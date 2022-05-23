WARSAW — There’s no denying that Northridge senior Abby Hostetler is one of the best softball pitchers not only in the area, but in the state.
She backed up that claim even more Monday night against Goshen.
Hostetler was unhittable — literally — giving up no hits in a 2-0 victory over the RedHawks in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 quarterfinal game at Warsaw High School.
After surrendering a one-out walk to Goshen junior Tyra Marcum in the top of the first inning, Hostetler allowed no more RedHawk batters to reach base. She would retire the next 20 hitters she faced to complete her fourth no-hitter of the season. Two of those came in five-inning games against Plymouth, while she had a seven-inning one against NorthWood on April 20.
“The adjective that I use for (Monday) is ‘amazing,’” said Northridge coach Ray Caples of Hostetler’s performance. “… Without Abby throwing the strikeouts that she did and keeping the batters on their heels, making it so that when the ball comes off the bat, we can field those groundballs and flyballs — she pretty much did everything we wanted her to do.”
Hostetler admitted afterwards that she didn’t fully realize what she had accomplished until after the game had ended.
“I kind of forgot about it until the end of the game, so it was big reward,” Hostetler said. “I kind of thought about it off-and-on, but then I was just more focused on getting each batter out.”
Along with throwing a no-hitter, Hostetler reached a career milestone in the game as well, eclipsing 500 career strikeouts. The senior currently has 501 punch-outs, recording 32 in her freshman season of 2019, 210 more last year and 259 currently this season. Her sophomore year of 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It means a lot,” said Hostetler of reaching 500 strikeouts.
Goshen coach Brent Kulp gave props to Hostetler following the season-ending loss for his team.
“We tried to put the ball in play,” Kulp said. “Abby’s good; you tip your hat to the kid. She’s a great person, she’s a heck of an athlete and she’s a phenomenal softball player. So, you have to give credit where it’s due: she was hitting her spots, she was having us chase the high pitch. We just didn’t bring our bats (Monday).”
Northridge finished with 11 hits, but were only able to score two runs. Goshen senior pitcher Liz Ramirez did a good job of limiting the damage despite the Raiders having at least one baserunner in every inning.
“We warmed up all three pitchers (for Monday), and we said, ‘short leash,’” Kulp said. “And, Liz was out there battling. I’ve known that child since she was in fourth grade, and she’s a workhorse. We thought she did a phenomenal job. (Northridge) is a good hitting team.”
Northridge’s first run would come in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs and a runner on third base, junior Tavia Bratt ripped an RBI single into right field, scoring Grace Lueking to make it a 1-0 contest.
The Raiders then picked up an extra run in the sixth. A RedHawk throwing error while Meredith Frey tried to steal third base allowed the junior to be able to score, providing a sense of relief in the Northridge dugout.
“They don’t call it an insurance run for nothing; it makes you feel good,” Caples said. “And I’ll even say — from watching (Hostetler’s) demeanor in the dugout, knowing that Tyra (Marcum) was the next batter coming up in the top of the seventh … with a one-run lead, one swing by Tyra with these short fences, and the next thing you know, you’re tied and it’s a completely different situation. Getting that extra run changed our complexion; made us play a little more relaxed.”
With the no-hitter still in-tact going into the final frame, a freshman made some of the biggest defensive plays of the game for Northridge.
Second baseman Rielyn Goodwin made a lunging, backhanded snag on a sharp groundball from Marcum, stood up and was able to throw out the Goshen junior at first base for the first out of the seventh inning. She then made a similar play to get Jenna Roll out in the ensuing at-bat before calmly catching a pop-out off the bat of Ramirez to end the game.
“(Goodwin) is an up-and-comer,” Caples said. “She was one of those girls that started in the JV and graduated to be a courtesy runner, and now, it’s like she has to be on the defense every time. There’s a lot to say about that young little freshman - in the pressure of her first sectional ever - stepping up and making those plays like she did.”
Goshen’s season comes to an end with a 14-7 record.
Northridge (18-9) will next play Elkhart (8-13) in the sectional semifinal Wednesday at approx. 7 p.m. back at Warsaw. The first semifinal game there Wednesday features Concord (14-12) taking on the host Tigers (3-23).