MIDDLEBURY – When Abby Hostetler is in the circle, Northridge will always have a chance to win.
On Friday night, the Raiders picked up a Northern Lakes Conference victory over a rising Concord team that’s above .500 early on this season.
The reason? Just take a guess.
Hostetler pitched a complete game, surrendering just one hit while striking out 15 Minutemen batters and not allowing a walk to help lead the Raiders to a 3-0 win at Northridge High School.
“It wasn’t her most complete performance of the season, but she did a really great job,” said Northridge head coach Ray Caples of Hostetler. “It’s 40 degrees out here, and it’s really hard to throw those spinning pitches when you can barely feel the tips of your fingers. For her to be able to rise up and get the spins for the riseball, the curve, the changeup, you know, everything that is in her repertoire, is pretty cool.
“She didn’t have any walks either in this weather. And that’s been an adjustment for her, because she’s given up some walks early this season. Now, against NorthWood and here (Friday), she’s really been focusing on hammering the zone.”
Concord’s batters had trouble getting a feel for Hostetler’s pitches at the plate all game. The Minutemen’s only hit came from the first batter of the game when Allie Moss hit an infield single to lead off the contest.
Moss would eventually make her way to third base during the half inning, marking the only runner Concord had in scoring position all evening.
“We’ve scored, I believe, 43 runs over the last three games,” Concord head coach Brent Bardo said. “Had our offense been on (Friday), it would’ve been a different story, but give Abby (Hostetler) credit. She did a really good job.
“We probably should’ve swung at the first pitch more often, because it seemed like every time it was a strike. We need to get better at bunting. We could’ve maybe played a little short game on them, but again, you have to give (Northridge) credit.”
The offense wasn’t very strong for either team with both combining for just six hits in the game, but the biggest one came from Northridge’s Tavia Bratt in the bottom of the first.
With two on and one out, Bratt smashed a 3-2 offering from Concord’s Lynnsey Delio over the fence in left to give the Raiders an early 3-0 advantage.
Bratt went 2-for-2 with a walk on the night and made some spectacular plays behind the plate during the win.
“Shout out to Tavia Bratt,” Caples said. “She throws a girl out at second base, hits a home run, hits another line drive to left to get on base. I think that Tavia, as far as being a defensive player, is the total package.”
While Delio’s outing was a bit overshadowed by Hostetler’s, the Concord pitcher did all she could to help keep the Minutemen in the game after giving up the three-run blast during the bottom of the first.
Delio went six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out six. Her effort during the bottom of the fifth when Northridge had runners on second and third with no outs helped keep the deficit to three.
Delio forced Morgan Cross to pop out before Grace Urbanski’s grounder resulted in a double play to get Concord out of the jam to end the fifth.
“I’m really happy with that performance, especially with second and third and no outs,” Bardo said. “Last year, or even early this year, we wouldn’t have done that. We would’ve been tense, but that’s how they’re growing. They’re getting better each week. That was a nice defensive stand.”
Concord managed to get one runner on in the top of the seventh to give itself some hope late, but Hostetler would strike out both Taylor Reames and Evy Pitt to secure the win.
At 4-3 and 2-1 in the NLC, Concord will play at Mishawaka Monday evening, while Northridge – 5-3 (3-0 NLC) – also plays next Monday at Wawasee.
