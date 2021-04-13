MIDDLEBURY — Northridge’s winning streak has come to an end after Tuesday night.
The Raiders faced off with their toughest opponent of the season so far in Penn. The Kingsmen took advantage of opportunities late in crunch time, while Northridge couldn’t after stranding a number of runners in scoring position throughout the contest.
Northridge held a 2-1 lead through the bottom of the fifth, but Penn scored four runs combined during the final two innings to hand the Raiders a 5-2 loss, their first defeat of the young season.
“This is the most excited I’ve been about losing a game in a long time,” Northridge coach Ray Caples said. “Penn is a very, very good team. For us to hang with them, punch by punch, blow by blow, is an awesome testament to our ability to play.”
Caples said some mental errors ultimately cost Northridge in the contest.
“Up on the board there were two errors, but we made a few mental defensive errors that you don’t see,” Caples said. “If we don’t make those mental errors, it could’ve 2-2 or 2-0 with our two home runs being the only runs that scored. … If you look at our history with Penn, they’ve scored a lot of runs against us, and we haven’t put the ball in play very well, but today we showed that we can do that.”
With two fantastic pitchers starting in the circle, hits and runs were going to be earned, and that’s exactly how it played out.
Northridge’s Abby Hostetler and Penn’s Aubrey Zachary combined to give up just one hit each and strikeout seven during the first two innings of play.
The Kingsmen broke the scoreless tie during the top of the third after back-to-back walks helped setup a sacrifice bunt from Paige Fuelling that brought home Morgan Kling from third.
The Raiders would answer quickly in the bottom half of the inning after Makenna Knepp — with two outs — sent a first-pitch offering from Zachary over the fence in right center to knot the game at one. During the next inning, Northridge’s Jen Robinson joined in on the fun, belting a 3-2 pitch just inside the left field foul pole to give her team the 2-1 advantage going into the top of the fifth.
Hostetler made quick work of the Kingsmen during the top half of the fifth, and the Raiders looked poised to add to their one-run lead during the bottom half of the inning. With runners on second and third, Meridith Frey stepped up to the plate with a golden opportunity to give Northridge a three-run edge. Frey would strikeout looking though, leaving the door cracked for Penn.
The Kingsmen broke that door down in the top of the sixth, scoring two on hits from Abigail Widmar and Alexis Riem to go up 3-2.
The Raiders again had a prime chance to score during the bottom of the sixth, but Robinson was stranded at second after back-to-back outs from Kennedi Meinecke and Grace Lueking. Overall on the night, the Raiders stranded seven batters in scoring position.
Hostetler ran into trouble during the top of the seventh, which allowed the Kingsmen to stretch the slim lead to three after back-to-back extra-base hits from Addyson Kois (double) and Madeline Calvin (triple).
Hostetler had given up just one hit and one unearned run through three appearances coming into the game against Penn, but the Kingsmen made her look human. She gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits. Despite the more average-than-normal outing, the junior still managed 11 strikeouts, upping her total to 46 on the season.
“We’re still early in the season, and she hasn’t pitched a lot of pitches against the teams that we’ve played,” Caples said. “We’ve dimed some teams, and we had the 5-0 game against Angola where she went a longer distance but only pitched 57 pitches. So now we’re getting into the 80s and 90s, and she was just starting to run out of gas. I don’t think that it was Penn could hit her, she was just running out of gas and started missing spots, then all of a sudden, they started hitting better.”
Northridge (3-1-1) has slowed down a bit on offense as well. After scoring 33 runs in its first two games, Angola and Penn combined to allow just seven runs to Raider batters.
“Today, their pitchers were really good,” Caples said. “(Zachary) has a good riseball plus some good pitches with left-to-right movement, and our girls just didn’t focus to keep their eyes on it. Good swings, mechanically their swings were good, but their heads were coming out, and they couldn’t keep their eyes on it. So, we’ll just hit the cage and get right back on it. … They know what they did and are good at making adjustments.”
The Raiders will play South Bend Saint Joseph next on the road on Thursday.
