GOSHEN — Goshen didn’t go away quietly Friday.
Trailing 5-0 in the third inning, the RedHawks rallied, putting a five-spot of their own on the scoreboard to tie things up with Mishawaka.
Unfortunately for the home team, those would be the last runs they scored in the game.
Mishawaka would add a run in the sixth and one more in the seventh inning to leave Shanklin Park with a 7-5 victory in Northern Lakes Conference softball action, keeping the Cavemen undefeated in conference games at 3-0 (4-2 overall).
“We talked after the Northridge game — we kind of got flat when we got down,” said Goshen coach Allen Hodge, referencing his team’s 14-4 loss to the Raiders this past Tuesday. “All we’ve ever asked them as coaches is to compete, and compete for seven innings. We did that (Friday) against a really good club. We had our chances. We compete as hard as we can compete and let the chips fall; that’s how we play.”
Mishawaka scored two runs in the first inning when senior Leah Dawson smacked a two-run home run over the center field fence.
Then, in the second inning, they were able to score three more runs with two outs in the frame. With the bases loaded, senior Jadyn Handley hit a fly ball out to right field. Goshen sophomore Dakota Powers tried to make a play on it, but the ball bounced off her glove and hit the ground. All three Cavemen runners on base scored, with Handley ending up on third base.
After the teams exchanged half-innings with no runs, the Goshen bats finally woke up in the bottom of the third.
With two outs in the frame, senior Meridith Frey started the festivities by drawing a walk. She was then driven in by an RBI double from Tyra Marcum.
A Jenna Roll single then moved Marcum to third base. It seemed like the inning was going to end when sophomore Ryen Yoder hit a groundball to third base, but the ensuing throw went off the first baseman’s glove, allowing Yoder to reach safely and Marcum to score.
Tyra’s younger sister, Kaelyn, then hit a double of her own, scoring Roll to make it a 5-3 contest at the time.
The RedHawks knotted things up at five in the next at-bat, courtesy of a two-RBI single from junior Emily Ramirez.
“We adjusted,” said Hodge of his team’s offensive approach in the third inning. “I’ve been talking to them all year long about staying aggressive, but adjusting to what’s happening. Their pitcher, we had to work from the hands-down. If she started (her pitches) at the hands, it was just going to go higher, and we had to stay disciplined. I think that’s what we did. We changed our approach and got much better swings in.”
Both teams would get runners into scoring positions in the fourth and fifth innings, keeping the game tied as it entered the latter stages.
Mishawaka then scored the go-ahead run in the sixth. Brynn Lewinski’s ground ball towards short took a tough bounce off the glove of Ramirez, allowing Lewinski to reach safely to start the frame. She would then steal second base on a pitch that struck out teammate Olivia Bultinck.
A pair of passed balls by Roll then allowed Lewinski to score. The first one came when Michaela Banks was batting, who then hit a foul out to Roll for the second out of the inning. Then, with a 2-2 count, another Tyra Marcum pitch got past Roll, and a good jump by Lewinski allowed her to slide under the tag and score.
Mishawaka then added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI double from Dawson, scoring Lilly St. Clair.
Goshen was able to get runners onto second and first base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Banks was able to strike out Kaelyn Marcum to end the game.
The RedHawks now sit at 5-4 overall with a 1-2 NLC mark. They return to action Saturday morning with a road contest at Prairie Heights. Their next conference game is Monday at Plymouth.
“We’ve had three tight games so far: beat Elkhart 2-0, then beat Fairfield 2-0 the next day, and now this one,” Hodge said. “A tight one like this gives me a little big of high blood pressure, but it gets the girls experience so that way when the postseason rolls around, we’ve got that knowledge.”