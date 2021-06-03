Lakeland senior Keirstin Roose has been named one of five finalists for the ICGSA Miss Softball award, given annually to the top high school softball player in Indiana.
The winner of the award will be announced at the ICGSA softball North-South All Star Game on Saturday, June 19, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.
“I definitely didn’t expect (to be named a finalist) because, I mean, Erin Coffel got Miss Softball, and I didn’t think I was at the skill level that she was at when she was playing,” said Roose, referencing the Bremen star who actually won the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior in 2019. “I think it’s pretty cool. I definitely did not expect that. I’m just some girl from LaGrange.”
Miss Softball is only awarded to seniors. The other four finalists for Miss Softball are Lake Central senior Peyton Pepkowski, Decatur Central senior Dylan Cravens, New Palestine senior Sam Booe and Bedford North Lawrence senior Sarah Stone.
Roose had a tremendous senior season for the Lakers, posting a .667 batting average, 18 home runs, 33 RBIs and 41 runs scored on a Lakeland team that struggled to a 6-17 finish to the year. She had an on-base percentage of .725, slugging of 1.727 and OPS (on base plus slugging) of 2.452.
“Overall, I did what I could do and I accomplished a lot of goals for myself,” said Roose of her senior season. “I was trying to focus on what I could do to make my team better, and our team actually got a lot better as the season went on. The numbers don’t show it, but we learned a lot this season and it really was a growing season for our younger girls. … I accomplished some of my personal goals, so there was that.”
After playing three seasons of soccer and two seasons of basketball at Lakeland as well, Roose decided to solely focus on softball this year. Part of the reason for that decision as well was the fact that Roose tore her ACL during her junior basketball season on Nov. 9, 2019. The official diagnosis of the injury didn’t come until January of 2020, and she had surgery in March of 2020 to repair her knee.
Her junior softball season was canceled because of the pandemic, so she didn’t miss any high school playing time from her injury. She wasn’t able to play summer travel ball, however, so she didn’t know what to fully expect coming into her senior year.
“After ACL surgery, I realized I had a lot of work to put in because not only did I lose my junior year — along with the rest of the girls — but travel ball, which is mostly for timing up good pitchers,” Roose said. “I knew I had to put a lot of work in because I missed that. Not playing soccer and basketball actually helped because I was constantly in the weight room and constantly swinging a bat. I didn’t realize how much of an effect that would have on my performance, but it was huge.”
For her three-season career at Lakeland, Roose totaled 133 hits in 218 plate appearance for a batting average of .610. She also had 31 homers, 108 RBI and a career on-base percentage of .655. She will be continuing her softball career at Costal Carolina next year. She officially begins summer classes in Conway, South Carolina on July 12.
Along with on-field success, Roose is the co-valedictorian of her graduating class and also the class president, meaning she’ll be giving two speeches at Lakeland’s graduation ceremony on June 11.
Roose wanted to give special thanks to two of her family members for the support they’ve shown throughout her life.
“My dad (Tom), who has been taking me to softball practices and tee-ball practices since I was three … he has supported me a huge amount, financially, and also emotionally, too,” Roose said. “We have gone through a lot together. We’re both really proud of how this season went; he’s definitely really proud of me.
“And, my grandma (Sande) — she’s equally as supportive, financially, and emotionally. She’s always asking how my games go and she goes to almost every game.”
Joining Roose in the North-South All Star Game from The Goshen News coverage area is Northridge senior Madison Wienert. The Raiders’ leadoff hitter had a .663 average, a .696 on-base percentage and stole 47 bases, a single-season program record.
The ICGSA also released the Class 4A/3A All-State and Class 2A/1A All-State softball teams Thursday. On the 4A/3A team, Roose was named to the first team, with Wienert on the second team and Goshen junior Olivia Koshmider on the third team. On the 2A/1A side, Westview junior Alexys Antal was named to the first team, sophomore Bri Caldwell to the second team and Fairfield junior Brooke Sanchez to the third team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.