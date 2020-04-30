GOSHEN — The cancellation of the high school spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot of questions for the 2020 season that will never be answered.
Among them is whether the Northridge Raiders (Class 4A) or the Lakeland Lakers (3A) could have successfully defended sectional championships won a year ago. Or would a team like Concord, led by senior power hitter Yadi Gomez, step up to contend for the 4A crown? Could the Fairfield Falcons, behind the strong pitching of senior Sara Shank, contend for the 3A title? Shank posted a 12-5 with a 1.10 ERA and 164 strikeouts last season.
A number of players had outstanding individual seasons and will now be denied the chance to see if they could have duplicated or exceeded their marks from the 2019 campaign.
Bethany Christian senior Andrea Yousey batted an impressive .429. Goshen sophomore Olivia Koshmider batted .405 with 40 runs scored and 25 stolen bases. Lakeland junior Bailey Hartsough notched a .349 batting average. NorthWood sophomore Morgan Jenkins recorded a noteworthy .408 average at the plate. Northridge junior Madison Wienert swiped 36 bases and Westview sophomore Alexis Antal posted a .463 batting average.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Coach: Troy Barber, 4th season.
Assistant Coach: Sheila Moser.
Last season’s record: 4-13.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Karina Kern (.256), Macinsy Sanchez, Andrea Yousey (.439 BA, 13 runs). Juniors — Maddie Chupp (.296 BA), Genesis Maust, Mia Reinhardt.
Other varsity candidates: Junior — Maren Dutkiewicz. Freshmen — Bailee Brown, Kolette Kern, Julia Moser, Angela Soto, Kairi Vanest.
CONCORD
Coach: Andrea Pinarski-Bucher, 1st year.
Assistant Coaches: Courtney Harper, Jenna Thompson.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Yadi Gomez, Alana Rice. Sophomore — Emily Bradshaw.
Other varsity candidates: Seniors — DeMara Cunningham, Megan Leiter, Liliana Zeser. Juniors — Rebekah Cline. Sophomores — Kailee Beachy, Tiffany Daulia, Taylor Reames. Freshmen — Allie Moss.
FAIRFIELD
Coach: John Skibbe, 28th season.
Assistant Coaches: Jason Skibbe, Brock Treesh.
Last season’s record: 17-10 (7-3 NECC).
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Chloe Dell (.360 BA, 2 HR, 17 RBI), Bobby Freeze (.432 OBP, 4 HR) , Sarah Shank (1.10 ERA, 114 IP, 164 K, 12-5 Record; .333 BA). Juniors —Laney Faldoe,, Kayla Miller (.360 BA, 25 RBI, 2HR), Jaidyn Rhodes, Mackayla Stutsman (.300 BA, 17 SB), Carsin Stutzman. Sophomores — Brooke Sanchez (3 HR, 16 RBI), Sydney Stutsman (.333 BA, 2 HR)
Other varsity candidates: Juniors — Madison Berkey, Hannah Diener, Savannah Harding, Kelsey McIntosh. Sophomore - Riley Richardson. Freshman - Amelia Black, Ava Bontrager, Makayla Culp, Kenlee Culp, Katrina Roberts, Makenna Steele, Bailey Willard.
GOSHEN
Coach: Brent Kulp, 6th season.
Assistant Coaches: Steve Cart, Wayne Koshmider, Mike Barger, Jeryl Miller, Les Geiser.
Last season’s record: 13-13.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Alexis Navarro (.362 BA, 19 RBI), Makayla Snyder, Ruth Whitehead. Juniors — Maddie Swallow, Klair Sweet. Sophomores — Olivia Koshmider (.405 BA, 40 R, 26 SB), Liz Ramirez.
Other varsity candidates: Juniors — Isabel DeGraff , Jordan DeGraff . Sophomores — Emma Detwiler, Trinity Nemeth, Morgan Orr, Elizabeth Ramirez. Freshmen — Tyra Marcum, Kareena Ulfig.
LAKELAND
Coach: Katie Bowman.
Assistant Coaches: Megan Hamilton, Heidi Collins.
Last season’s record: 15-8.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Hannah Harris (.429 OBP), Kylee Palmer (.519 BA, .947 FP), Carlynn Olinger, Jennifer West. Juniors — Bailey Hartsough (.349 BA), Kendall Moore (3 HR), Keirstin Roose. Sophomores — Kelsie Bowling, Breanna Lovelace (.349 BA, .414 OBP, 3 HR).
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Allie Hillman. Juniors — Paris Allen, Haley Reaper. Sophomores — Angela Arnett, Luci Cook, Kasey Priestley, Madi Targgart, Kylie Watkins. Freshmen — Kendyl Arroyo, Aleah Corkins, Audrey Hart, Peyton Hartsough, Justice Haston, Kiersten Raber Faith Riehl.
NORTHWOOD
Coach: Mandy DeMien, 7th season.
Assistant Coaches: Eric Bergman, Emily Molden, Brooke Maes, Courtney BeMiller.
Last season’s record: 10-15.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Madison Miller, Gracie Clark (.388 BA), Grace Anglemyer. Juniors — Kennedy Hochstetler (.376 BA), Brooklyn Troyer, Lili Lomeli, Sydney King, Halle DeMien. Sophomore — Morgan Jenkins (.409 BA).
Other varsity candidates: Freshmen — Reagan Austrup, Macy Lengacher, Kailey Martin, Carly Mast.
NORTHRIDGE
Coach: Ray Caples, 4th season.
Assistant Coaches: Andy Robinson, Aimee Gingerich, Samantha Baker, Derek Weatherholt, Jody Bible. Alyna Gascho.
Last season’s record: 22-7.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Calyn Ayres, Rachael Kelley, Makena Knepp, Victoria Swoverland, Juniors — Alex Crawford, Abby Hostetler, Jennifer Robinson, Madison Wienert (36 SB). Sophomores — Jenna Bible, Grace Leuking.
Other varsity candidates: Junior — Kennedi Meinecke. Sophomore — Jalyn Weatherholt. Freshmen — Meredith Frey.
WAWASEE
Coach: Chloe McRobbie, 2nd season.
Assistant Coaches: Kerri Tackett, Tanetta Gibson, Kristine Gibson.
Last season’s record: 14-11.
Returning letterwinners: Senior — Grace Allen. Juniors: Casey Drake .308 BA, Olivia Stuck (.380 BA).
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Kasey Gunkel. Juniors — Allie Slone, Kathryn Flannery, Aaliyah Iden. Sophomores — Laney Gross, Caleigh Gunkel, Hailey Furney. Freshmen: Shian Brock, Ari Garcia, Izzy Espinoza, Sevilla LaBarbera
WESTVIEW
Coach: Jeremy Williams, 8th season.
Assistant Coach: Roger Witham.
Last season’s record: 11-11.
Returning letterwinners: Senior — Zoe Williams (.350 BA, 19 RBI, 6 D, 3.38 ERA). Juniors — Addie Bender (.369 BA, 17 RBI), Hailee Caldwell, Kelsey Rich, Alexis Miller. Sophomores — Alexys Antal (.463 BA, 31 hits, 3.15 ERA, 126 strikeouts), Sara Beth Drew, Jocelyn Schrock, Savanna Strater (.381 BA, 24 hits).
Other varsity candidates: Junior — Inah Miller. Freshmen — Allyson Bartley, Bri Caldwell, Sara Lapp, Taylor Sherman, Arni Williams, Baylee Yoder.
