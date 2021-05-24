JIMTOWN — The air at Jimtown High School Monday was thick — with humidity and tension.
In an IHSAA Class 3A Jimtown Sectional softball game that took 2 hours, 34 hours to complete, NorthWood scored with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge West Noble, 5-4.
“My team was ready to play tonight,” Panthers coach Mandy DeMien said. “Their hitters started putting pressure on my defense. Luckily, things went our way and we were able to finish strong.”
With the nail-biter win, NorthWood (8-15) plays Jimtown (11-10) after Wawasee (4-21-1) meets Lakeland (6-16) Tuesday in sectional semifinal action. The first Sectional 21 semifinal game is at 5 p.m.
After the Chargers went down in order in the top of the ninth Monday, the winning run came when Lily Shannon — making a rare varsity appearance — hit a slow roller to shortstop and Macy Lengacher beat second base while Sophie Gruesen scored.
“It’s pretty tough to lose a game like this on a call like that,” West Noble coach Rich Click said. “The girls fought hard.”
The Panther ninth opened with Sydney King reaching on an infield error and being spelled on he bases by Gruesen. Ashlyn Brooke followed with a single right field. After a groundout and a fly-out, Lengacher walked to load the bases and set the stage for the final play.
The Chargers loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the eighth inning and did not score.
“We both had bases loaded at the end and it was whoever was going to give it a push,” said DeMien of the Charger eighth and Panther ninth.
NorthWood left two runners in scoring position in a scoreless eighth and stranded 12 runners for the game (six at either second or third base). The eighth frame ended with a Panther runner bumping into a Charger fielder and being called for interference.
West Noble (13-9-1) forced the game into extra innings by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning and staving off NorthWood in the bottom of the frame.
Hailey Moser drew a lead-off walk and scored on Victoria Franklin’s one-out single to center. Franklin tallied the game-tying run on Kacee Click’s double to left, followed by a fly-out and pop-out for the second and third outs.
For the game, the Chargers left 10 runners on base (six in scoring position).
NorthWood led 3-0 after three innings, pushing across one run in the second and two in the third. In the Panther second, Brooke walked with one out and later scored on Paige Jenkins’ two-out double to right.
Morgan Jenkins led off the NorthWood third with a single to center, and Liliana Lomeli followed with an infield hit. King’s groundout then plated Jenkins. Brooke’s two-out single to right knocked in Lomeli.
West Noble cut the gap to 3-2 with a pair of fourth-inning two-out runs. Tatlynn Forrer singled to left and Jacelyn McDonald reached on a fielder’s choice. Lily Nelson’s single to center scored both Forrer and McDonald.
NorthWood took a 4-2 advantage with a run in the sixth. Paige Jenkins produced a one-out infield single and scored on Morgan Jenkins’ single to right. On the same play, Macy Lengacher, who walked after Paige Jenkins, was thrown out at the plate — right fielder Nelson to catcher Forrer.
The Panthers’ nine-hit attack was led by Morgan Jenkins and Brooke with three apiece. Paige Jenkins’ two-bagger was the lone extra-base hit for the Panthers.
Franklin collected two of the Chargers’ nine hits. McDonald, Click and Moser all rapped doubles.
NorthWood right-hander Autumn Miler (9 innings, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks) went to distance in the circle and kept Charger hitters off-balance.
“We have a tough time against slower pitching,” Click said. “We were out on our front foot. We weren’t relaxed. We weren’t letting the ball get to us. We were underneath it.”
“She was ready to go and kept fighting until the end," added DeMien of Miller. "That’s what I need her to do.”
West Noble used two pitchers — Click (3 2/3 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks) for the first three innings and then again to start the ninth, and Franklin (4 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks) for the fourth through eighth.
Graduation will take seven Chargers — Click, Forrer, Franklin, Nelson, Angela Caldwell, Elliana Villarreal and Olivia Yates.
