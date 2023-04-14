ELKHART — Goshen got runners into scoring position inning after inning and finally broke through with a couple runs in the sixth inning.
On a night when the RedHawks stranded 15 runners — 11 at second or third base — visiting Goshen blanked Elkhart 2-0 Friday in non-conference high school softball.
Both runs came at the bottom of the RedHawks batting order.
Junior No. 8 hitter Julie Branam smacked a single to left field and moved up on the play on an Elkhart fielding miscue.
Senior Sara Stansbury, the 9-hole hitter, followed with a single up the middle to plate Branam.
A bunt single by senior lead-off batter Meredith Frey and a one-out intentional walk issued to senior Tyra Marcum loaded the bases.
Junior clean-up hitter Jenna Roll drew a conventional walk to score Stansbury.
“We want to put that pressure on the defense,” Goshen coach Allen Hodge said. “We’re aggressive at the plate. A couple times (Friday) I think we got a little nervous with the bases and two outs and couldn’t push the run across. We just got nervous and weren’t making good swings.”
The RedHawks left one, three, three, one, two, three and two runners on base in each respective inning of the seven-inning contest.
Frey was on-base five times and collected two of Goshen’s eight hits. Branam, Stansbury, Roll, Tyra Marcum, junior Emily Ramirez and junior Kendall Hodge collected one single apiece.
Right-hander Tyra Marcum pitched a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batsman.
“(Assistant coach Wayne Koshmider) is really good at calling the pitches and Tyra has been really good (in the circle) this year,” Hodge said. “She’s a competitor. When you get a competitor like that who a pretty good pitcher as well, it’s a force to be reckoned with.”
The host Lions got a single to center from freshman Bailey Harris-Rogers to lead off the second inning. She stole second base and moved to third on senior Vivian Santillan’s groundout.
Harris-Rogers was the first of four stranded Elkhart runners.
Sophomore lead-off hitter Leilah Topolski singled to right to open the sixth. She moved to second on a wild pitch and third on sophomore Laci Stimac’s groundout. The threat was ended when RedHawks sophomore first baseman Kaelyn Marcum speared a hot shot off the bat of Harris-Rogers.
Sophomore right-hander Natalie Finkhousen went to distance as the Lions pitcher. She struck out four and walked four.
Elkhart’s defense committed six errors.
“If we continue to make six errors and only get two hits a game we’re not going to win many ball games," Elkhart coach Craig Sears said. “At least (Friday) when we made an error we recouped, gathered ourselves and made up for some of those errors.”
Sears said those miscues allow the opposition to keep turning over the lineup.
The RedHawks sent 38 hitters to the plate Friday and the Lions 25.
Goshen (3-2) plays at Fairfield and Elkhart (1-5) goes to NorthWood at 10 a.m. Saturday.