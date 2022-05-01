The IHSAA released the 2022 softball sectional pairing Sunday night, setting the stage for the 37th annual tournament.
Although the sectional brackets were released Sunday, postseason games won’t start until Monday, May 23. Sectional games will be played all week, with all games scheduled to be done no later than that Saturday, May 28.
The one-game regionals are schedule for Tuesday, May 31. Teams that win even-numbered sectionals will host odd-numbered sectional winners in those regional contests, with the winner of that game advancing to the two-game semistates that Saturday, June 4.
The state finals are scheduled to be played Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette.
For The Goshen News coverage area, sectionals will take place at Warsaw (4A), Wawasee (3A) and Westview (2A). The winner of the Warsaw sectional will host a regional, while winners of the Wawasee and Westview sectionals will be on the road for regionals.
The 4A north semistate site is Lafayette Harrison, 3A at Twin Lakes and 2A at Warsaw.
Below is the schedule for the three TGN area sectionals. The full brackets can be found on the IHSAA website, ihsaa.org.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT WARSAW (5 teams)
Northridge is the defending sectional champion
Game 1: Goshen vs. Northridge, Monday, May 23, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Concord vs. Warsaw, Wednesday, May 25, 5 p.m.
Game 3: Elkhart vs. Game 1 winner, Wednesday, May 25, after Game 2
Championship game: Friday, May 27, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT WAWASEE (5 teams)
Wawasee is the defending sectional champion
Game 1: West Noble vs. NorthWood, Monday, May 23, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Jimtown vs. Lakeland, Tuesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Wawasee vs. Game 1 winner, Wednesday, May 25, 5:30 p.m.
Championship game: Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW (6 teams)
Game 1: Westview vs. LaVille, Tuesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, Tuesday, May 24, after Game 1
Game 3: Fairfield vs. Game 1 winner, Thursday, May 26, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Bremen vs. Game 2 winner, Thursday, May 26, after Game 3
Championship game: Saturday, May 28, noon
