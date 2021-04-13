GOSHEN — It was a good day to be a Ramirez Tuesday at Shanklin Park.
Junior Liz Ramirez went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBI’s. Her younger sister, freshman Emily Ramirez, singled in a run for her first varsity hit as well. The combined six RBIs between the sisters was plenty of runs for the Goshen softball team in a 13-3 (5 innings) victory over Bethany Christian.
“Those are good kids … just those two kids playing together is something special,” said Goshen coach Brent Kulp of the Ramirez sisters.
The RedHawks’ big offensive inning came in the third, when Goshen pushed across seven runs to grow their lead from 3-1 to 10-1. Liz Ramirez had a 2-RBI single in the frame, and the RedHawks also had RBI base hits from sophomore Kareena Ulfig, freshman Jenna Roll and sophomore Tyra Marcum in the inning.
“The last time we played was Tuesday (March 30) against Westview, so it was nice to get back in the rhythm of playing,” Kulp said. “I thought we started off a little slow, but then we started generating our hits and moving some runners around. That was nice to see that big inning in the third.”
Emily Ramirez’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth made it 11-1. Liz Ramirez then drove her sister and junior Olivia Koshmider homer with a 2-RBI double, extending the lead to 12.
Bethany Christian didn’t go down without a fight, though. After the first two batters recorded outs in the top of the fifth, freshman Mariah Stoltzfus and sophomore Julia Moser drew back-to-back walks. Senior Mia Reinhardt then smacked a 2-RBI triple to right field, putting the Bruins within striking distance of avoiding the 10-run rule mercy loss.
Unfortunately for Bethany, the next batter struck out to end the contest.
“I told them (after the game), looking up at the scoreboard, we go up to bat — we could’ve easily rolled over and said, ‘We’re done. We’ve got to score three and it’s not going to happen,’” Bethany Christian coach Sheila Moser said. “And we didn’t; we pushed through and we kept fighting. So, I’m very pleased with that.”
Bethany Christian actually scored first in the game, as Stoltzfus scored on a double-steal attempt. Stoltzfus was a bright spot for the Bruins, going 2-for-2 at the plate with two singles and the walk drawn.
“She has experience with travel ball, so she’s definitely an experienced player,” said Moser of Stoltzfus. “You can tell she’s very familiar with the game and … she just knows the game well and can work situations really well. She has very good softball instincts.”
Tuesday was the first game of the season for Bethany Christian. It was also the first game as a head coach for Sheila Moser, who took over right as spring practices were beginning. Despite what the scoreboard said, Moser thought her team performed well.
“I felt like we played a solid game,” Moser said. “It is our first game. We have a lot of young talent; lots of girls that haven’t had a lot of experience, and so I thought we pulled together really well. We had some solid plays and we had some really solid at-bats.”
Ulfig picked up the win for Goshen, pitching all five innings and striking out six batters. It was the first varsity victory of her career.
“It was nice to see her do her job in the circle … it was a good win for us overall, and I was proud of Kareena Ulfig for sticking it through and doing her job,” Kulp said.
Goshen improves to 4-1 on the season. They have a busy couple of days coming up, as they have games on three-straight days. They host Triton on Thursday, visit Elkhart Friday before returning home Saturday to face Fairfield.
Then, the RedHawks begin Northern Lakes Conference play Monday at Northridge. It’ll be the first time Goshen is playing on the new turf field for the Raiders, so Kulp is having his team practice on Goshen High School’s turf football field Wednesday to prepare for the surface.
“We’ve talked to some teams already that have played at that facility, and they’re like, ‘you got to prepare for it,’” Kulp said. “So, we’re going to use our football field and work on grounders. And again, it’s just something they said it’s something you have to get used to. I don’t want to go into the game (against Northridge) and say, ‘Well, we didn’t play well because of this.’ I don’t want that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.