MISHAWAKA — Northridge coach Ray Caples felt like his team played their game Tuesday.
It still wasn’t enough to conquer their biggest demon.
The Raider softball team collected 11 hits in a variety of ways, but it still wasn’t enough to top the Kingsmen in Class 4A regional action at Penn High School. A five-run bottom of the sixth propelled the home team to a 5-3 win, ending Northridge’s season for a second-straight year in the regional round.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing to lose — even more so disappointing to lose to Penn,” Northridge coach Ray Caples said.
It was a scoreless game going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Penn opened things up. It started with an RBI single from senior Addyson Kois, who’s hit drove in senior Mary Petras to make it a 1-0 game. Kois also pitched Tuesday for the Kingsmen, going the distance for the win.
“What you see there is a competitor,” said Penn coach Beth Zachary about Kois. “You talk about heart: I have a kid out here with a Division-I volleyball scholarship (to Valparaiso), less than six months off of labrum surgery who doesn’t have to be here. She can be preparing for volleyball, and you know what? She wants this more than anybody out here. She’s worked so incredibly hard.”
A controversial play on the next at-bat would score Penn’s second run. Freshman Abigail Widmar hit a chopper back to Northridge pitcher Abby Hostetler, who fired it to home plate to catcher Tavia Bratt in hopes of getting Penn senior Madeline Calvin out, who was running from third. Bratt appeared to tag the leg of Calvin in time, but the home plate umpire called Calvin safe. After a meeting between all three umpires, the call was upheld.
It was just one of many calls that seemed to go against the Raiders in the game. Numerous bang-bang plays at first base were called in favor of Penn, and the strike zone appeared to be inconsistent all night against both teams.
Caples, who’s been an umpire at the Little League level for two decades, kept his opinion on the umpiring from Tuesday short and sweet.
“I’m disappointed, and I’ll leave it at that,” Caples said.
Penn then added three more runs in the sixth on RBI hits from Breana Pratt, Paige Fuelling and Deanna Reed to give them a 5-0 cushion heading into the final frame.
“We had an approach coming into this game,” Zachary said. “We knew that we were going to keep things simple and work really hard on just hitting to contact and not trying to do too much. We needed to see (Hostetler) a couple of times through, and the girls made the adjustments when they needed to.”
Northridge did not go down without a fight in the top of the seventh. After seniors Madison Wienert and Makena Knepp reached base to start the inning, fellow senior Jenifer Robinson hit a three-run home run over the left field wall to make it a 5-3 game with no outs still in the frame.
“We had to win each moment, win each pitch, win each at-bat, and that was basically the encouragement coming into the top of the seventh,” Caples said. “Don’t try to do too much: just win each moment. Credit to Jen at the plate: she’s got two runners on in front of her, and each pitch, she’s walking away, looking down at us and we’re like, ‘Win the moment.’ And, she saw one that she liked and she took it a long way.”
Kois came back after the homer and retired Chloe Gust, Grace Lueking and Hostetler to end the game and clinch the regional title for the Kingsmen.
Northridge had multiple chances to score in the first six innings. They had two runners on base with two outs or less in the first, fourth and sixth innings, but could not convert in any of those situations.
The Raiders left 10 total runners on base in the game. They also out-hit Penn 11-6 in the contest.
“Credit to (Penn): we got girls in places where we can score runs, and then when we put balls in play, they just made the plays and got us out,” Caples said. “And then, when we did what we needed to do to try and lock down their offensive swing there in the bottom of the sixth — we tried to lock it down, play some defenses a little differently and they just batted out of our defenses. … That’s that chess game that Penn is so good at.
“We played our game, with the exception of plating runs.”
Caples shared what his message was to the team following the heartbreaking loss.
“I told them I love them, that I was proud of them; that it was an incredibly fun season … they should be proud of the work that they did,” Caples said. “A lot of teams down 5-0 would’ve rolled over and played dead, and we didn’t. We showed life, we showed heart, we showed pride.”
