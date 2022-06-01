GOSHEN — In his first game as a head varsity softball coach in 1999, Brent Kulp led his Jimtown Jimmies to a tie against Goshen. The game would have to be called due to darkness, giving Kulp the distinction of not having a win nor a loss in his first game as a head coach.
Fast forward more than two decades later, and Kulp has decided to retire after eight seasons leading the team that he tied with that day in the RedHawks.
Kulp announced the news on social media Wednesday that he was stepping down from coaching after a combined 22 seasons. He was at Jimtown from 1999-2013 and Goshen from 2015-2022, missing only the 2014 season due to a change in profession and 2020 from COVID-19 canceling the entire season.
He retires with a career coaching record of 378-228-1, with a 285-33-1 mark at Jimtown and 93-95 record at Goshen.
“It’s been a great ride and a great journey, but now I’m just ready to enjoy family time,” Kulp said. “My son (Connor) is 21 years old. My wife (Corie) and I have been married for 27 years, and for 23 of those, she sacrificed a lot. It’s time to enjoy our time together. And, sure, I’m going to miss (coaching), I’m not going to lie. But I think it’s true when they say it: you know when you know.”
Kulp only had two losing seasons during his time at Jimtown, which included a seven-year stretch between 2006-2012 where the Jimmies won at least 22 games in each season. He led Jimtown to five Class 2A sectional championships (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011), with regional titles coming in 2007 and 2011.
The longtime coach said the 2007 regional win was his favorite memory during his career.
“In 2007, we won our two-game regional at Newton Park (in LaVille), and then we traveled to Indianapolis and played on a Friday night against a team called North Posey,” Kulp said. “And if you won Friday night, you played for the state championship Saturday night. That’s how it used to be set up. … It’s a memory I’ll always remember. North Posey did beat us, but that was something I’ll never forget.”
By the time the Jimmies won the regional in 2011, the IHSAA had changed the softball postseason format where the regional was converted to a one-game championship, with a two-game semistate round being added before taking the two semistate champions to the state title game.
After taking a year off from coaching in 2014, Kulp returned to lead the RedHawks starting in 2015.
“Barry Younghans and Larry Kissinger at the time took a chance on me,” said Kulp of being hired by Goshen. “I mean, I was a Jimmie, right? They always say once you’re a Jimmie, you’re always a Jimmie. And, I really didn’t look elsewhere. I was happy at Jimtown, and then I made a career change and got out to go into the business world. And then, Barry and Larry took a chance on a guy who had some success at a 2A high school. They hired me, and I owe a lot to them.”
While Goshen struggled in his first year (8-21 record), Kulp started getting the program back to a contender in the Northern Lakes Conference and the Sectional 4 tournament. They posted a .500 record combined across 2017-2019 before going 19-11 in 2021, reaching the sectional final against Northridge. They posted another solid record this year, going 14-7 overall. Once again, though, their season ended in the sectional at the hands of Northridge.
Having to inform his current players the news of his retirement Tuesday was the hardest part of the process, according to Kulp.
“I got a little teary-eyed telling the kids,” Kulp said. “This is all Brent Kulp knows, right? This is 23 years of doing this. I’ve been blessed. … It’s easy to tell yourself, ‘Yeah, I’m done.’ But when you finally address it, it really hurt a little bit.”
Kulp will remain as a teacher in the Goshen school district, moving into a physical education teacher role at the middle school.
The retiring softball coach wanted to make sure to give thanks to all of his assistant coaches over the years as well for their help.
“I got to coach with my father (Dennis); he was my pitching coach when I was at Jimtown,” Kulp said. “I’ve had coach (Brent) Bardo on my staff. My coaches here at Goshen … I learned a long time ago in this game — under the legend, Bill Sharpe, who was the head football coach at Jimtown — that your assistant coaches make good head coaches. You’ve got to surround yourself with good coaches to be successful wherever you’re at, and I did that.”