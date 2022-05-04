GOSHEN — Goshen had the exact scenario they wanted, given the situation.
Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the RedHawks had star hitter Tyra Marcum coming to the plate. Goshen also had two runners on base, with Ryen Yoder and Reghan Yoder on third and second, respectively, after a wild pitch put them there.
With a favorable count as well, it seemed as if Marcum was poised to be the hero for the home team.
Northridge senior Abby Hostetler was there to rise to the challenge, though.
Hostetler — one of the best softball pitchers in the state — was able to get one of the top hitters in Indiana to pop out to shortstop Meridith Frey, ending the game and giving the visiting Raiders a 5-3 win over Goshen.
“I thought, ‘OK, second and third, two outs — Tyra’s going to hit a bomb and we’re going to win this 6-5,’” admitted Goshen coach Brent Kulp was his thought process during the final at-bat of the game. “And, she put the ball in play. I told (Marcum) afterwards, though, that it wasn’t her fault. Just because she didn’t hit the (home run), it’s OK; she put the ball in play.”
Northridge coach Ray Caples had full confidence in Hostetler in that late-game moment.
“There’s a lot to say about her poise,” said Caples of Hostetler. “She’s mostly a very calm individual; she doesn’t typically get rattled. And there’s a lot going on here. The field conditions weren’t the greatest; the circle area where Abby was working was a little soupy, and so she wasn’t as commanding as she normally would because she couldn’t keep her footing. ... She just dug-in and got her job done. That’s one of the things I love about her.”
The seventh inning drama was set up after Goshen senior Trinity Nemeth drew a walk to start. She’d advance to second base on a wild pitch, then to third after Ryen Yoder’s single with one out put runners on the corners.
This brought up RedHawks leadoff hitter Jenna Roll, who hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Nemeth. Reghan Yoder then drew a walk, setting up the Hostetler-Marcum showdown to end the game.
It seemed like Northridge was going to win comfortably through three innings, as the Raiders built a 4-0 lead during that time. Three runs came in the third inning alone, as Northridge was able to attack Goshen starting pitcher Emily Bradshaw a little bit more during the second time through the lineup.
The first five batters all reached base for the Raiders in the third. Grace Lueking doubled, then Jenna Bible had a single. Tavia Bratt brought both of those runners in with a two-RBI single, making it 3-0 Northridge at the time.
After Bratt’s courtesy runner, Cydel Miller, was thrown out trying to steal third base, the Raiders put two more runners on following a fielding error from Goshen and a double from Grace Urbanski.
“We’re slow to dinner,” joked Caples about his offense. “Sometimes, it takes us one time through the lineup to get the pitcher timed up. And (Bradshaw) was throwing pretty fast ... fast enough to where we had to make an adjustment. So, that second time through (the lineup), they’d seen enough and were able to time her up.”
Goshen turned to Marcum in the pitching circle following the Raider run, where she limited the damage from there. She allowed an RBI groundout to Madyson Gorball, but then got Hostetler out to end the third inning.
Marcum then pitched nearly flawlessly from there, with the only trouble being when Lueking had an RBI single, scoring Frey in the top of the seventh.
“Right now, we have to prepare for the sectional, so our mindset was, ‘Let’s see what Emily Bradshaw does, and let’s see what Tyra does,’” said Kulp of his pitcher usage Wednesday. “We found out some stuff (Wednesday). … We’re going to be ready to go come sectional.”
Goshen scored its first two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Marcum, Bradshaw and Liz Ramirez all reached base safely to start the frame, loading up the bases with no outs. Marcum would score on a wild pitch during the next at-bat to make it 4-1 at the time.
Hostetler would strike out Emily Ramirez, then get Nemeth to pop out. During the next at bat, though, is when Goshen would score their next run, as an errant throw trying to pick off Bradshaw at third base allowed the RedHawk senior to score.
Northridge’s first run of the game came on an RBI single from Gorball in the second inning.
Goshen drops to 8-5 overall and 4-4 in Northern Lakes Conference games with the loss. The RedHawks will get another chance to play Northridge again in a couple of weeks, as the teams will open up Sectional 4 action against each other on May 23 at Warsaw High School.
The win for the Raiders improves them to 11-3 overall, but more importantly, keeps them unbeaten in the NLC at 8-0. Combined with a Concord loss to NorthWood Wednesday, and Northridge now has a two-game cushion atop the conference standings.
“Conference is very important,” Caples said. “Some of these girls are looking at potentially three conference championships in their career, and that is the first goal we’re looking at. In fact, I think if you talked to most of the seniors, they’re not even really thinking about sectionals yet. They’re thinking about the next game because almost every game feels like a must-win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.