MISHAWAKA — The final score on the scoreboard read 2-1 Penn, but that doesn’t mean Northridge softball coach Ray Caples was disappointed afterwards.
Far from it, actually.
In just the second game of the season for both teams, the Raiders played a close affair against one of the teams that has given them nightmares in recent memory. The Kingsmen have ended Northridge’s season in the regional round in 2017, 2019 and 2021.
Northridge had a runner reach in all-but one inning Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to get over a young, talented Penn team.
“It’s a good fight,” Caples said. “It’s a good fight, and I love it. One of the things I love about (Tuesday) is the fact that we were never out of the game — and trust me, I’ve been there against them where they put a hurt on you early and often. Over the last couple of years, we’ve been very competitive, and this year we showed even more so far that we’ll be competitive.
“In much of the game, we were one swing of the bat from being tied.”
The low-scoring affair Tuesday saw runs come across the plate in only two innings. Penn (2-0) struck first in the bottom of the third inning with a barrage of singles — all from freshmen. Three-straight singles from Ashlyn Kronewitter, Izabella Hanna and Camille Biever were all hit to Northridge third baseman Morgan Cross. While the sophomore made clean plays on all three, they were all hit slowly enough for the speedy Kingsmen batters to reach base safely.
This then set the stage for Ava Zachary, who ripped a single up the middle to bring in Kronewitter and Hanna. These would prove to be the only runs the Kingsmen needed for the game.
“The girls are trying to put the ball in play,” Penn coach Beth Zachary said. “Our slappers are young. They’re figuring it out as well, but their strategy is put the ball on the ground and go fly. We have so much speed on this team, and we’re trying to execute; not hit home runs, not do too much. We want to keep it simple and to just execute and do our job.”
Northridge’s lone run came in the top of the fifth. With Angel Messina on first base and two outs, junior Meredith Frey tried to use her speed by laying down a bunt to get a single. Fortunately for the Raiders, the throw to first base was errant. This allowed Messina to round the bases and score all the way from first, making it a 2-1 contest.
Frey would steal third, then senior Jenna Bible walked to bring senior Abby Hostetler to the plate. This was when Penn junior pitcher Aubrey Zachary had arguably her biggest moment of the game, though, striking out Hostetler to get out of the jam and limit the damage.
The Raiders went down in order in the sixth inning, then got the leadoff runner on in the seventh before Aubrey Zachary shut the door on them again. The Kingsmen junior finished with 14 strikeouts.
“She really dug deep and she competed, and that’s what you want out of a pitcher,” said Beth Zachary of her daughter. “I’m not expecting her to come out here and be some perfect superhero out here — that’s absolutely not the goal. The goal is to get better every inning, every pitch and to compete, fight and keep us in ballgames.”
Hostetler had another strong performance in the circle for Northridge, pitching a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out seven batters. The game featured a combined five hits and seven walks, making it a true pitcher’s duel between two teams that expect to make deep runs come postseason time.
Northridge continues its season this Saturday with a doubleheader against East Noble and Homestead at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. The schedule of when those games will be played had not been finalized as of yet, per Caples.
“We have a tough schedule this year, there’s no doubt about it,” Caples said. “This weekend, we go to Homestead and play Homestead and East Noble. We play Edwardsburg (MI) this year, so we play some really good teams. We’re hoping that gets us right back around two months from now and we play (Penn) again.”
