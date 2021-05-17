MIDDLEBURY — The Northridge softball team is in position to do something it hasn’t yet achieved in five seasons under head coach Ray Caples: win the conference championship outright.
The Raiders will get a chance to do that after an 8-0 victory over Mishawaka Monday night in Middlebury. With the win, Northridge improves to 20-2-1 overall and 12-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference. A win over last-place Plymouth on the road Wednesday evening would secure the outright conference crown.
“We’ve shared (the conference title) once and been in second twice,” Caples said. “And then, of course, we didn’t have a season last year. So, this year, it is special because, as a coach, we’ve not had it outright. … We take care of business and it’s all ours by ourselves, and I think the girls are very interested in that.”
Monday’s game was a different script from when the Raiders and Cavemen met last Tuesday in Mishawaka. On that day, the Cavemen tallied one hit — a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth that proved to be enough for Mishawaka in a 1-0 victory. At the time, it vaulted the Cavemen to the top of the NLC standings with a still-unblemished conference mark.
A loss by Mishawaka to Concord two days later, though, opened the door for Northridge. After the Raiders beat Warsaw, 6-0, Friday to hand the Tigers their second conference loss, Northridge did the same thing to Mishawaka (12-10, 9-2 NLC) on Monday.
“Credit to the girls: one of the things I just told them (after the game) was sometimes, after a bad beat like that (against Mishawaka last week), teams can roll over and play dead and the rest of the season is trashed,” Caples said. “That’s not who we are, and they kind of showed that (Monday).”
HOW THEY WON
After two scoreless innings, the Raider bats came alive in the bottom of the third. After the first two batters reached safely to start the inning, sophomore Meridith Frey drove in the game’s first run with an RBI double to center field. Frey would end up adding another RBI double in the fourth, providing production from the nine-spot in the lineup for Northridge.
Senior Madison Wienert would then drive in Jayln Weatherholt with an RBI single, doubling the Raider lead. After a Caveman pitching change, senior Makena Knepp would hit a slow roller to Mishawaka shortstop Lilly Hanback. The shortstop rushed her throw, which sailed over the head of first baseman Alexis Davenport. This allowed Knepp to reach all the way to third base, scoring Frey and Wienert in the process.
Northridge added two more runs in the fourth and sixth innings to extend their lead. This would prove to be all the offense Raider pitcher Abby Hostetler would need, as she pitched a complete game shutout. She struck out 12 Cavemen batters — all swinging — to improve to 11-2 overall with a ridiculously low 0.88 ERA.
“Without her in the circle, we’re a completely different team,” said Caples of Hostetler. “When you talk about a player who means a lot to us, she definitely does. … when you have a pitcher that, one, throws hard, and, two, has movement on the pitches, it’s kind of difficult to see it and hit it well.”
HISTORY MADE
On top of the victory, history was made on the basepaths by Wienert. After an RBI single in the fourth inning made it 6-0 Northridge, Wienert stole second and third base on back-to-back pitches, giving her 100 career steals. The accomplishment comes even after losing her junior year because of the pandemic.
“It means a lot, but I want to thank my coaches and teammates,” Wienert said. “They always take pitches for me to steal.”
Wienert stole another bag in the sixth inning, giving her 101 career steals. She was presented with a commemorative plaque after the game for the accomplishment.
“Maddy is amazing … we wanted to recognize that she hit that 100 mark because nobody at Northridge has even done that ever,” Caples said. “One-hundred stolen bases for a career, and keep in mind: that’s without a season. … Whenever she gets up to the plate, we’re figuring she’s going to be getting on and getting over.”
