runs."
Jenkins, who came into the contest hitting .542, showed bunt and then smacked a 1-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run home run in the third.
“I normally do the slash for a timing thing when the pitcher’s maybe a little bit slower," Jenkins said. "My first at-bat, I was a early just a little bit so I waited a little bit longer.”
NorthWood’s fourth-inning uprising began with three straight one-out hits — a double to left by junior Paige Jacobs, infield single by junior Reagan Austrup and single to left by junior Sophie Grueser (plating Jacobs).
With two outs and right after DeMien came in from the coach’s box to say, “you make and adjustment and drive the ball!,” freshman Ana Beachy doubled to left on an 0-2 pitch to drive in Austrup.
Junior Kailey Martin followed with an infield single, which pushed across Grueser and freshman courtesy runner Megan Yoder (who spelled Beachy).
Jenkins drove in another run with a two-out double to left in the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, center fielder Jenkins made an over-the-shoulder catch of a ball of a ball struck deep by West Noble junior Hailey Moser that looked to be at least a double.
“I was just talking with my dad last night on how I need to work on catching balls at the fence,” Jenkins said. “I was really happy on that one.”
Her coach — who is a former center fielder herself — was also pleased.
“That catch was huge,” DeMien said. “Morgan does a good job of taking command in the outfield. She has a good at-bat every time she’s (at the plate). She’s a good player.”
Freshman pinch-hitter Brooklin Brubacher — in just her second varsity at-bat — led off the NorthWood sixth with a home run to left on a 1-0 pitch.
“She really played her role well,” said Jenkins of Brubacher. “Everyone was so excited for her.”
With two outs, Jenkins singled to left for her third hit of the game. She pilfered second and third base — raising her season stolen base total to 33.
After sophomore Ashlyn Brooke drew walk, junior Carly Mast took a 2-2 pitch and singled up the middle to score Jenkins and Brooke.
The Panthers used two pitchers. Junior Autumn Miller went the first three innings in the circle, giving up one run and four hits with two strikeouts.
Winning pitcher Beachy (8-8) tossed the next four, yielding three runs and two hits with two strikeouts.
Going the distance in the circle for the Chargers was sophomore Riley Krider. She fanned four, walked one and hit a batter.
West Noble, which lost 12-10 to NorthWood during the regular season, went up 1-0 Monday with a first-inning run. With two outs, sophomore Julia Vargas reached on a fielder’s choice and scored when Moser smacked a full-count pitch to left for an RBI double.
“We’ve been struggling all season,” Chargers coach Kaylie Warble said. “The girls didn’t care what happened before. They came out focused. They were ready to go. I’m very, very proud of how they played.”
The Chargers scored twice in the fourth inning. Sophomore Chloe Sprague reached base by error and scored on a single to left by sophomore Alayna DeLong. With two outs, DeLong scored when NorthWood misplayed a ball off the bat of sophomore Laci Roy.
West Noble’s final run came in the seventh inning. Roy reached on an error and later trotted home on Vargas’ groundout.
NorthWood advances to the semifinals to meet Wawasee at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The other semifinal — Jimtown vs. Lakeland — is slated for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. this Saturday.