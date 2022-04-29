GOSHEN — One swing of the bat led to a huge sigh of relief for Goshen Friday.
Only leading Wawasee 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, RedHawk junior Tyra Marcum did what she’s been doing all season — hit a bomb. The No. 3 hitter in the lineup cranked a full-count offering from Wawasee’s Haylee Allen off the left-center scoreboard, giving Goshen a commanding 4-0 lead.
The RedHawks would go on to win by that same four-run margin to improve to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference softball action.
Marcum has been virtually unstoppable through the first 10 games for Goshen, posting a .643 batting average with 10 extra base hits, including five home runs. Her 13 RBIs are good for second on the team currently as well.
“Tyra’s hitting the ball well,” Goshen coach Brent Kulp said. “The thing about Tyra: she puts the time in. Here’s a kid that comes in before school every Tuesday and Thursday and says, ‘Coach, I need the key.’ She hits off the tee all of the time. This kid puts the work in, and kudos to her: you put the work in, and you get results.”
Marcum was responsible for scoring the game’s first run as well, as she hit a triple with two outs in the bottom of the first. On the next pitch of the game, Goshen senior Emily Bradshaw drove in Marcum with an RBI double.
From that point-on, though, the game became a pitcher’s duel between Bradshaw and Allen. Wawasee’s best threat to score came in the third inning when they loaded the bases with two outs. Bradshaw was able to stay composed in the moment, striking out Warrior sophomore Laney Gross on three pitches to end the inning and scoring threat.
Meanwhile, Allen sent down the RedHawks’ lineup in order in both the third and fourth innings. She faced the minimum number of hitters in the fifth, too, after Goshen junior Elizabeth Fraga was caught stealing with one out in the frame.
Allen ended up pitching a complete game, giving up six hits while also striking out six batters.
“This is one of the better games she’s pitched against a solid team,” said Wawasee coach Chloe McRobbie of Allen. “She’s pitched great games against teams that aren’t so great, but this one I thought she did very well pitching against a great offensive team. (Marcum) hit four home runs off her last year, so I’m glad we cut that down.”
Bradshaw pitched five innings, giving up four hits and striking out seven hitters. She would be taken out of the circle after that in place of Marcum, which Kulp said was a strategic decision on his part.
“I just wanted to see how this team would respond,” Kulp said. “It was a 1-0 game; it was tight. Emily Bradshaw did nothing wrong; she was pitching a great game. We just wanted to see how we’d respond to this. We put a little pressure on Tyra, and I thought she did a great job.”
Marcum did indeed pitch well, going the final two innings without giving up a hit. She struck out the final two batters of the game to clinch the save and victory for her team.
Wawasee falls to 5-9 overall and 2-4 in NLC games with the loss. The Warriors were coming off a frustrating loss to Plymouth Wednesday, allowing five runs in the bottom of the seventh to allow the Pilgrims to pick up their first NLC win in more than six years. Even though Friday night was another defeat for her team, McRobbie feels like they played better than they did two days prior.
“We had a big talk about respecting our opponents and respecting the game of softball,” said McRobbie following the Plymouth loss. “I think we kind of did not respect the game or our opponents Wednesday, and it ended up biting us. And so, we’ve been talking about how you have to try hard, no matter who you’re playing or where you’re at.
“I think they did really well, especially (Allen). Our defense had her back as well; we had way less errors than we did against Plymouth.”
Goshen continues a busy week of NLC play with a game Saturday at 11 a.m. against Mishawaka at home. It’ll be the fifth NLC game of the week for the RedHawks after beating Plymouth and Warsaw on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, dropping a close contest to Concord Wednesday and knocking off Wawasee Friday.
