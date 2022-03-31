Similar to The Goshen News’ coverage area’s baseball teams, a handful of softball teams return a lot of talented pitching in the circle for the 2022 season.
Northridge will be anchored by right-hander Abby Hostetler after the senior went 15-3 and had an earned run average of 1.63 as a junior a season ago. She only allowed 19 earned runs while striking out 210 batters in 21 appearances.
The Raiders were just as potent from the plate, sporting a .426 batting average as a team in 2021. Northridge head coach Ray Caples’ team scored just shy of 300 total runs (286), managing 93 extra-base hits during a 25-4 campaign.
A good amount of that run production is gone with Madison Wienert, Makena Knepp and Jenifer Robinson graduating – all three combined to hit 109 RBIs in 2021 – but the return of players like seniors Chloe Gust (.489 BA and 42 RBIs) and Grace Lueking (.330 BA and 14 RBIs) should help make the Raiders a competitive team at the plate again 2022.
“Expectations from Northridge will be similar to last year,” Caples said. “We graduated some heavy hitters and fast runners, but have more hitters and runners coming in behind them. Much of our season outcome will rest on the strong arm of Abby Hostetler.”
Elsewhere in the Northern Lakes Conference, Goshen is looking to improve on its 19-11 season a year ago.
The RedHawks have their top two pitchers back in the circle with senior Liz Ramirez and junior Tyra Marcum returning. Ramirez went 11-4, striking out 133 batters while maintaining a 2.95 ERA. Marcum was 5-7 with 88 strikeouts during the 2021 season.
Marcum and Ramirez were two of the team’s best hitters at the plate as well, combining for 74 RBIs. They’ll be joined by senior Olivia Koshmider and sophomore Jenna Roll, who had 28 and 21 RBIs in 2021, respectively.
“This year there are several players competing everyday against someone to earn a varsity spot,” Goshen head coach Brent Kulp said. “We lost one senior (Klair Sweet) last year due to graduation and return a lot of experience. If we can improve our hitting and continue to work hard every day, while coming together as a team, it could be a fun and exciting year for the RedHawks.”
In the Northeast Corner Conference, Westview looks to be the favorite within the conference and in their respective sectional for the 2022 season.
The Warriors won the NECC Tournament in 2021 before falling to Fairfield in the sectional championship, a team that would ultimately reach the semistate championship game.
Head coach Jeremy Williams should have plenty of confidence when his team’s playing in the field with senior Alexys Antal back in the circle. The southpaw went 15-4 with a 1.30 ERA in 2021. Antal also struck out 275 batters in 21 appearances.
“This is probably the second-most talented team I have had from top to bottom,” Williams said. “This is the first time in my 10 years that I have a full coaching staff with so much knowledge and experience that we are growing in leaps and bounds. This is extra important this year because, yes, I do have one of the best pitchers in the state and one of the best hitters in our conference. We are a very young team with so much potential. Our team chemistry is better than it has ever been and our eyes are set on one goal: first sectional in school history, then state!”
Fairfield’s coming off of a sensational season that saw it come one victory away from a state championship appearance. However, it’ll be an uphill battle to get back to that point in 2022 after the departures of Kayla Miller and Mackayla Stutsman.
The Falcons also won’t have the services of senior Brooke Sanchez, who tore her ACL during basketball season.
Despite the losses of key players, veteran coach John Skibbe returns important contributors in Sydney Stutsman and Laney Faldoe, among others.
Note: Bethany Christian does not have a softball team this year due to low numbers.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Brent Bardo, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Jerry Adkins, Chris Havens, Corey Hausbach, Sydney Kempf, Mayla Herman, Kala Cave and Jenna Thompson
Last season’s record: 9-17 (6-8 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kailee Beachy, Tiffany Davila, Lynnsey Delio, Jazmin Flores, Kaylie Kustron, Taylor Reames; Juniors: Allie Moss
Other varsity players: Juniors: Sara Cramer, Kaitlyn Reames, Kareena Ulfig; Sophomores: Alexis Hapner, Madyson Replogle; Freshmen: Skyler Pello, Evy Pitt, Cassie Reames, Morgan Weatherholt
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our girls have been working extremely hard to learn an entirely new system. They have been very receptive to change and are all very coachable. We will have some early season growing pains, but we are very optimistic about this team, and its future success. This team, if it continues to work as hard as they have, will, we believe, be a very competitive one.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: John Skibbe, 30th season (411-308 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Jason Skibbe, Morgan Sanchez
Last season’s record: 26-5 (10-0 NECC) sectional and regional champions
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Sydney Stutsman, Brooke Sanchez (out for season with knee injury); Juniors: Amelia Black, Makayla Culp, Kenlee Gall, Makenna Steele, Ava Bontrager, Bailey Willard; Sophomores: Jayslynn Hall
Other varsity players: Juniors: Katrina Roberts; Sophomores: Breah Gill; Freshmen: Faith Berkey, Ellie Owens, Lily Treat
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We graduated eight seniors and lost senior Brooke Sanchez to injury this year, so we will have a lot of key positions we will need to replace. The development of our pitching staff and the leadership of this team will be crucial to how much success this team has on the field.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Brent Kulp, 8th season (79-88 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Jeryl Miller, Steve Cart, Wayne Koshmider, Mike Barger, Allen Hodge, Les Geiser
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Olivia Koshmider, Liz Ramirez, Trinity Nemeth, Emma Detwiler, Reghan Yoder; Juniors: Tyra Marcum, Sara Stansbury; Sophomores: Jenna Roll, Emily Ramirez
Other varsity players: Seniors: Emily Bradshaw; Freshmen: Ryen Yoder
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Katie Bowman, 2nd season
Assistant coaches: Heidi Collins, Mike Bustos, Hargis Lovelace
Last season’s record: 6-17 (2-8 NECC)
Roster: Seniors: Luci Cook, Breanna Lovelace, Kasey Priestly, Madi Targgart; Sophomores: Tara Wilkinson, Takya Wallace, Cassidi Parham, Jaden Moore, Abbie McNamara, Kaitlyn Keck; Freshmen: Kylee Waldron, Meredith Targgart, Cheyenne Short, Scotlyn Gayheart, Adelyn Dininny, Arianna Bustos, Reahgan Adams
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Lakeland softball is ready to make a comeback this season. We are starting the season with many familiar faces, and many new ones as well. We did not quite have enough again this year for a JV team. Even though our numbers are high on our varsity team, everyone is playing an important role.
“Our returning key players this season will be our senior outfielders Breanna Lovelace and Kasey Priestley, senior third base Luci Cook, sophomore outfielder/infielder sophomore Jayden Moore, sophomore pitchers Cassidi Parham and Kaitlyn Keck and sophomore catcher Abbie McNamara. All of which are some of our big hitters as well. We were hoping, again, to add junior pitcher Faith Riehl to our returning/key players list, but she is recovering from a basketball injury. Junior, Kendyl Arroyo is also recovering from an injury. This is a very talented versatile group."
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Ray Caples, 6th season (84-24 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Derek Weatherholt, Jody Bible, Aimee Gingerich, Mark Nathaniel, Cole Beasy
Last season’s record: 25-4 (13-1 NLC) sectional and NLC champions
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Abby Hostetler, Jenna Bible, Grace Lueking, Jalyn Weatherholt; Juniors: Merideth Frey, Tavia Bratt, Grace Urbanski
Other varsity players: Ava Gilbert, Morgan Cross
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Mandy DeMien (90-91 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Kayla White, Eric Bergman, Stephanie Lechlitner, Lorae Smith
Last season’s record: 9-16 (5-9 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Morgan Jenkins, Ashlyn Brooke, Carly Mast, Paige Jacobs, Reagan Austrup, Autumn Miller, Kailey Martin
Other varsity players: Sophie Grueser, Audrea Schwartz, Adriana Beachy, Chloe Davis, Megan Yoder, Abby Miller, Madison Martin, Alexa Anglemyer
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We are excited about this season. We have already faced a lot of adversity in the offseason with injuries. I have two returners from last season that are unable to play this season and we lost three key seniors. We are going to be young, but we are looking forward to putting in the work to see what we can prove.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Chloe McRobbie, 3rd season (20-33 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Kristine Gibson, Danielle Jaquay, Crystal Jaquay
Last season’s record: 6-22 (3-11 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Laney Gross; Juniors: Arisai Garcia; Sophomores: Haylee Allen, Jaclynn Worrell, Brooke Catron, Stephanie Anacleto, Madelyn Moudy
Other varsity players: Seniors: Elizabeth Miller; Juniors: Adriana Trimble; Freshmen: Evelyn Duncan, Ava Couture, Alexis Gunkel, Sylvia Dixon
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “This season we have a smaller roster but a talented group of young ladies with high expectations for themselves. They have personal and team goals that they have been working hard toward everyday. This team is very special to me. The chemistry this team has is nothing I’ve seen on one of my teams before. Secondly, as a young coach, I will be saying goodbye to my first player that I have had for four years, Laney Gross. We are all working hard to give her and our other senior, Elizabeth Miller, a great season to send them off. Sophomore pitcher Haylee Allen will be returning as a powerhouse in the circle and at the plate. Additionally senior catcher Laney Gross will team up with her behind the plate. These two have a connection and a mission this year. Some other players to watch out for this season are Elizabeth Miller, Arisai Garcia, Jaclynn Worrell and Evelyn Duncan."
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Kaylie Warble, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Gary Grooves, Becky Yoder, Joe Vargas
Last season’s record: 13-9-1 (5-5 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Maysie Clouse, Dana Ritchie; Juniors: Hailey Moser, Jacelynn McDonald; Sophomores: Emily Thompson, Julia Vargas
Other varsity players: Seniors: Bryanna Bowman; Sophomores: Alayna DeLong, Riley Krider, Laci Roy; Freshmen: Jada Nelson
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “I really like the way our team looks this year. Our girls have been working hard preparing for the season. We have lots of athletic, talented and well-rounded players. I can’t wait to see it all come together on the field. I am excited to launch my career with such a dedicated and diligent group of girls.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jeremy Williams, 10th season (94-90 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Karis Johns, Amber Radermacher, Mike Antal
Last season’s record: 17-7 overall (7-3 NECC) NECC tournament champions
Returning letterwinners: Alexys Antal, Savana Strater, Bri Caldwell, Sara Lapp, Hope Bortner
Other varsity players: Ella Williams, Ava Williams, Morgan Rich, Sarabeth Drew, Karlie Schrock
