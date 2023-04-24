MIDDLEBURY — All Northridge runs were of the two-out variety as the Raiders rallied from a 5-0 deficit to best Wawasee 6-5 in Northern Lakes Conference softball Monday.
The contest played on the turf at Northridge’s D-Bat Elkhart Field saw Northridge improve to 2-9 (2-2 NLC) and the Warriors drop to 8-6 (1-3 NLC).
With three runs each in the third and fifth innings, the Raiders responded to Wawasee scoring four in the first and one in the second. The Warriors’ last three runs also came with two outs.
“It’s clutch, but it’s not what we want to do,” Northridge coach Ray Caples said. “But I will give credit to the kiddos. In the moments when there were two outs and we had runners on, we could’ve easily rolled over and given up.
“They didn’t. They continued to attack the ball and drove in those runs.”
Freshman Rachel Humbarger got the Raiders on the scoreboard when she took a 1-0 pitch over the tall fence in center field. Senior Adele Zurek, who opened the inning by reaching on an error, scored ahead of her.
“Rachel’s a special little girl,” said Caples of Humbarger. “She showed out from the day she first showed up on the practice field. We knew she was going to be a good player.
“We move her around defensively, but she’s in that lead-off spot for a reason. She’s fast and she can hit for power.”
After Humbarger’s blast, sophomore Rielyn Goodwin doubled to right field and was spelled by freshman courtesy runner Angelina Barbaro. Senior Tavia Bratt then singled to left to knock in the run.
The Northridge rally in the fifth started when Humbarger reached base on a two-out error.
Humbarger stole second and scored on ball struck by Bratt that Wawasee misplayed near first base.
Bratt went down on the play — it turned out to be a charley horse — and was relieved by Barbaro.
“For some of our ladies, no matter how they feel they don’t want to come out,” said Caples, who saw Bratt go back to her catcher position in the next half inning. “She’s one of our tough players and she wants to be behind the plate as much as she can.”
Senior Grace Urbanski and sophomore Addi Knisley followed with back-to-back doubles in that fifth to drive in Barbaro then Knisley with the tying and go-ahead runs.
Knisley went to distance in the circle as the winning pitcher. She struck out four, walked three (one intentional) and scattered nine hits over 107 pitches.
“We are better than our record,” Caples said. “It’s just getting the girls to believe in themselves as much as their coaches believe in them, and we’re getting there.”
Junior Jaclyn Worrell slapped an infield single to ignite the Warriors’ four-run first. She scored on a double to right by junior Haylee Allen.
Senior Arisai Garcia walked and scored behind Allen on a two-run, two-out single to center by sophomore Evelyn Duncan.
With two outs in the second, sophomore Ava Couture smashed a homer over the center field wall.
Wawasee pitcher Allen fanned five and walked one while giving up five hits over six innings and 97 pitches.
“We’re a solid team,” Warriors coach Chloe McRobbie said. “We totally out-hit the other team, but we couldn’t solidify it on defense. Once we figure out the hitting and defense part we’re going to be really hard to beat.”
The Warriors committed five errors and the Raiders three.
Wawasee left nine runners, including six at either second or third base. The Raiders stranded three — two in scoring position.
Plymouth goes to Wawasee and Northridge visits Warsaw Wednesday.