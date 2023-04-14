JIMTOWN — Jimtown was able to take advantage of some timely hitting, as well as miscues by Fairfield, to defeat the Falcons, 13-2, in six innings of softball action Friday night in Baugo Township.
The final hit of the night was a three-run homerun off the bat of freshman Brooklyn Gillespie, ending the game via a mercy rule.
It was a big bounce-back victory for the Jimmies after losing to South Bend Adams, 12-2, Wednesday.
“We spent practice (Thursday) talking about bouncing back, staying aggressive, brushing (the Adams loss) off and coming out and keep playing,” Jimtown coach Brandy Eberhart said. “We did that.”
Jimtown scored three runs right away in the bottom of the first inning. After the first batter popped out, junior Hannah Zellers ripped a single to left field. Sophomore Kendal McPhee then drew a walk. Both players then came around to score in the next at-bat courtesy of a two-RBI double from junior Abbey Brown.
Brown later scored on a sacrifice fly from junior Emily Gletty to make it 3-0 in favor of the home team through one inning of play.
Fairfield battled back to make it a one-run game in the middle innings. They scored one in the top of the third on an RBI single from senior Ameila Black. The Falcons then pushed another run across home plate in the top of the fourth on an RBI groundout from Breah Gill.
“We stayed in it,” Fairfield coach John Skibbe said. “We’ve got a lot of upperclassmen playing; most of the kids that are in the lineup are seniors, so they don’t panic. They knew we were going to make some plays and get some runs. Offensively, we should’ve probably scored a few more runs.”
The bottom of the fourth inning is where Jimtown seized control for good. They would score five runs in the frame to blow the game wide open.
The two big hits came from Zellers in McPhee. The former had a two-RBI single to make it a 5-2 contest, with the latter then following her with a two-RBI double to expand the lead to five runs, 7-2, at the time.
“Those were huge hits to get us that bigger lead and help carry us home,” Eberhart said.
McPhee would be the last batter that Fairfield starting pitcher Makenna Steele would face. The senior was replaced by classmate Kenlee Gall, who was seeing her first pitching action in two seasons.
“(Gall) catches and plays shortstop usually,” Skibbe said. “We just need some depth at pitching right now. … Kenlee coming in to pitch will be valuable for future games if we need her.”
An RBI groundout from Brown plated McPhee to make it an 8-2 game through four innings.
Jimtown added two more runs in the fifth. Gillespie scored on a throwing error that ultimately led the batter, sophomore Kiyla Eberhart, to reach third base. Eberhart was then driven in on a sacrifice fly from senior Allyson Hayes.
The younger Eberhart pitched for the Jimmies, giving up six hits, two runs (one earned) and walking zero batters while striking out 10 across six innings of work.
“She’s back from Wednesday, too,” said Brandy Eberhart, referencing how Kiyla pitched against Adams as well. “I think her movement was better (Friday). Obviously, we didn’t give up hits to everybody on the team twice like we did against Adams. Her speed was looking good.”
Fairfield will play its fifth game in six days Saturday morning when they visit Goshen for a 10 a.m. start. The Falcons lost to Wawasee Monday, then picked up two Northeast Corner wins over Churubusco and Angola on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, to begin the week.
Jimtown is off until Monday, where they’ll host Northern Indiana Conference foe John Glenn.