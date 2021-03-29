MIDDLEBURY — Northridge broke in its sparkling new softball field in style on Monday.
In what was the Raiders first game since 2019, the Raiders dominated all facets of the game against Fairfield, holding the Falcons scoreless while manufacturing 18 runs at the plate to run rule coach John Skibbe’s team 18-0 in five innings.
“Yes, you’re right,” said Northridge coach Ray Caples when asked if he couldn't have asked for a better opening performance. “However, we saw that there’s still some things that we can definitely work on. It doesn’t look like it with scoring 18 runs, but our batting didn’t really show what we’re capable of. … It was a great to open, a great way to start with our new sponsor D-BAT to be here and throw out the first ceremonial pitch, and then be here to see us dominate on the field like we did.”
It was clear from the first pitch that Northridge was in good hands from the pitching circle.
Raiders right-hander Abby Hostetler kept Fairfield’s bats off balance in the batter’s box her entire outing, going the full five innings without allowing a single hit while yielding just one walk to go along with 12 strikeouts on the night.
“Even when she got behind, she was pretty pin-point with her accuracy from then on,” Skibbe said. “She was throwing the pitches she wanted, and for some reason we could not pick that ball up and put the ball in play. Early in the season, it’s really hard when you haven’t seen that caliber of pitching, and we haven’t seen that quality of pitching in a while. You could just tell from the beginning, mentally we just were never in the game.”
The mental errors hampered the Falcons from the start, allowing the Raiders to take a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the first after an error from Bailey Willard allowed Makenna Knepp to score from third.
The Raiders upped the lead to four behind a two-RBI double from Jenna Bible — two of the five she had on Monday — that scored Madison Wienert and Knepp.
The flood gates really opened up for Northridge during the bottom of the fourth when the Raiders scored 14 runs on 13 hits to put the game away.
Six different Raiders had an RBI during the frame, including three from Knepp — with two of them coming on a triple in the inning.
Wienert, Knepp and Bible combined for nine hits and nine RBI in the season opener.
“Behind that pitching arm of Hostetler, we have some monster bats,” Caples said. “On Monday, you saw them put the ball in play, but if you look out there at the scoreboard, you can see that the brand new scoreboard has lots of dents in it already. So we’ve got a lot to show yet that people haven’t seen.”
For Fairfield, as sloppy of a loss it was — committing six errors in the contest — it’s just one game, and coach Skibbe feels confident his team will quickly put this performance behind them.
“Our focus just wasn’t there,” he said. “And we really paid for it in (the fourth inning). Obviously give Northridge credit with the way they hit the heck out of the ball. But the mental errors, and the fundamental things we’ve just got to get better at. It’s a rough way to learn it, and that’s a tough game to sit there and be in the field and have to go through that. … We just have to move forward. This is not going to determine how our season is going to be. It’s one game. … They know what needs done, and this is not Fairfield softball by any stretch of the imagination.”
