GOSHEN — It had been more than 600 days since the last time Goshen High School softball played an official game. That’s a lot of time to go without scoring any runs.
The RedHawks tried making up for all of that lost time Wednesday against South Bend Riley.
A nine-run first inning from Goshen would set the tone for the game as the RedHawks cruised to a 19-1 (5-inning) victory over the Wildcats in both the home and season opener for Goshen.
“It was just fun to be back,” Goshen softball coach Brent Kulp said. “I got to say: there was some stuff you forget about after taking a year off. I was at third base (coaching) and was like, ‘Oh, I forgot how to do this!’ It was fun to get back, and that’s what we keep telling these kids: don’t waste a day. Give it everything you’ve got. Don’t be satisfied, because you never know.”
RedHawk junior Liz Ramirez was one of many stars for the home team. She had two of Goshen’s seven first-inning hits and three RBIs, punctuated by a long home run over the trees in left field that made it a 9-1 contest at the time. Ramirez’s face lit up in excitement as she rounded the bases.
“That was amazing. I loved that,” said Ramirez of her home run. “That made my game right there.”
Ramirez also had a strong performance in the circle, pitching a complete game for the RedHawks. After giving up a run in the top of the first inning, the junior settled into a groove the rest of the way. She finished with 11 strikeouts, including recording the final six outs of the game via a strikeout.
“When I’m pitching, I go into a zone,” Ramirez said. “I block out everything — I do listen to the coaches — but I just try to zone-in to the strike zone and I just try to pitch.”
After struggling a little her freshman year — and having her sophomore year completely canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Kulp was happy to see Ramirez start the 2021 season strong.
“That kid is a worker,” Kulp said. “Liz, I can’t say enough. She’s one of our captains … That (home run) was a no-doubter. It goes over the top of the trees, and I was so excited for that kid because her freshman year, she struggled. Kudos to her: she’s worked her butt off.”
Olivia Koshmider also had a nice day for the RedHawks. She had a three-RBI triple in the first inning, scored three runs in the game and recorded four total stolen bases in the contest as well. As a freshman in 2019, Koshmider stole 24 bases, falling one stolen base shy of tying the all-time program record for stolen bases in a season. Kulp said one of Koshmider’s goals this season is to break that mark.
“There’s individual goals and team goals, and (Koshmider’s) goal is to break that record,” Kulp said. “Not having a season last year really bothered her, and she wants to get on base and do her thing. You can’t coach speed. She has it, and she puts the ball in play. And when she’s on base, she’s a terror. You can’t stop that. It’s like a race horse: you just let her go.”
Ramirez admitted she felt varying emotions before the game, given it was the first time she had played a varsity game in two years.
“It was exciting, but I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Ramirez said. “It had been a while, but I was pumped up and hyped. I just wanted to get going.”
Goshen has a quick turnaround, as they face West Noble Friday at home.
“I told our kids to enjoy the win — it’s been 600-some days since we’ve had the feeling,” Kulp said. “Enjoy the feeling, but (Thursday) at 4 o’clock, this game is done. West Noble’s got a great pitcher, and we’ve got to bring our best every time. Let’s not worry about other teams; let’s worry about Goshen.”
