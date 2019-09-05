DUNLAP — Something can be said about returning to your alma mater.
Former Concord High School softball player Andrea Pinarski is coming back to the school, this time as the coach of the softball program.
Her hiring was approved by the Concord School Board last Tuesday evening.
She takes over for Dawn Austin, who resigned at the end of May after seven seasons at the helm.
Pinarski is a 2009 graduate of Concord where she played softball all four years, earning three varsity letters and two NLC All-Conference honors under coach Robb Freeze. She earned All-State recognition her senior year, and played in the North-South All-Star Game. She also played volleyball and basketball while at Concord.
Following graduation, Pinarski competed in softball all four years at Dominican University where she earned NFCA All-Great Lakes Region accolades as a utility player in 2011. She served on the President’s Student Athlete Advisory Panel in 2012. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, and a Certification in Elementary Education in 2013.
Pinarski currently teaches Mathematics at North Side Middle School in Elkhart.
She also served on the Elkhart Memorial High School softball staff as the JV coach and varsity assistant coach for the past five seasons. She has volunteered with Goshen Little League, Concord Revolution and Elkhart summer softball teams.
Her younger siblings have followed in her footsteps with Stephen and Michael playing baseball collegiately at Manchester University, and Nathan and Lukas playing through Little League and travel ball.
Pinarski is engaged to Jacob Bucher with a fall wedding on the horizon.
“We are always excited when we have the opportunity to hire one of own graduates,” Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim said. “Andrea was a successful multi-sport athlete who went on to play softball in college and now has five years of high school coaching under her belt. We love it when our graduates had a positive experience here and want to return to help create that same experience for others. We look forward to having her back wearing green again.”
