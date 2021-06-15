Along with sharing their lives together for nearly two decades, Roger and Anne Griffith can now share another thing together: being award-winning softball umpires.
Both Griffiths were honored at this past weekend’s IHSAA softball state finals by receiving the Interscholastic Athletic Official Association Award (IAOAA) in the sport. Roger was awarded it for the 2020 season, with Anne being for 2021.
The IHSAA, along with the National Federation of Interscholastic Officials Association, collaborate on the award each year. The committee members that votes on the IAOAA winner meet every April to decide which official in each of 11 sports will receive the following season’s honor.
For example, Roger was voted the 2020 IAOAA winner in April 2019. Since the 2020 softball season did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roger had to wait until 2021 to receive his award. Anne was voted the 2021 recipient in April 2020.
Roger received his plaque on the Friday of the state tournament weekend, while Anne received hers on Saturday.
“It’s always rewarding to be recognized for something that you enjoy,” Anne said. “But, to be recognized by people that know a little bit about it and feel like you’re doing a good job is always a good feeling. I happen to personally be friends with a number of other people — aside from my husband, of course — that have also gotten the award. It’s a nice group to belong to. It’s a nice bit of recognition for a position that doesn’t get a lot of positive strokes.”
To be selected for the award by other officials is what makes it even more special, in Roger’s mind.
“There were probably 15 or 20 of us (umpires) hanging out in kind of one area, always together this weekend,” Roger said. “It’s a fellowship, and there were two or three people in that group that had won this award other than us. … You were voted on this by officials; your peers have been the ones that voted for you and nominated you.”
OFFICIATING ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Along with being a softball umpire, Roger officiates football, unified football and wrestling. He received the IAOAA award for wrestling in 2020 as well.
During his time as a softball umpire in Indiana, Roger has officiated 16 sectionals, 10 regionals, seven semistates and three state championship games: 2009, 2013 and 2017.
“Most of the time, the people winning these awards are very involved in their association and very involved in their community activities,” said Roger, who also helps out at a local food pantry in Elkhart County. “You’ll have to worked the state finals in your particular sport, and I don’t know anyone who’s only worked just one state finals; it’s usually that you’ve been to the state final multiple times.”
Anne primarily focuses on softball, but also officiates unified football as well. In her 29 years of working softball games, she has umpired in 14 sectionals, 12 regionals, 11 semistates and five state championship games: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2019.
MEETING EACH OTHER
Roger, 61, is originally from Iowa, while Anne, 51, has lived in Michiana her whole life. Anne attended Concord High School before going to college at Indiana University. After graduation, she started a teaching job at Northridge Middle School, a place where she’s worked since then. Currently, she serves as a teacher and assistant athletic director at the school.
Both started getting very involved in the officiating worlds in their respective states early in their careers. It led both of them to a USA Softball Gold Tournament in St. Louis in 2000, where the two met while working a game.
“We worked quite a few games in a short period of time, and it was about 103 degrees,” Anne recalled. “And so, there’s a little added pressure of survival there. There’s a brotherhood amongst officials just to band together and help each other out, and that relationship kind of grew from there.”
Two years of long-distance dating later, Roger moved to Goshen and the couple was married on May 27, 2002.
WORKING TOGETHER
Because of the way the umpire scheduling rotation works, Roger and Anne have never been able to work a softball postseason game together. Roger tried one year to get to work a sectional game with Anne, but an IHSAA official declined her request.
Although they can’t work playoff games together, the couple routinely have discussions about officiating and everything that goes with it when they’re at home.
Having a partner that understands the pressure of officiating also helps, according to Roger.
“It’s awesome when you can work with the same people on a regular basis,” Roger said. “You know what’s going on in their world. We, as officials, can’t have a bad day on the diamond. … It’s very important to have that understanding. I know what she’s going through, I know what she’s going to do in this situation, I know what’s going to happen if this situation happens. That’s always great for officials to have, and a husband-and-wife team is great.”
Anne shared a lot of the same sentiments of Roger’s in regards to the officiating community.
“We go back-and-forth over a rule or a situation or something, so we can bounce things off of each other that way,” Anne said. “But also, just the fact that a large number of our personal friends are officials in some capacity or another. … They’re like an extended family.”
Anne also mentioned the support of the local coaches for allowing umpires like her and Roger to have long, successful careers in the area.
“I think that the softball coaches in our area have a better relationship with the officials than what I understand in other areas,” Anne said. “We’ve got some longtime coaches with a lot of knowledge and a lot of love of the game that are able to see us as people and visit with us after the game, and that’s appreciated. I don’t think you’ll see that in many other sports.”
