MISHAWAKA — Ten of Penn’s 16 hits went for extra bases.
The last one — a two-run home run by sophomore Avery Zachary with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning — was a game-winner by the 10-run rule.
Lefty-swinging Zachary came to the plate having around smacked three triples. She finished with three runs batted in and three runs scored as the Kingsmen bested Elkhart 13-2 Friday in the championship game of the IHSAA Class 4A Penn Sectional 4 softball tournament on the turf at May Oberfell Lorber Field.
“That comes from the hard work our girls do in the weight room and work they put in the off-season,” said Kingsmen coach Beth Zachary of her team’s ability to drive the ball. “They’re strong, powerful student-athletes.
“We’ve got speed in addition to that. We’re really extra-talented at running the bases. Any chance we have an extra opportunity to take a base, we’re going to do it.”
Not only did Penn have 36 total bases in 30 plate appearances, but four stolen bases.
“We scored on them for the first time in two years,” said Lions coach Craig Sears. “I’m happy with that. There’s no holes (in the Kingsmen lineup). That’s the biggest thing.”
Penn (24-4-1) won its 21st sectional title and kept Elkhart (7-18) from its first. Before the unification, Elkhart Central reigned nine times and Elkhart Memorial four.
The Kingsmen play at South Bend Saint Joseph (27-3) in a one-game regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Indians beat visiting Northern Indiana Conference foe Penn, 4-1, on May 8.
Highlighted by back-to-back home runs by freshman Logan Rumble and junior Abby Widmar, the Kingsmen scored four runs in the second inning.
In the top of that inning, Elkhart senior Shea Hull led off with a double to right, but was stranded there.
Ava Zachary led off the third with a triple and scored on the same play thanks to an Elkhart throwing error.
The Lions got on the scoreboard with a pair of two-out runs in the fourth.
Freshman Bailey Harris-Rogers drew a walk and scored when junior Liliana Escobedo belted a 1-0 pitch over the right field fence.
“Liliana finally squared one up,” Sears said. “She’s been trying all year.”
The next two hitters — seniors Vivian Santillan and Hull — walked, but the threat was ended when Penn freshman starting pitcher Caitlyn Denny recorded her ninth strikeout.
Penn sent 11 batters to the plate in its half of the fourth and scored six runs on six hits. Rumble drove in two runs with a double. RBIs were also credited to Ava Zachary, sophomore Camille Biever and senior Alexis Riem.
Junior Sarah Gentry went into the pitching circle in the fifth and retired three of the four batters she faced.
Elkhart turned two double plays and Penn one.
In the second inning, sophomore second baseman Karley Greenway caught a line drive off the bat of sophomore Shannon Rudge and fired to first baseman Escobedo to double off a runner.
The Lions’ other twin killing came in the fifth. Shortstop Harris-Rogers caught a liner by sophomore Izzi Hanna and threw to Escobedo for the second out.
The Kingsmen DP and in the first inning. Senior Liberty Weiss hit a ball that was fielded by Denny who threw to first Widmar for the first out. Widmar tossed the ball to senior shortstop Kiley Hinton to catch a Lion over-running second base.
“We had some opportunities,” said Sears. “We got some runners on (Friday).
“You’ve got to take the small victories where you can and build off it. We need to look at this and see how much fun (Penn’s) having and realize that could be us in another year or two.”
Elkhart used two pitchers — sophomores Laci Stimac (3 1/3 innings, nine hits, seven runs, one strikeout and one walk) and Natali Finkhousen (2 1/3 innings, seven hits, six runs, one strikeout, two walks).
It was the second meeting of 2023 between Elkhart and Penn. The Kingsmen won, 10-0, back on April 19 in NIC action.