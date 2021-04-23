SYRACUSE — The bigger the moment, the better Morgan Jenkins plays it seems.
On Thursday, the junior had an inside-the-park grand slam in the top of the eighth inning to give her NorthWood Panthers team an 8-3 victory over Concord.
Less than 24 hours later, Jenkins played hero again. She had a two-out RBI triple to right field in the top of the seventh, scoring teammate Kailey Martin to give the Panthers their first lead over Wawasee. Jenkins would then come around to score after a throwing error from the Warriors, and NorthWood would hold off a late Warrior rally to edge Wawasee, 3-2, in Northern Lakes Conference action Friday night.
“I feel like I do better under pressure than I do not,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins’ go-ahead triple came on the first pitch of the at-bat. She finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles, the triple, an RBI and a run scored.
“I wasn’t really trying to attack the first pitch,” said Jenkins of her seventh-inning at bat. “I was just trying to stay a little bit more focused because, in some of the games in the past, I’ve been just swinging away at anything. I was just really trying to see the ball and drive it somewhere.”
The junior shortstop also had four putouts in the field, including two that ended innings.
“Morgan does an excellent job, and before her last at-bat, I said, ‘I need an RBI,’ and I didn’t doubt her one bit that she was going to give me one RBI,” said NorthWood coach Mandy DeMien of Jenkins. “She had five RBIs against Concord, and I just needed one there. … She’s a good kid and she knows the game. She’ll step up and do what she needs to do.”
Wawasee came close to tying the game in the bottom of the seventh. Senior Olivia Stuck reached base on a one-out walk, then stole second and third base to put her within 60 feet of scoring. After a strikeout brought the Warriors to their final out, senior Kathryn Flannery stepped up and hit an RBI single into centerfield, bringing in Stuck to make it a 3-2 contest.
Flannery then stole second base to put herself in scoring position. Unfortunately for Wawasee, that’s as far as she’d get. NorthWood freshman pitcher Ashlyn Brooke struck out Warrior freshman Jaclynn Worrell to end the game, giving the Panthers the conference victory.
Afterwards, Wawasee coach Chloe McRobbie expressed some frustration as her team fell to 1-8-1 overall and 0-3 in NLC competition.
“I have a very inexperienced team,” McRobbie said. “I have two girls who have varsity experience right now, and so a lot of it is just a learning curve; adjusting to pitches a lot earlier than what we’re doing. I keep telling them: our pitching staff is tough, and we’re making other pitchers who aren’t as good as our pitchers have the same amount of success. I keep telling them that’s unacceptable.
“They have to have each other’s back at the plate, not just on the field. And right now, we’re just not doing that.”
Brooke had a strong night in the circle for NorthWood, going the distance while striking out eight batters. She only allowed two hits in the process as well.
“She is a freshman and she really stepped up,” said DeMien of Brooke. “(Against Concord) Autumn Miller pitched us to a victory, and her arm was a little sore. And so, I knew Ashlynn had to go (Friday), and she pitched one of the best games she’s pitched in a long time. She did exactly what she needed to do, and her changeup was spot-on.”
Haylee Allen was also effective in the circle for Wawasee. The freshman pitched a complete game, allowing six hits while striking out seven batters.
“She’s always tough in the circle,” said McRobbie of Allen. “I always feel like she gives our team a good chance of winning. … She’s a young pitcher and she’s just going to get better and better.”
Wawasee hosts their own invitational Saturday morning, weather permitting.
After an 0-4 start to the year, NorthWood now sits at 3-5 overall and 2-0 in the NLC. The Panthers visit Warsaw in another conference clash on Monday.
DeMien credits some of the youth on the team getting varsity experience for the season turning around.
“We’re young,” DeMien said. “My pitchers are both freshmen and sophomores, so really no high school experience at all. We started really young; I don’t have many upperclassmen. We’ve gotten some experience and we’ve started believing, and they’re doing exactly what they need to do. They have a little bit of fire in them.”
