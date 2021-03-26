When Fairfield softball coach John Skibbe looks back on what transpired last spring, the disappointment of missing an entire season is still fresh in his mind.
“It was pretty devastating,” he said. “Especially with the senior class that we had last year. I had some kids that put a lot of time and effort into softball. It was a big highlight and a big part of their lives. For them to not be able to finish out their senior season was really hard for not only them, but for their parents and their family. … It wasn’t something that any of us had really dealt with before.”
Even without the season playing out, the importance of honoring his seniors meant a lot to Skibbe, and that’s exactly what the team did with how much that group gave to the Fairfield program.
“Each of our seniors when they graduate, in our dugout, we have a block wall. Everybody has a block, we paint them, and we honored our seniors that way whether we had a season or not. … For what they did for the program by winning a couple of sectional titles and going to regionals, you can never honor those kids enough.”
For Skibbe and a lot of softball programs in the area, the void that COVID left was hard to fill, and the uncertainty of the future made it even harder. Being around softball for almost 30 years, the absence of the sport has made Skibbe appreciate this upcoming season that much more.
Lakeland senior Keirstin Roose looked back on how hard it was seeing her senior teammates have to go through the pain of not being able to finish their careers the right way, but according to her, the time off happened to be a blessing in disguise.
“The timing really worked out well for me,” she said. “I had just torn my ACL in basketball. So I was debating on whether to get surgery or just DH’ing last season because I had played on it during basketball season. But now, I’m back near 100%, and I’ve had a lot of time to work on softball.”
Roose has been working hard in the offseason to shake the rust off from being away from the game for nearly two years, and she’s ready to make the most of her senior season realizing how precious the opportunity truly is.
“I’m extremely grateful that I get to play,” she said. “I can’t even imagine not getting to play my last season. Hanging up your cleats like that, they didn’t go out in the right fashion. That just really sucks, and I couldn’t imagine being in their position, and I’m lucky that COVID hasn’t affected us as bad for the upcoming season.”
Roose’s season started this past Wednesday when Lakeland took on Mishawaka. The Fairfield Falcons get started on Friday against Bremen, in what will be coach Skibbe’s first game back coaching in the dugout since May 2019.
“It’s like it’s Christmas to me,” Skibbe said. “We had our scrimmage on Monday, and you think about all the things you need to work on and everything, but just to have the opportunity to get back out there has been awesome. It’s really fun to see way the kids have really matured softball-wise over the last couple years. It’s been a bright spot for me to get a chance to work with them everyday again.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Sheila Moser, first year
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Maddie Chupp, Mia Reinhardt, Genesis Maust
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Julia Moser, Kolette Kern, Bailee Brown; Freshmen: Zoe Willems, Mariah Stoltzfus, Grace Triplett, Morgan Chupp, Eva Horning
What are you most grateful for this season? “I am grateful that this years group of seniors are able play their last year of high school softball. We had a dedicated group of seniors last year that missed out on that opportunity, and I am excited to see what this group of seniors will do this season,” coach Moser said.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Andrea Bucher, first year (six seasons as JV coach at Elkhart Memorial)
Assistant coaches: Jenna Thompson, Makenna Carrington, RaeAnn Miller
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Junior Emily Bradshaw
Other varsity players: Juniors: Kailee Beachy, Tiffany Davila, Lynnsey Delio, Jazmin Flores, Kaylie Kustron; Sophomores: Taylor Reames, Allie Moss, Kaitlyn Reames; Freshmen: Madyson Replogle
What are you most grateful for this season? “I’m grateful to actually start my first official season as a head coach and looking forward to rebuilding the team,” coach Bucher said.
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: John Skibbe, 30th year (385-303 overall)
Assistant coaches: Jason Skibbe, Brock Treesh
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Laney Faldoe, Kayla Miller, Jaidyn Rhodes, Mackayla Stutsman, Carsin Stutzman; Juniors: Brooke Sanchez, Sydney Stutsman.
Other varsity players: Seniors: Madison Berkey, Savannah Harding; Juniors: Riley Richardson; Sophomores: Ava Bontrager, Makayla Culp, Kenlee Gall, Makenna Steele, Bailey Willard.
What are you most grateful for this spring season? “I am most grateful that the girls get the opportunity this year to play the game that they love and learn the importance of being a great teammate,” coach Skibbe said.
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Brent Kulp, 22nd year (345-210-1 overall), sixth year at Goshen (60-77 overall)
Assistant coaches: Steve Cart, Wayne Koshmider, Mike Barger, Jeryl Miller, Les Geiser
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Klair Sweet, Maddie Swallow, Jordan DeGraff, Isabel DeGraff; Juniors: Olivia Koshmider, Liz Ramirez, Trinity Nemeth, Emma Detwiler, Morgan Orr; Sophomores: Tyra Marcum, Kareena Ulfig
Other varsity players: Juniors: Reghan Yoder; Freshmen: Jenna Roll
What are you most grateful for this season? “Our players have put in a lot of time in the off season which is needed to improve the Goshen softball program. This year there are several players competing every day against someone to earn a varsity spot. If we can improve our hitting and continue to work hard every day, it could be a fun and exciting year for the RedHawks,” coach Kulp said.
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Katie Bowman, first season
Assistant coaches: Heidi Collins, Megan Hamilton, Hargis Lovelace, Mike Bustos
Varsity roster: Seniors: Keirstin Roose, Kendall Moore, Paris Allen; Juniors: Madi Targgart, Kasey Priestley, Breanna Lovelace, Luci Cook; Sophomores: Justice Haston, Kendyl Arroyo; Freshmen: Cassidi Parham, Jaden Moore, Abbie McNamara, Kaitlyn Keck, Maci Holbrook, Allison Gull
What are you most grateful for this season? “As all other spring sports, the Lakeland softball program is extremely anxious to have a season this year. We have a very young team along with a couple others recovering from injuries, but we are a versatile group. These ladies are constantly on their toes at practice, being moved around to several different positions, learning all aspects of the field. Despite our young team, we are expecting a winning season and we have high hopes for tournament play. We have a few returning players who experienced a nice dose of being sectional champions and regional play a couple years ago under coach, Lauren Harris. It will be a challenge to pick up where they left off under the circumstances we’ve been given, but this year’s Lakeland varsity team is up for it,” coach Bowman said.
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Ray Caples, fifth year (58-20 overall)
Assistant coaches: Andrew Robinson, Derek Weatherholt, Aimee Starcher, Jody Bible, Samantha Baker, Mark Nathaniel
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Madison Weinert, Alex Crawford, Makenna Knepp, Jenifer Robinson; Juniors: Abby Hostetler, Grace Lueking, Jenna Bible
Other varsity players: Seniors: Kennedi Meinecke, Alexia Sigman; Juniors: Chloe Gust, Jalyn Weatherholt, Madyson Gorball; Sophomores: Merideth Frey, Eva Fisher, Tavia Bratt, Grace Urbanski
What are you most grateful for this season? “Being able to get outside, in a new complex, on a brand new field, and spend some quality softball time with these wonderful athletes,” coach Caples said.
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Mandy DeMien, ninth year (81-75 overall)
Assistant coaches: Emily Molden, Eric Bergman, Brooke Maes, Emily Namisnak
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Halle DeMien, Lili Lomeli, Sydney King; Juniors: Morgan Jenkins
Other varsity players: Juniors: Kali Butler; Sophomores: Macy Lengacher, Reagan Austrup, Kailey Martin, Autumn Miller, Paige Jacobs, Sophie Grueser, Carly Mast; Freshmen; Ashlyn Brooke, Lily Shannon
What are you most grateful for this season? “I am grateful for the opportunity to play this season. In the past year we have missed out on a lot and the girls deserve to have a softball season,” coach DeMien said.
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Chloe McRobbie, second year (14-11 overall)
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Kiaundra Olson, Casey Drake, Olivia Stuck
Other varsity players: Seniors: Kathryn Flannery, Allie Slone, Aaliyah Iden; Juniors: Laney Gross; Sophomores: Shian Brock, Molly McDonald, Arisai Garcia; Freshmen: Haylee Allen, Jaclynn Worrell, Stephanie Anacleto, Brooke Catron, Jaiden Rocha, Madelyn Moudy, Ciara Rodriguez, Madison Greer
What are you most grateful for this season? “I am most grateful for a second chance that 2020 was supposed to offer me as a coach, but never did. As a first year head coach in 2019, I made so many mistakes. There are several instances where I wish I could go back in time and change the things I said and did. Unfortunately, like many coaches have learned, it doesn't work that way; but I am determined to learn from those mistakes and build the Wawasee softball program into the program I had envisioned when I first accepted the position. Our 2021 season will be about enjoying our time together and competing with any and all of our opponents. I believe my team and I are ready for both of those things,” coach McRobbie said.
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head Coach: Jeremy Williams
Assistant coach: Hayley Courtney
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Addie Bender (.369 BA) Kelsey Rich (four-year starter); Juniors: Alexys Antal (3.15 ERA as a freshman) 126 strikeouts .463 BA, Savana Strater (.381 BA as a freshman)
What are you most grateful for this season? “It is going to be an interesting season because we have two extremes of softball. We have those that have continued to work and play on travel teams for the past two years, and we have those that have not touched a ball in two years. I am expecting many growing pains in different situations, but the talent that the team has is impressive. In the conference, it is going to be interesting to see how everyone has adapted to the time off, and I feel it is anyone’s game right now. I am just grateful to be coaching these girls again and making some memories that we were not able to last year. The sky is the limit for this group if we can get it all together,” coach Williams said.
Note: West Noble failed to provide any team information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.