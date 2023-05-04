DUNLAP — You would have thought Wawasee lost the game by looking at its postgame huddle in right field.
The group of players first did a burpee, lunging to the ground before quickly rising up. That was followed by a plank that turned into a push-up. Finally, just a standard push-up from the assembled group ended the festivities.
Not typical behavior from a team that just picked up a conference victory by double digits.
That’s what the Warriors did Thursday, though, using a seven-run seventh inning to beat Concord, 12-0, in Northern Lakes Conference action in Dunlap.
As for the post-game workout?
“At the start of the season, the girls talked about accountability for things like defensive errors, striking out,” Wawasee coach Chloe McRobbie said. “They didn’t have that many (Thursday), so they were very excited.”
Wawasee only struck out twice and committed no defensive errors.
The Warriors (11-6, 4-3 NLC) turned a competitive game into a blowout in the final frame. Eleven batters came to the plate in the top of the seventh, with seven of them producing hits to lead to the seven runs scored.
It started with three-straight singles from sophomore Ava Couture, senior Arisai Garcia and junior Haylee Allen. Junior Brooke Catron was then hit by a pitch, scoring Couture to make it 6-0 at the time.
Sophomore Evelyn Duncan then drove in Garcia and Allen with an RBI single. Catron advanced to third base and Duncan to second on the ensuring throw home. This would be the last batter Concord pitcher Kareena Ulfig would face, being replaced by senior Aliyah Coquillard.
Unfortunately for the home team, the pitching change didn’t slow down Wawasee’s offense. Freshman Heatherlynn Holder hit a two-RBI single in the next at-bat, pushing the visitors’ margin to 10-0.
After two outs — sandwiched around a double from freshman Iliana Burelison — Couture smacked a two-RBI single, scoring Natalie Katzer and Burelison to end the Warriors’ scoring for the evening.
“I’m really proud of the bottom of our lineup,” McRobbie said. “I feel like, in the past, we’ve really relied on one spot. But the more this season has continued on, they’re showing that they’re getting more confident and they’re able to do big things.”
Wawasee first broke through, offensively, in the third inning. With two outs and Burelison on first base, Garcia and Allen hit back-to-back singles to load the bases.
This brought up Catron, who then ripped a bases-clearing double down the left field line.
The Warriors’ other two runs came in a unique way in the fifth inning. With Garcia on second base and Catron on first, Duncan struck out on a pitch in the dirt. Since there were two outs in the frame, though, Duncan could try and advance to first base on the dropped-third strike rule.
With the other two runners trying to advance as well, Minutemen catcher Alexis Hapner tried to throw out Garcia going to third base. The throw got away, however, rolling toward left field and allowing Garcia to round the base and head home.
Concord subsequentially mishandled the playing of the wild throw, which allowed Catron to keep on running all the way to home plate as well. Duncan ended up on second base, and all of a sudden, it was a 5-0 lead for the Warriors.
“We spent, like, two hours working on baserunning earlier this week, so I was glad we saw some great baserunning,” McRobbie said. “We always tell them with a dropped-third, you have to go and make something happen.”
Concord coach Brent Bardo recognized how much that sequence changed the game for his team.
“I think it was enormous,” Bardo said. “We talked about it after the game because that’s a decision we practice all the time. You just don’t make that throw to third; you get the out at first. It deflates everyone, including your pitcher because she did what she needed to do to get the out.”
The run support was plenty for Wawasee pitcher Haylee Allen. The junior pitched all seven innings, scattering five hits across them while striking out nine Minutemen batters. It was back-to-back nights of dominant pitching from the Warriors’ ace, as she struck out 15 hitters while allowing just one hit in a 9-0 win over Warsaw Wednesday.
“I think the fact that she’s trusting her stuff is really getting us far,” said McRobbie of Allen. “She works her count. She knows that, in the past, she’s given up some hits when she’s up with two strikes, and that’s really been a big goal of ours with her — anytime you’re up in the count, you can’t give anything away. You’re going to work the count, and it’s been really effective for her.”
Concord (5-11, 4-4 NLC) faces a difficult schedule ahead due to some weather-related changes. They will end up playing nine games in the next eight days, starting with a road trip to Plymouth Friday night. They have double headers on back-to-back Saturday: Lakeland this Saturday, and Elkhart Christian the following one.
“We have to let this one go,” Bardo said. “We have to play Friday, Saturday and then Monday through Saturday next week (except Thursday). We don’t have a practice, and that makes it tough because you can’t correct anything. They’ve just got to come back out and keep going at it.”
Wawasee has Friday off before they host Goshen Saturday in a game that was originally supposed to be played last Friday, April 28.
At 4-3 in the NLC, the Warriors are the closet team to league-leading Mishawaka, who entered Thursday with a 7-0 conference mark. With an NLC title unlikely, McRobbie is focusing on ways to help her team get ready for sectionals, which begin May 22.
“We’re just going to keep practicing on doing quality at-bats,” McRobbie said. “You have to be able to control what you can control. You can’t control if you hit a solid line drive to a player, but what you can control is learning from your quality at-bat. So, it’s just focusing on the things you can get done and responding the way that you can.”