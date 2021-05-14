MIDDLEBURY — Northridge has had its sights set on championships since the start of the 2021 softball season.
The Raiders helped their cause in a quest to win the Northern Lakes Conference by blanking Warsaw 6-0 on the turf at D-Bat Elkhart Field on Friday.
With two conference games left on their schedule prior to the IHSAA Class 4A Northridge Sectional, the Raiders are 19-2 overall and 11-1 in the NLC. Warsaw slipped to 12-5 and 9-2.
After stranding two runners in scoring position in the first inning and one in the second, Northridge scored one run in the third, four in the fourth and one in the sixth in besting the Tigers.
In the third, Makena Knepp cracked a one-out triple that rolled to the fence in left field and scored on Jen Robinson’s safety squeeze bunt.
All Raider runs in the fourth came with two outs.
“I absolutely like to see that,” Northridge coach Ray Caples said. “That was one of the things we did not do (in a 1-0 road loss on Tuesday) against Mishawaka. We had runners in scoring position with two outs and good batters up and didn’t execute.
“(Friday) — after a good practice yesterday — we were able to get out there and execute in those two-out situations. Those were huge.”
Jayln Weatherholt and Meridith Frey drew one-out walks and Maddy Wienert reached on a two-out bunt single to load the bases against Tigers right-hander Tori Tackett (12-5).
Knepp’s double to left plated Weatherholt and Frey. Robinson’s single to center knocked in Wienert and Knepp.
Frey put down a bunt single to open the Northridge sixth and scored on a three-base throwing error by Warsaw.
The Raiders’ eight-hit attack was paced by three from Knepp (single, double and triple) and two by Wienert (two bunt singles to go with the 98th stolen base of her prep career).
Abby Hostetler (10-2) pitched a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and one walk. She allowed just two singles and three baserunners.
“She was doing what she always does well,” said Caples of Hostetler. “She’s got good speed. She’s got movement on all of her pitches. Her accuracy was on target (Friday). She went with the plan and aggressively attacked the strike zone and hit those corners. Because of movement and the speed it had hitters a little off-balance.”
“We did a pretty good job of getting out of some innings (on defense),” Warsaw coach Kevin Dishpan said. “Defensively, we weren’t too bad. But we had too many strikeouts. We were not putting the ball in-play and executing what we need to do.”
Warsaw’s hits were a fourth-inning double by Avery Sleeth and a seventh-inning single by Lindsey Bradley.
With all the games piling up for Northridge, Caples has called a mandatory practice for Saturday. Thursday was the only practice day this past week.
“We need to work on the fundamentals of the game,” Caples said. “Looking ahead, we feel we’re in a must-win situation. If we’re going to win this conference we need to beat Mishawaka on Monday. Even though we played very well and scored a lot of runs (the first time) against Plymouth, we need to go into that game (Wednesday on the road) thinking it’s a must-win.”
Besides that, the week offers non-conference games with South Bend St. Joseph Tuesday, at Marian Friday and at Carroll (doubleheader) Saturday.
Northridge meets Concord in the semifinals of the Northridge Sectional on May 26. The sectional final is slated for May 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.