One defending softball sectional champion with a lot of talent back heading into the 2023 season from The Goshen News coverage area is Jimtown.
The Jimmies triumphed in a Class 3A final last year, knocking off Wawasee on the Warriors’ home field for the title. Virtually the entire starting lineup is back for Jimtown this season, which has expectations high for head coach Brandy Eberhart.
“Retuning eight starters will definitely help us get the season going,” Eberhart said. “Keeping the lineup healthy was our biggest issue last season and for the off-season. If we can stay healthy, we will have a great year. These girls are here to work hard and have fun doing so. They love to push each other and be rowdy while everything to them is a competition. This group is a family and I cannot wait to see them compete together this season.”
A couple of other sectional champions from The Goshen News coverage area will be looking to reload this season.
Northridge went 20-10 a season ago, including a 13-1 Northern Lakes Conference mark to be outright conference champions. They won a Class 4A sectional championship for a third-straight season before losing to Penn in a regional game.
The Raiders will look to replace a lot of its production from last season, including star pitcher Abby Hostetler. She pitched 156 2/3rd innings last season, finishing with a 16-5 record, 292 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.76. Of the 53 runs she allowed, only 17 were earned. Sophomore Addi Knisley, who pitched 24 innings as a freshman last year, is expected to be the top pitcher for the Raiders this season.
“2023 has started out as a bit of a rebuilding season,” Northridge coach Ray Caples said. “Over the last two seasons we have graduated some really great softball players. In the background, we have been developing some new really good players, who are now going to get their opportunity to shine. We believe we are ready for the challenges we will face this season.”
Another sectional champion from last year in a similar position is Westview. The Warriors went 17-5 overall, finally breaking through in the postseason for the program’s first sectional title. Westview then lost to eventual Class 2A state champion, Eastside, in the one-game regional championship.
Westview will have to replace its greatest player in program history in Alexys Antal, who’s now playing college softball at Findlay University in Ohio. Along with her 12-3 record and 1.02 ERA as a pitcher, Antal had a batting average of .597, hitting four home runs with 23 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
“Losing a special player like two-time all-state pitcher Alexys Antal is a tough hole to fill, but with a group of talented young freshmen coming in, we are going to do the best that we can to change our approach to the game,” Westview coach Jeremy Williams said. “Already facing several key injuries to our young team before the season has even started, we are going to take on these challenges this season with a purpose to get better every day, every practice, every game.”
With one of the best power hitters in the state back for her senior season, Goshen could be a serious threat to win the NLC softball championship this spring.
Tyra Marcum is coming off a season where she had a .586 batting average, hitting 10 doubles, five triples and five home runs, totaling 25 RBIs and 41 runs scored for the RedHawks. The Trine University signee also pitched 29 1/3rd innings for Goshen last season, going 2-2 in the circle with a 4.77 ERA.
Marcum will be looked upon to lead a Goshen team that went 14-7 overall last season and 9-5 in NLC games. It’s a program that also has a new head coach as well in Allen Hodge, who replaces the retiring Brent Kulp.
“The biggest hill we have to climb is probably on the mound,” Hodge said. “Losing our top two pitchers from last year should put a frown on a coaches’ face, but I have all the faith in the world that Tyra and Abi (Blankenship) are going to step up and give us some quality innings. We have worked really hard on the small parts of the game, like communication, executing a relay, being aggressive on the bases and being aggressive at the plate. Even with Tyra and Jenna (Roll) in the lineup, we have to move the ball around and put major pressure on the defense to score runs. Sure, Tyra and Jenna can dial one up at any point and time, but we need to create chaos and produce runs every inning.”
2023 Goshen News area softball teams — preseason info
Note: Bethany Christian does not have a team in 2023.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Brent Bardo, 2nd season
Assistant coaches: Jerry Adkins, Corey Hausbach, Chris Havens, Kala Cave and Aaron Turner
Last season’s record: 15-13 (9-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Sara Cramer, Allie Moss, Kaitlyn Reames and Kareena Ulfig; Sophomores: Cassie Reames and Morgan Weatherholt
Other varsity players: Freshmen: Cheyenne Collins, Shelby Emerick, McKenna Jones, Esmeralda Perez, Allison Ralston and Rheagan Stafford
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We will be a very young varsity team, with a nice mix of returning players for 2023. It will be a challenge to replace All state/All Star Pitcher Lynnsey Delio; she led us in every offensive category in 2022, along with losing Jazmin Flores and Kailee Beachy, and Taylor Reames, who were starters last year in every game. We return a great battery in Kareena Ulfig, P, and Allie Moss C. We expect great things from these two, and they, along with Kaitlyn Reames, Sara Cramer, have been amazing leaders thus far in practice. This will be the fastest team I've ever had, so we will try to take advantage of that. Our goals for 2023 will be to improve on last year’s 15 wins and put ourselves in a position to compete for a 2023 NLC conference championship. Early on, until our freshman experience varsity competition, there will be some growing pains, however, with the competition for spots, I see a very good team by the middle of the season.”
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Craig Sears, 20th season (3rd with merged Elkhart; 260-211 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Erin Burleson, Ryan Smith, Hillaree Biddlecome and Shawn Simmons
Last season’s record: 7-15 (3-8 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Vivian Santillan, Liberty Weiss and Josie Miller; Juniors: Liliana Escobedo and Denea’Ja Jackson; Sophomores: Ambria Leedy, Karley Greenway, Leilah Topolski, Gabby Wagner, Natali Finkhousen and Laci Stimac
Other varsity players: Senior: Shea Hull; Junior: Kaylee Miller; Freshmen: Bailey Harris-Rogers, Natalie Smith and Anna Knight
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are still a young team that is a year older. Our pitchers have been working hard, and we are looking forward to this upcoming season.”
ELKHART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES
Head coach: Brett Ehninger, 5th season (22-30 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Bethany Ottman, Dave Herbster, Randy Ehninger and Maria Youngen
Last season’s record: 14-3 (4-0 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jordyn Becker and Ashley Bevier; Juniors: Mya Ott, Lilly Shannon, Chloe Herbster and Brynne Hixon; Sophomores: Brianna Ehninger and Naomi Herbster
Other varsity players: Junior: Reagen Badskey; Sophomore: Aurora Waldron; Freshmen: Ryleigh Viront and Ellie Speer
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “My expectations for this year is for the team to continue to grow as softball athletes and to glorify God in all that we do. This year we have a tough schedule with a lot of 3A and 4A schools, but I feel the team is up for the challenge.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: John Skibbe, 31st season (423-318-1 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jason Skibbe, Ryan Fought and Lee Kauffman
Last season’s record: 14-10 (7-3 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Katrina Roberts, Ameila Black, Makayla Culp, Makenna Steele, Ava Bontrager, Kenlee Gall and Bailey Willard; Juniors: Jayslynn Hall and Breah Gill; Sophomores: Lily Treat, Adelyn Holsopple, Faith Berkey, Lynelle Penrose and Kinslyn Pressler
Other varsity players: Junior: Rylee Kirkdorffer; Sophomore: Dixie Weaver; Freshmen: Addie Schrock, Lilly Yoder, Natalie Moreland, Preslee Caouette and Gisel Lopez
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have spent a lot of time so far this spring inside. Hopefully, with the experience we have, there will not be a big adjustment once we get outside. Keys for our success this year will be to stay healthy (we are dealing with some early season injuries) and being able to adjust to different playing conditions. We will be playing half our games this year on turf. We have not been able to get on our new turf field yet this year, but hope to by the end of the month. The NECC conference has some good teams this year with defending 2A state champions Eastside returning a lot of players from last year and will be the favorite. The 3A Sectional this year is at NorthWood. We will see a lot of familiar teams except for East Noble. They are a team we do not play during the season and have only played them a few times in the past.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Allen Hodge, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Kaylee Shepherd, Wayne Koshmider and Cassi Nichols
Last season’s record: 14-7 (9-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Tyra Marcum, Sara Stansbury and Meredith Frey; Juniors: Jenna Roll and Emily Ramirez; Sophomore: Ryen Yoder 10
Other varsity players: Senior: Elizabeth Fraga; Junior: Julie Branam; Sophomores: Dakota Powers, Kaelyn Marcum, Rachel Aceves and Mia Crist; Freshmen: Kendall Hodge and Abi Blankenship
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Brandy Eberhart, 15th season (8th at Jimtown; 89-54 overall record)
Assistant coach: David Fine
Last season’s record: 15-7 (7-4 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Alexa Alvey, Abbey Brown, Emily Gletty, Allyson Hayes and Hannah Zellers; Sophomores: Kiyla Eberhart, Kaylynn Fletcher and Kendal McPhee
Other varsity players: Seniors: Makenna Brown and Jaymie Clere; Junior: Kierra Olshan; Sophomore: Skyler Pello; Freshmen: Layla Winrott and Brooklyn Gillespie
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Ray Caples, 7th season (104-34 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Derek Weatherholt, Jody Bible, Ashlea Miller, Mark Nathanial, Cole Beasy and Cody Barbo
Last season’s record: 20-10 (13-1 NLC; conference champions)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Grace Urbanski and Tavia Bratt; Sophomores: Rielyn Goodwin and Addi Knisley
Other varsity players: Seniors: Adele Zurek, Jazmin Bell, Navaeh Warren and Lexi Tope; Juniors: Makayla Antus, Kloey Weidner and Felice Blasko; Freshmen: Rachel Humbarger and Mia Branam
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Mandy DeMien, 10th season (100-105 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jada Crofoot, Eric Bergman, AJ Newcomer and Lorae Smith
Last season’s record: 10-14 (6-8 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Carly Mast, Paige Jacobs, Reagan Austrup, Sophie Grueser, Autumn Miller and Kailey Martin; Juniors: Audrea Schwartz and Ashlyn Brooke; Sophomores: Chloe Davis and Ana Beachy
Other varsity players: Senior: Abigail Miller; Sophomore: Natalia Vega; Freshmen: Brooklyn Davis and Alex Lowery
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “With returning most of our team from last season and adding a few key players into the mix, I am excited to see what season will bring.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Chloe McRobbie, 4th season (29-51 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Danielle Norris, Kristine Gibson, Nicole Streby and Crystal Jaquay
Last season’s record: 9-18 (5-9 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Arisai Garcia; Juniors: Haylee Allen, Jaclynn Worrell and Brooke Catron; Sophomores: Evelyn Duncan, Ava Couture, Sylvia Dixon and Alexis Gunkel
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Natalie Katzer and Olivia Dailey; Freshmen: Iliana Burelison and Heatherlynn Holder
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The 2023 Wawasee Softball Program has a bright future. Although low in overall player numbers, the talent, dedication, and work ethic are high in this group of young women. They have been putting in the work in the off-season, setting seasonal and career goals for themselves, and working together to create an ideal team culture. After graduating our senior catcher last season, we are excited to see who steps up behind the plate. Senior, Arisai Garcia, sophomore, Olivia Dailey, and freshman, Heatherlynn Holder will all get catching time this season. We are also excited to have returning letterwinners, Haylee Allen and Evelyn Duncan, take the mound for Wawasee this year. In 2022, Allen broke the Wawasee school record for most strikeouts in a season with 154. We are excited to see what she will accomplish this season as a junior. Freshman, Iliana Burelison, will also get some mound time for us this year.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Kaylie Warble, 2nd season (2-19 overall)
Assistant coaches: Gary Groves and Becky Yoder
Last season’s record: 2-19 (1-10 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Hailey Moser, Jacelynn McDonald and Emma Gilbert; Juniors: Emily Thompson, Julia Vargas, Alayna DeLong, Riley Krider, Laci Roy and Chloe Sprague; Sophomore: Jada Nelson
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Miah Hilbish, Kaycee Klingaman and Elanor Parks
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “I really like the way our team looks this year. Our girls have been working hard preparing for the season. We have a group of talented and well-rounded players. I can’t wait to see it all come together on the field. I am excited to coach such a dedicated and diligent group of girls.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jeremy Williams, 11th season (111-95 overall record)
Assistant coach: Roger Witham
Last season’s record: 17-5 (9-2 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Bri Caldwell and Sara Lapp; Junior: Hope Bortner; Sophomores: Ella Williams, Ava Williams, Madison Penick and Karlie Schrock
Other varsity players: Freshmen: Bri Kaufman, Myra Miller and Janissa Lehman